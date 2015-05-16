23 of the most powerful women engineers in the world

Pinterest Pinterest’s Tracy Chou

The percentage of of women holding technical jobs in corporate America is abysmally small — about 15% — and has been for years.

That means you need a microscope to find women in high-powered tech positions amidst a sea of men.

But among those women who do enter the field, and then stay the course, many are killing it in their professions. They’re inventing or working with amazing tech or are leaders at their companies.

So every year we get out our microscope and find a whole bunch of women engineers with fabulous, powerful jobs.

