The 9 youngest CEOs running America's biggest public tech companies

Who wields the most power among tech CEOs?
Spinning off its famous “30-under-30” list, Forbes recently compiled a list of the most powerful CEOs under 40 in the United States, and unsurprisingly, plenty of tech CEOs made the cut.
To qualify, only CEOs from publicly traded companies were considered. Their influence was measured by the value of each company’s market cap as of April 15th, 2016, with the data coming from S&P Capital IQ.
Here are America’s most powerful tech CEOs, all of whom have yet to see their 41st birthday.
Having worked at the IAC for 12 years, Levin became its CEO in June of 2015. IAC is a media company that owns many online media brands, including OKCupid and About.com
