It’s not just celebrities who have power in Hollywood: Directors, producers, writers, and agents also command authority in Tinseltown.
We came up with the most powerful person in Hollywood at every age by looking at each person’s command, reputation, past and future influence, and wealth.
From Kim and Kanye’s 1-year-old baby North West to 100-year-old actor and comedian Irwin Corey, these are the most powerful people in Hollywood from 1 to 100.
Daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
What makes her powerful: While all of Twitter had an opinion about the bold name that Kimye chose for their first child, North is developing a personality to match. Nori, as she's known, who appears with her family on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' is halfway potty-trained and loves selfies as much as her mum.
Another powerful 1-year-old: Everest Lucas is the son of 'Star Wars' creator and former Lucasfilm CEO George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, chairman of the Dreamworks' board of directors.
Daughter of Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman
What makes her powerful: The famous Hollywood Barrymore dynasty welcomed a new member, Olive, in September 2012. And if Drew's Instagram is any indication, Olive is incredibly gifted. Her mum posted a photo of her daughter at the beach reading. And not just any book -- 'Bossypants' by Tina Fey.
Daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z
What makes her powerful: Nothing is too good for this power couple's little girl. Blue Ivy's second birthday was celebrated at the exotic Jungle Island in Miami; for her third, Blue got an ice sculpture with her name carved into it. Gwyneth Paltrow, who is good friends with the Knowles-Carter clan, said of Blue Ivy: 'She is a powerhouse. I love her so much.'
Another powerful 3-year-old: Haven Warren, daughter of Cash Warren and Jessica Alba, must be getting some great merch from her mum, who cofounded the sustainable baby and toddler product company Honest Company.
Twins of Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
What makes them powerful: Fraternal twins Gideon and Harper Burtka-Harris are just as charming as their actor parents. After wrapping up 'How I Met Your Mother' and 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch,' NPH is spending time with his family, including sharing the adorable things his kids do with the world. The twins love singing Christmas carols as they decorate the tree and, according to Patrick Harris' new memoir, Harper is 'a shameless flirt' with a preschool boyfriend.
Son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick
What makes him powerful: Middle child Mason can be seen gallivanting all over 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.' He celebrated his fifth birthday on Dec. 14, and either got the best or the worst birthday present he could have asked for: a baby brother.
Daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
What makes her powerful: The daughter of two powerful, award-clad actors had her breakout role in 'Maleficent' last year, playing the young Aurora opposite her mum and Elle Fanning. While on set, she had both parents and some of her siblings there coaching and encouraging her.
Other powerful 6-year-olds: Max and Emme Anthony get A-list treatment as Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez's kids, even accompanying their mum to Paris for the Atelier Versace fashion show.
Actress
What makes her powerful: For as long as she can remember, and before that, Anderson-Emmons has been playing Lily, the adopted daughter of Cam and Mitchell on the ABC show 'Modern Family.' Between shoots, the young star has been in two short films and has won a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series three years in a row.
YouTube star
What makes him powerful: Evan is the 8-year-old host of EvanTubeHD, a YouTube toy-review channel that gets more than 875 million views per video. He is one of the youngest, and wealthiest, stars on YouTube. Evan makes $US1.3 million a year and has been on the 'Today' show.
Another powerful 8-year-old: Shiloh 'John' Jolie-Pitt recently got to meet Pope Francis with parents Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.
Daughter of Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond
What makes her powerful: When Tina Fey was nominated to do the ALS ice bucket challenge, she had her daughter Alice, dressed in an identical outfit, take the challenge for her. The YouTube video got 625,000 views. Coming from such a cool mum, people think Alice is pretty cool too; there's even a Tumblr called 'F*ck Yeah Alice Fey' devoted to her awesomeness.
Another powerful 9-year-olds: Cruz Beckham is a rising soccer star; soccer legend dad David Beckham cheers him on at games.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter
What makes her powerful: Now in double digits, Apple is the spitting image of her actress mum Gwyneth Paltrow and actress grandmother Blythe Danner. Her name, Paltrow said in an interview with Howard Stern, was her Coldplay frontman father's idea, and that Apple really likes it.
