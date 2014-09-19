Meet America's Most Powerful Women In Business

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg ranks at No. 10 on Fortune’s 2014 list of the most powerful women in business.

Fortune revealed its annual Most Powerful Women in Business list on Thursday morning.

For the first time in the magazine’s history, half of the members run their organisations.

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty takes the top spot. While Rometty doesn’t get as much press as some of her peers, she continues to crush it at IBM. This is her third year in a row at the top of the list. Crucially, she’s moving Big Blue beyond its legacy products — revenue increased by 69% in both mobile and cloud services last year, Fortune reports.

Women in tech are well represented on the list, which also includes Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, as are women in retail, with T. J. Maxx head Carol Meyrowitz and CVS president Helena Foulkes ranking near the top.

However, even with the progress in female leadership, the list is a reminder that the glass ceiling is still very much present. Only 4.8% of Fortune 500 CEOs are women.

Here are the top 25 women in business:

1. Ginni Rometty: Chairman, CEO, and President of IBM 2. Mary Barra: CEO of General Motors 3. Indra Nooyi: Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo 4. Marillyn Hewson: Chairman, CEO, and President of Lockheed Martin 5. Ellen Kullman: Chairman and CEO of DuPont 6. Meg Whitman: Chairman, CEO, and President of Hewlett-Packard 7. Irene Rosenfeld: Chairman and CEO of Mondelez International 8. Pat Woertz: Chairman, CEO, and President of Archer Daniels Midland 9. Abigail Johnson: President of FMR (parent of Fidelity Investments) 10. Sheryl Sandberg: COO of Facebook 11. Phebe Novakovic: Chairman and CEO of General Dynamics 12. Carol Meyrowitz: CEO of TJX Companies 13. Lynn Good: CEO and President of Duke Energy 14. Safra Catz: Co-President and CFO of Oracle 15. Rosalind Brewer: CEO and President, Sam’s Club of Wal-Mart Stores 16. Marissa Mayer: CEO and President of Yahoo 17. Ursula Burns: Chairman and CEO of Xerox 18. Melanie Healey: Group President, North America of Procter & Gamble 19. Susan Wojcicki: CEO, YouTube of Google 20. Sandi Peterson: Group Worldwide Chairman of Johnson & Johnson 21. Renée James: President of Intel 22. Pam Nicholson: President and CEO of Enterprise Holdings 23. Deb Henretta: Group President, Global Beauty of Procter & Gamble 24. Denise Morrison: CEO and President of Campbell Soup 25. Gail Boudreaux: CEO, UnitedHealthcare, and EVP, UnitedHealth Group of UnitedHealth Group

Head to Fortune for the full list and features.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.