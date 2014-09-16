Meet The 32 Most Powerful Women In Mobile Advertising

Erin 'Mack' McKelvey.

Here's how this year's list of the most powerful women in advertising came together. We asked people in the mobile ad industry to send us nominations of women they felt were worthy of a spot on the list and spoke with some industry experts to get their input, too.

We are also grateful for the advice and insights of Erin 'Mack' McKelvey,* founder and CEO of the marketing firm SalientMG. McKelvey is formerly the svp/marketing at Millennial Media and a senior director of marketing at Sirius XM. She previously took a spot on our 'Most Powerful Women In Mobile Advertising' lists in 2012 and 2013. (Basically, she knows everyone in the mobile ad biz.)

Once we collected the nominations and input we then used this criteria to put together, and rank, our list of powerful mobile ad women:

Revenues: When it comes to revenue numbers, most companies tend to avoid disclosing them. When they do disclose hard, dollar numbers, oftentimes the company won't break out what portion of that revenue comes from mobile ads. When a company shared revenue numbers with us, or revenues were available, that factored in heavily in our consideration.

Employees: When revenue is not disclosed, an employee headcount can be the next best thing to help gauge the size and success of a business.

Innovation: The mobile world is always changing, so when a company is ahead of the game, big or small, that's a good indication of power in the industry.

Best Representative: This list is by no means complete. There are plenty of women in all sectors of the ad business, from ad agencies to exchange networks, doing great things. This is, however, a representation of some of the most powerful women in the mobile game right now.

Did we miss a woman who is integral to the mobile ad business? Let us know in the comments or email [email protected]

*Disclosure: Verizon and Rovio are both clients of McKelvey's.