14 of the most powerful images of 2021 capture a year we’ll never forget

- Reuters recently released its collection of the best images photographers took in 2021.
- Some photos show people connecting again as COVID restrictions eased and vaccines became available.
- Others show disasters that happened around the world and capture pivotal moments we’ll never forget.
In 2021, COVID vaccines became available, some restrictions were lifted, and people worldwide reunited with their loved ones. In Japan, Mark Uomoto visited his 98-year-old grandmother, Yoshia Uomoto, for the first time in a year.
Massive gatherings returned at higher attendance rates, like the Shi’ite Muslim commemoration of Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq, according to Al Jazeera.
Around the world, the easing of restrictions allowed sporting events like soccer competitions to resume this year, too.
In Ireland, the annual Laytown horse races on the beach took place after being canceled for two years because of the pandemic.
In Tokyo, the Olympic Games that were supposed to happen in 2020 took place in the summer of 2021.
But the coronavirus continued to spread, leaving people of all ages worldwide in critical conditions. Thankfully, this baby made it home, Reuters reported.
Wildfires and other natural disasters continued to rage in California and worldwide in 2021.
In Russia, rising temperatures were linked to wildfires in Yakutia this summer that were so vast that the smoke reached the North Pole, Reuters reported.
In Spain, a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma has been erupting for almost three months, the island’s longest eruption in 343 years, NPR reports.
In Indonesia, vendors like Zuriati, 42, worked through flooding caused by high tides in Jakarta.
In the US, Hurricane Ida damaged and destroyed Louisiana homes like Theophilus Charles’.
Other disasters were manmade. On January 6, while Congress was voting to approve President Joe Biden’s victory, pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol, as Insider reported.
The Israeli-Palestinian conflicts escalated in 2021 when Israel ruled to evict Palestinians from their homes. Protests and police clashes escalated to airstrikes on May 10, killing about 200 Palestinians in the week following, The New York Times reported.
Among devastatingly tragic moments of the year, some photographers captured unforgettable moments of hope, like when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of George Floyd’s death and people celebrated justice.