Actress
What makes her powerful: She's still the youngest actress to receive a best actress Oscar nom, for her role in 'Beasts of the Southern Wild,' and she received a Golden Globe nomination (and a $US750,000 salary) for playing the lead role in the recent 'Annie' remake. Wallis is in a movie coming out this year and has announced another movie with a date to be determined.
Son of David Beckham and Victoria 'Posh Spice' Beckham
What makes him powerful: All eyes are on the gentlemen listed on GQ's best-dressed list, and this year, 12-year-old Romeo landed at No. 25 -- 21 spots ahead of his star father. He's the fresh face of the Burberry brand, reportedly making £45,000 ($US68,000) for the modelling gig. The 2014 Christmas ad he starred in is credited with boosting Burberry sales by 14% in the three months leading up to the new year.
Daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
What makes her powerful: Just as her mother did in her heyday, Kaia is making her way to supermodel stardom. She made her Teen Vogue debut in the magazine's December-January issue, complete with a photoshoot and interview. When she was 10, she also appeared in a Young Versace campaign. She told Teen Vogue that she hopes to be an actress someday.
Another powerful 13-year-old: Rowan Blanchard stars in the Disney Channel 'Boy Meets World' reboot, 'Girl Meets World.'
Actress
What makes her powerful: Mackenzie Foy got her break on the big screen playing Renesmee in the 'Twilight' movies. Last year she played the younger version of Jessica Chastain's character, Murph, in the critically acclaimed 'Interstellar.' The 14-year-old is acting now, and has also modelled for brands like Polo Ralph Lauren and Guess Kids, but ultimately wants to be a director.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Still costarring as Sally Draper on 'Mad Men' for her eighth year, Kiernan Shipka has grown up on screen. Now branching out into film, she has three movies in the works for 2015. Shipka has a black belt in tae kwon do.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Dakota's little sister can hold her own in Hollywood. Elle Fanning played Aurora opposite Angelina Jolie in last year's 'Maleficent' and has two movies due out in 2015 and five in 2016.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Chloë Grace Moretz is best-known for her roles in the 'Kick-Arse' films. A versatile performer, Moretz has stepped up to comedic roles, like in '30 Rock' and 'Muppets Most Wanted,' and dramatic roles, like in the remake of Stephen King's 'Carrie.' She's been made the face of Coach's Dreamers campaign.
Another powerful 17-year-old: Maisie Williams will reprise her role as Arya Stark in the fifth season of hit HBO series 'Game of Thrones.'
Musician
What makes her powerful: When she was 17, the New Zealand native won two Grammy awards for 'Royals,' including Song of the Year. She may have missed out on a best original song Oscar nomination for 'Hanging Tree' in 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1,' but she did curate the entire soundtrack to the movie which, at 18 years old, is an impressive résumé builder.
YouTube star
What makes her powerful: Bethany Mota started creating short videos on her YouTube channel, Macbarbie07, in 2009, and has amassed 7 million subscribers. More than web famous, Mota has a line through clothing retailer Aeropostale, and appeared on the most recent season of 'Dancing With the Stars.' Mota has invaded the White House. After the most recent State of the Union address, she got to interview President Obama in front of all her fans.
Another powerful 19-year-old: Kendall Jenner has taken the modelling world by storm recently, becoming the new face of Karl Lagerfeld and Estee Lauder.
Musician and model
What makes him powerful: It hasn't been an easy year for the Biebs. After run-ins with the law and the paparazzi, Bieber disappointmented a lot of fans. There was talk of deporting him back to Canada. Still, he remains the highest-paid celebrity under 30 and seems to be trying to reinvent himself, including becoming the new face of Calvin Klein and signing up to be 'roasted' on Comedy Central in March.
