14 of the most powerful images of 2021 capture a year we’ll never forget

In 2021, COVID vaccines became available, some restrictions were lifted, and people worldwide reunited with their loved ones. In Japan, Mark Uomoto visited his 98-year-old grandmother, Yoshia Uomoto, for the first time in a year. Mark brought Yoshia’s niece, Gail Yamada, to surprise Yoshia on March 30 after Nikkei Manor, the assisted living facility she lives in, lifted COVID restrictions. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo Insider Source: Reuters Read More:13 mind-boggling photos from 2021 that will make you look twice



Massive gatherings returned at higher attendance rates, like the Shi’ite Muslim commemoration of Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq, according to Al Jazeera. Shi’ite Muslim pilgrims gather to commemorate Ashura, the holiest day on the Shi’ite Muslim calendar in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq, on August 19. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen/File Photo Al Jazeera 2020, Al Jazeera 2021 Sources: Reuters

Around the world, the easing of restrictions allowed sporting events like soccer competitions to resume this year, too. People play soccer on the first day that outdoor sports are allowed in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, on March 29. REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo Source: Reuters

In Ireland, the annual Laytown horse races on the beach took place after being canceled for two years because of the pandemic. Riders compete in race 6 during the annual, one-day Laytown races in Ireland on November 1. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo Source: Reuters

In Tokyo, the Olympic Games that were supposed to happen in 2020 took place in the summer of 2021. Athletes compete in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase final on August 2. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo Source: Reuters

But the coronavirus continued to spread, leaving people of all ages worldwide in critical conditions. Thankfully, this baby made it home, Reuters reported. Adrian James, 2, breathes with the help of a ventilator at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, on October 5. REUTERS/Callaghan O’Hare/File Photo Reuters Sources: Reuters

Wildfires and other natural disasters continued to rage in California and worldwide in 2021. A firefighter managed backfires to protect structures from Caldor Fire, in Strawberry, California, on August 28. REUTERS/Fred Greaves/File Photo Source: Reuters

In Russia, rising temperatures were linked to wildfires in Yakutia this summer that were so vast that the smoke reached the North Pole, Reuters reported. A tree burns during a wildfire near Taastaakh, a village in Yakutia, Russia, on August 11. REUTERS/Alexander Reshetnikov/File Photo Reuters Source: Reuters

In Spain, a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma has been erupting for almost three months, the island’s longest eruption in 343 years, NPR reports. Lava is seen through the window of a kitchen from El Paso, Spain, on September 28. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo The Weather Channel Source: NPR

In Indonesia, vendors like Zuriati, 42, worked through flooding caused by high tides in Jakarta. Zuriati sits with her 3-year-old daughter Syifa Belanursabila in her stall while waiting for customers at the Muara Angke port on November 9. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo Source: Reuters

In the US, Hurricane Ida damaged and destroyed Louisiana homes like Theophilus Charles’. Theophilus Charles, 70, sits inside his house that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ida in Houma, Louisiana, on August 30. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo

Other disasters were manmade. On January 6, while Congress was voting to approve President Joe Biden’s victory, pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol, as Insider reported. An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while Trump supporters rioted in front of the US Capitol on January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo Source: Insider

The Israeli-Palestinian conflicts escalated in 2021 when Israel ruled to evict Palestinians from their homes. Protests and police clashes escalated to airstrikes on May 10, killing about 200 Palestinians in the week following, The New York Times reported. Rescuers carry Suzy Eshkuntana, 6, as they pull her from the rubble of a building at the site of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on May 16. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/File Photo The New York Times Source: Insider