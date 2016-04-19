The 9 youngest CEOs running America's biggest public tech companies

Brandt Ranj

Who wields the most power among tech CEOs?

Spinning off its famous “30-under-30” list, Forbes recently compiled a list of the most powerful CEOs under 40 in the United States, and unsurprisingly, plenty of tech CEOs made the cut.

To qualify, only CEOs from publicly traded companies were considered. Their influence was measured by the value of each company’s market cap as of April 15th, 2016, with the data coming from S&P Capital IQ.

Here are America’s most powerful tech CEOs, all of whom have yet to see their 41st birthday.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (age 31), Market Cap: $313 billion

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer (age 40), Market Cap: $34.4 billion

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (age 39), Market Cap: $12.4 billion

Square CEO Jack Dorsey (age 39), Market Cap: $4.7 billion

IAC/InterActiveCorp CEO Joseph M. Levin (age 36), Market Cap: $3.9 billion

Having worked at the IAC for 12 years, Levin became its CEO in June of 2015. IAC is a media company that owns many online media brands, including OKCupid and About.com

FitBit CEO James Park (age 39), Market Cap: $3.6 billion

Ubiquiti Networks CEO Robert J. Pera (age 39), Market Cap: $2.78 billion

Groupon CEO Richard Williams (age 40), Market Cap: $2.6 billion

ComScore CEO Serge Matta (age 40), Market Cap: $1.9 billion

