Meet America's Most Powerful Women In Business

Fortune revealed its annual Most Powerful Women in Business list on Thursday morning.
For the first time in the magazine’s history, half of the members run their organisations.
IBM CEO Ginni Rometty takes the top spot. While Rometty doesn’t get as much press as some of her peers, she continues to crush it at IBM. This is her third year in a row at the top of the list. Crucially, she’s moving Big Blue beyond its legacy products — revenue increased by 69% in both mobile and cloud services last year, Fortune reports.
Women in tech are well represented on the list, which also includes Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, as are women in retail, with T. J. Maxx head Carol Meyrowitz and CVS president Helena Foulkes ranking near the top.
However, even with the progress in female leadership, the list is a reminder that the glass ceiling is still very much present. Only 4.8% of Fortune 500 CEOs are women.
Here are the top 25 women in business:
1. Ginni Rometty: Chairman, CEO, and President of IBM
2. Mary Barra: CEO of General Motors
3. Indra Nooyi: Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo
4. Marillyn Hewson: Chairman, CEO, and President of Lockheed Martin
5. Ellen Kullman: Chairman and CEO of DuPont
6. Meg Whitman: Chairman, CEO, and President of Hewlett-Packard
7. Irene Rosenfeld: Chairman and CEO of Mondelez International
8. Pat Woertz: Chairman, CEO, and President of Archer Daniels Midland
9. Abigail Johnson: President of FMR (parent of Fidelity Investments)
10. Sheryl Sandberg: COO of Facebook
11. Phebe Novakovic: Chairman and CEO of General Dynamics
12. Carol Meyrowitz: CEO of TJX Companies
13. Lynn Good: CEO and President of Duke Energy
14. Safra Catz: Co-President and CFO of Oracle
15. Rosalind Brewer: CEO and President, Sam’s Club of Wal-Mart Stores
16. Marissa Mayer: CEO and President of Yahoo
17. Ursula Burns: Chairman and CEO of Xerox
18. Melanie Healey: Group President, North America of Procter & Gamble
19. Susan Wojcicki: CEO, YouTube of Google
20. Sandi Peterson: Group Worldwide Chairman of Johnson & Johnson
21. Renée James: President of Intel
22. Pam Nicholson: President and CEO of Enterprise Holdings
23. Deb Henretta: Group President, Global Beauty of Procter & Gamble
24. Denise Morrison: CEO and President of Campbell Soup
25. Gail Boudreaux: CEO, UnitedHealthcare, and EVP, UnitedHealth Group of UnitedHealth Group
Head to Fortune for the full list and features.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.