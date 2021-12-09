Search

14 of the most powerful images of 2021 capture a year we’ll never forget

Joey Hadden
R: A person reacts after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 20, 2021. L: Lava is seen through the window of a kitchen from El Paso following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, September 28, 2021.
Reuters’ best images of the year capture important moments in 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo
  • Reuters recently released its collection of the best images photographers took in 2021.
  • Some photos show people connecting again as COVID restrictions eased and vaccines became available.
  • Others show disasters that happened around the world and capture pivotal moments we’ll never forget.
In 2021, COVID vaccines became available, some restrictions were lifted, and people worldwide reunited with their loved ones. In Japan, Mark Uomoto visited his 98-year-old grandmother, Yoshia Uomoto, for the first time in a year.
Yoshia Uomoto, 98, reacts as her son Mark Uomoto and niece Gail Yamada surprise her with their first in-person visit in a year, after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted at Nikkei Manor, an assisted living facility primarily serving Japanese-American seniors, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo
Mark brought Yoshia’s niece, Gail Yamada, to surprise Yoshia on March 30 after Nikkei Manor, the assisted living facility she lives in, lifted COVID restrictions. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo
Source: Reuters, Insider

Massive gatherings returned at higher attendance rates, like the Shi’ite Muslim commemoration of Ashura in Kerbala, Iraq, according to Al Jazeera.
Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims gather to commemorate Ashura, the holiest day on the Shi'ite Muslim calendar in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq, August 19, 2021. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen/File Photo
Shi’ite Muslim pilgrims gather to commemorate Ashura, the holiest day on the Shi’ite Muslim calendar in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq, on August 19. REUTERS/Abdullah Dhiaa Al-Deen/File Photo
Sources: Reuters Al Jazeera 2020, Al Jazeera 2021
Around the world, the easing of restrictions allowed sporting events like soccer competitions to resume this year, too.
People play football at Powerleague under floodlights on the first day that outdoor sport is allowed following the easing of lockdown restrictions, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, March 29, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo
People play soccer on the first day that outdoor sports are allowed in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, on March 29. REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo
Source: Reuters
In Ireland, the annual Laytown horse races on the beach took place after being canceled for two years because of the pandemic.
Runners and riders compete in race 6 during the annual one-day Laytown races held on the beach under official horse racing turf club rules, which has returned after being cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Laytown, Ireland, November 1, 2021.
Riders compete in race 6 during the annual, one-day Laytown races in Ireland on November 1. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo
Source: Reuters
In Tokyo, the Olympic Games that were supposed to happen in 2020 took place in the summer of 2021.
Soufiane Elbakkali of Morocco and Mohamed Tindouft of Morocco in action
Athletes compete in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase final on August 2. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
Source: Reuters
But the coronavirus continued to spread, leaving people of all ages worldwide in critical conditions. Thankfully, this baby made it home, Reuters reported.
Adrian James, 2, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), breathes with the help of a ventilator at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 5, 2021.
Adrian James, 2, breathes with the help of a ventilator at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, on October 5. REUTERS/Callaghan O’Hare/File Photo
Sources: Reuters, Reuters
Wildfires and other natural disasters continued to rage in California and worldwide in 2021.
A firefighter manages backfires to protect structures from Caldor Fire, in Strawberry, California, U.S., August 28, 2021. REUTERS/Fred Greaves/File Photo
A firefighter managed backfires to protect structures from Caldor Fire, in Strawberry, California, on August 28. REUTERS/Fred Greaves/File Photo
Source: Reuters
In Russia, rising temperatures were linked to wildfires in Yakutia this summer that were so vast that the smoke reached the North Pole, Reuters reported.
A tree burns during a wildfire near the village of Taastaakh in the region of Yakutia, Russia August 11, 2021. Picture taken August 11, 2021.
A tree burns during a wildfire near Taastaakh, a village in Yakutia, Russia, on August 11. REUTERS/Alexander Reshetnikov/File Photo
Source: Reuters, Reuters
In Spain, a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma has been erupting for almost three months, the island’s longest eruption in 343 years, NPR reports.
Lava is seen through the window of a kitchen from El Paso following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, September 28, 2021.
Lava is seen through the window of a kitchen from El Paso, Spain, on September 28. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo
Source: NPR, The Weather Channel
In Indonesia, vendors like Zuriati, 42, worked through flooding caused by high tides in Jakarta.
Zuriati, a 42-year-old vendor, sits with her 3-year-old daughter Syifa Belanursabila in her stall, while waiting for customers, at the Muara Angke port that floods due to the high tides, in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 9, 2021.
Zuriati sits with her 3-year-old daughter Syifa Belanursabila in her stall while waiting for customers at the Muara Angke port on November 9. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
Source: Reuters
In the US, Hurricane Ida damaged and destroyed Louisiana homes like Theophilus Charles’.
Theophilus Charles, 70, sits inside his house which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ida in Houma, Louisiana, U.S., August 30, 2021.
Theophilus Charles, 70, sits inside his house that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ida in Houma, Louisiana, on August 30. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo
Other disasters were manmade. On January 6, while Congress was voting to approve President Joe Biden’s victory, pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol, as Insider reported.
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump riot in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021.
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while Trump supporters rioted in front of the US Capitol on January 6. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
Source: Insider
The Israeli-Palestinian conflicts escalated in 2021 when Israel ruled to evict Palestinians from their homes. Protests and police clashes escalated to airstrikes on May 10, killing about 200 Palestinians in the week following, The New York Times reported.
Rescuers carry Suzy Eshkuntana, 6, as they pull her from the rubble of a building at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City May 16, 2021.
Rescuers carry Suzy Eshkuntana, 6, as they pull her from the rubble of a building at the site of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on May 16. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/File Photo
Source: Insider, The New York Times
Among devastatingly tragic moments of the year, some photographers captured unforgettable moments of hope, like when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of George Floyd’s death and people celebrated justice.
A person reacts after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 20, 2021.
A person reacts after the verdict in front of Hennepin County Government Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 20. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
