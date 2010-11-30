The 12 Best Sports Agents In The World

Agent Casey Close has been a superstar since 2001, when he negotiated a $189-million, 10-year contract for Derek Jeter.



Now Close wants to do one better by securing a final huge contract for the 36-year-old shortstop. The agent has reportedly asked for as much as 6-years at $25 million per year, while the Yankees aren’t budging from a 3-year contract at $15 per year.

It’s one of the most heated and closely-watched negotiations of all-time.

Our list of the top sports agents is based on the total value of their top four current deals.

Close comes in third on our list with a max deal for Jeter, eighth with a minimum deal. Close represents several other big clients, including Ryan Howard. He’s also married to Fox News’ Gretchen Carlson.

Topping the list by a mile is legendary baseball agent Scott Boras, who negotiated the biggest sports contract ever for Alex Rodriguez.