Musician and actress
What makes her powerful: The Nickelodeon actress established herself as a pop star last year with a number of hits, from 'Problem' to 'Bang Bang' to 'Love Me Harder.' The soprano, whose voice has been likened to Mariah Carey, is going to be filming a new TV show this year, titled 'Scream Queens.'
Musician and actress
What makes her powerful: Miley Cyrus, who has a net worth of $US160 million, also got an early start on Disney as 'Hannah Montana,' but the daughter of country star Billy Ray Cyrus did a 180 with 'Wrecking Ball.' Her latest album, 'Bangerz,' was nominated for a Grammy. These days she's dating Patrick Schwarzenegger, but she's still just being Miley.
Another powerful 22-year-old: Josh Hutcherson will tie up loose ends as Peeta in the last 'Hunger Games' movie this year.
Actress
What makes her powerful: The 'next Jennifer Lawrence' launched her acting career on the ABC Family show 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager' and has taken on bigger and more serious roles. This past year Woodley starred in the first of the 'Divergent' series movies, with three more due out, as well as 'The Fault in Our Stars.' Next year she'll try her hand at portraying an actual person: Edward Snowden's girlfriend, in a soon-to-be-titled Oliver Stone movie.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Lawrence has gone from 'X-Men' character to 'Hunger Games' character, but really made her mark as an actress for award-winning roles in 'Silver Linings Playbook' and 'American Hustle.' With one more 'Hunger Games' instalment to go, she's also got a number of other title character projects on her plate, including 'Serena' and 'Joy.' She also signed on to play Agnes Magnusdottir, an Icelandic woman accused of murder in the 1800s in the movie version of the book 'Burial Rites.'
Another powerful 24-year-old: Emma Watson has gone from Hermione at Hogwarts to speaker and champion of women's rights at the UN.
Musician
What makes her powerful: Swift's latest album, '1989,' became the best-selling album of 2014. Pulling her music from Spotify showed how much power she really has over the music industry, as the Spotify company blog noted that it hoped she would change her mind and stay. Swift is powerful in more than just the music industry; big-name brands like Victoria's Secret are using her to boost sales, and she's a huge target for paparazzi everywhere.
Another powerful 25-year-old: Felix 'PewDiePie' Kjellberg is the millions-earning, best-known YouTube star on the video sharing site today with 34 million subscribers.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Stone is America's big-screen sweetheart. Not only is she strengthening the role of women in the comic-book-movie industry as Gwen Stacy in the 'Spider-Man' franchise reboot, but her old-school Hollywood glamour makes her versatile for classic roles à la 'Gangster Squad' as well as burnout daughter roles like in the recent 'Birdman,' for which she was just nominated for an Oscar.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Miles Teller rocketed to stardom swiftly and suddenly. The NYU grad, who has received very little rejection in his career, got his first major role in 'Rabbit Hole' in 2010, and has appeared in the first (and soon the second) 'Divergent' movie. He also took home a boatload of awards from the Sundance Film Festival for his starring role in the 2014 film 'Whiplash.' About to portray the new Mr. Fantastic in the 'Fantastic Four' remake, Teller is also the new face of Prada.
Producer
What makes her powerful: Larry Ellison may be powerful in the tech world, but his daughter Megan is a rockstar in Hollywood. Ellison stormed head first into the film industry, and owns a successful film production company, Annapurna Pictures. Her company backed blockbuster hits 'American Hustle' and 'Her,' and will be behind the three upcoming new 'Terminator' releases. Nearly all of her films have won or been nominated for major film industry awards.
Another powerful 28-year-old: 'Girls' creator and star Lena Dunham is going strong into the show's fourth season. She also released a memoir last year.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Knightley is the queen of character roles in historical and period films, from Elizabeth Bennett in 'Pride and Prejudice' to Cecilia in 'Atonement' to Elizabeth Swann in 'Pirates of The Caribbean.' Most recently, she portrayed Joan Clarke in 'The Imitation Game,' and received an Oscar nomination for her performance. The 29-year-old British actress is pregnant and has a movie, 'Everest,' coming out this year.
