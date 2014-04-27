The Most Powerful Person At Every Age

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Clockwise from top left: Prince George, Malala Yousafzai, David Karp, Edward Snowden, Michael Jordan, Vladimir Putin, Janet Yellen, and Warren Buffett.

From Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal bundle of joy — third in line of succession to the British throne — to 98-year-old David Rockefeller, the oldest billionaire alive, it’s evident that authority transcends shape, size, and age.

Power is, in fact, relative to a person’s capacity to enact change or direct the behaviour of others when compared to his or her peer’s ability to do the same.

In creating this list, we considered three criteria to determine power. A person’s sphere of influence was the greatest indicator, followed by potential for acquiring future power, and estimated net worth. If two candidates of the same age seemed equally powerful, their net worth served as the deciding factor.

Now it’s time to meet the most powerful people in politics, tech, finance, entertainment, sports, retail, and culture, ages 0 to 100.

