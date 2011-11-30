This Daughter Of Qatari Royalty Is The Most Powerful Person In The Art World

Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

The tiny country of Qatar has quietly become an art powerhouse, amassing an enormous collection and promoting the arts vigorously.Now, Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, daughter of the Emir of Qatar and chair of the board of the Qatar Museums Authority, has been named the most powerful person in the art world by Art & Auction magazine, according to Bloomberg.



Bloomberg reports:

In June 2011, Edward J. Dolman quit his job as chairman of Christie’s International to join the [Qatar Museum Authority]’s board. In February 2012, the group will present Takashi Murakami’s first solo exhibition in the Middle East.

“Sheikha Al-Mayassa has the resources of an entire country at her disposal,” said Benjamin Genocchio, a vice president at Louise Blouin Media and editor in chief of Art & Auction. “They have hired Ed Dolman to be their personal shopper. And the budget has no limit.”

The only artist to make the top 10 list was Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, whom ArtReview recently called the most powerful person in art.