Another powerful 29-year-old: Anna Kendrick is working on five movies this year, and two more for 2016.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Scar Jo's lead in break-out superhero movie 'Lucy' was a surprise hit at the box office, grossing over $US458 million. She's also a natural superhero as Black Widow; her triumphs in the first 'Avengers' movie, and again in the second 'Captain America' film, are sure to lead to hits in the role's reprise in the new 'Avengers' movie this summer.
Another powerful 30-year-old: Taylor Schilling returns as Piper Chapman on 'OITNB' this summer, but in the meantime she's currently costarring in an off-Broadway play with 'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Not only is Hemsworth powerful as his character Thor, but he's also the start of what could be a very powerful Hollywood family -- his brothers Liam and Luke are also successful actors. He was also voted People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 2014. Thor returns to the screen in the new 'Avengers' movie and in another announced 'Thor' film due out in 2017.
Actor, writer, director, producer
What makes him powerful: Rogen has his hand in all areas of the film process, both in front and behind the camera. His film 'The Interview' was the talk of both film and foreign policy, inciting both controversy and rave reviews. Most of all, it proved how much power both the media and the arts have in the world.
Musician
What makes her powerful: She's called 'Queen Bey' for a reason. At the end of 2013, the former Destiny's Child frontwoman waged a war against retailers like Amazon and Target by refusing to let them stock her self-titled album and, just to spite them, secretly released it overnight on iTunes, causing a momentary crash of the e-store. Nominated for five Grammys this year, Beyoncé has a lot to teach people -- as evidenced by a new course at the University of Illinois at Chicago, called 'Beyoncé: Critical Feminist Perspectives and U.S. Black Womanhood.'
Reality-TV star and media mogul
What makes her powerful: In 2014 alone, Kardashian West attempted to #breaktheinternet on the cover of Paper magazine, joined the tech scene with her popular 'Kim Kardashian: Hollywood' game, and continued to star on E's 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' -- all while balancing life as a new mum. No longer just a reality star, Kardashian West has become a fashion icon and successful entrepreneur.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Though he's been charming 'Parks and Rec' fans for years as the goofy yet loveable Andy Dwyer, Pratt cemented himself as a bona fide action star in the movie of the summer, 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' which grossed over $US772 worldwide. He's also set to star in the upcoming 'Jurassic Park' sequel, and is rumoured to take on the role of Indiana Jones in Disney's reboot of the series.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Franco has never been afraid to cause controversy, and his newest film, 'The Interview,' did just that, getting pulled from theatres before it premiered. But the success and buzz around the movie only accelerated his career: He's got several new movies scheduled to release in 2015.
Musician and producer
What makes him powerful: It's likely that no one will ever love Kanye as much as Kanye loves Kanye, but he undoubtedly has loyal fans and a prominent place in the music industry. 'Yeezus,' which dropped in 2013, topped the charts and was considered by many to be the best album of the year. He's got a new album in the works, and recently released an adorable video for 'Only One,' featuring his daughter, North.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Fans fell in love with the British actor as Sherlock in the series by the same name, and he even took home his first Emmy for the role. He's since been busy with parts in '12 Years a Slave' and 'Star Trek Into Darkness.' His performance in last year's 'The Imitation Game' also earned him an Oscar nod, and next year he's joining the Marvel family as Doctor Strange.
Actress, director, and humanitarian
What makes her powerful: Last year, Jolie starred in summer blockbuster 'Maleficent' and made her directing debut with 'Unbroken,' which garnered three Oscar nods. This year, she's branching out into writing as well with 'By The Sea,' which she directed and stars in opposite real-life husband, Brad Pitt. The mother of six is also recognised for her international philanthropic efforts, earning her a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2014 Oscars.
Actor
What makes him powerful: He has yet to win an Oscar, but DiCaprio still proves to be one of the most talented actors of his time, starring in hits 'Titanic,' 'Inception,' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street.' He's heading into 2015 strong, with three movies in the works.
Producer
What makes him powerful: As the creative mind behind Marvel's recent string of hit movies, Feige has worked on 'The Avengers,' 'Iron Man,' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' to name a few. These three, plus the two 'Iron Man' sequels, produced an impressive worldwide box office gross of $US4.7 billion alone. When Disney purchased Marvel in 2009, it considered Feige an essential piece of the acquisition.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Last year, Vergara played Inez in 'Chef,' one of 2014's surprising hits, bringing in $US31 million domestically at the box office. Vergara has a couple of movies in production for 2015, and 'Modern Family,' now in its sixth season, is still going strong. She was the highest-paid actress in 2014.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Poehler knows how to keep fans laughing -- last year, she took home a Golden Globe for her role as hardworking Leslie Knope on 'Parks and Recreation,' which is in its seventh and final season. The 'Saturday Night Live' alum also recently released her hilarious memoir 'Yes Please,' which became a New York Times best seller.
Director
What makes him powerful: This year Nolan released 'Interstellar,' a sci-fi flick starring Matthew McConaughey, which earned five Oscar nominations for its score and visual effects. Known for his cerebral directing style, Nolan is also the creative mind behind 'Inception,' 'Memento,' and the 'Dark Knight' trilogy.
Actor, producer, and screenwriter
What makes him powerful: After shocking the film industry with the surprise success of his first film, 'Diary of a Mad Black Woman,' Perry carved out an untapped niche for himself in Hollywood -- 'the black church-going crowd.' More than 25 movies, five TV shows, and a net worth of $US400 million later, he's built a veritable empire.
Another powerful 45-year-old: Shonda Rhimes controls ABC's Thursday night line-up with three back-to-back hit shows: 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Scandal,' and 'How To Get Away With Murder.'
Actor
What makes him powerful: As Wolverine in the popular X-Men franchise, Jackman proves to be powerful both on screen and off. He's got two more X-Men roles in the works -- 'X-Men: Apocalypse' and a not-yet-titled Wolverine sequel -- and was cast as P.T. Barnum in the upcoming 'The Greatest Showman on Earth.' You can also catch him this summer as Blackbeard in 'Pan.' Jackman isn't just a movie star either -- he hosted the Tonys last year and is currently on Broadway in 'The River.'
Actor
What makes him powerful: Ruffalo's performance as David Schultz in 'Foxcatcher' earned him an Oscar nomination for best performance by an actor in a supporting role, as well as a Golden Globe nomination in the same category. You'll also catch him reprising his role as the Hulk in an upcoming 'Avengers' sequel, set for release this year.
Director, producer
What makes him powerful: Abrams has a lot on his plate these days, but the director is no stranger to action -- his upcoming projects include the highly anticipated 'Star Wars: Episode VII,' as well as this year's 'Mission: Impossible 5. He'll also produce the upcoming 'Star Trek' sequel. Abrams is also a powerful force on TV as the executive producer of 'Person of Interest,' with past shows 'Lost' and 'Fringe' under his belt.
Director
What makes him powerful: Few directors are as widely recognised as Bay, and for good reason. Bay's 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' was the highest-grossing movie of 2014, raking in over $US1 billion worldwide. In addition to two more 'Transfomers' sequels, he's also producing 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2' and the next instalment in 'The Purge' franchise.
Another powerful 49-year-old: As Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. is ruling Marvel right now, and topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood last year.
Director and screenwriter
What makes him powerful: He might not have the brute strength of his superhero characters, but Whedon's 'The Avengers' proved to be an unstoppable force, topping the box office charts as the third-highest-grossing movie of all time. Whedon's highly-anticipated 'Avengers' sequel will be released in May. He also continues to work as executive producer of Marvel's 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' TV show.
Actor
What makes him powerful: After his fourth nomination, Pitt won an Oscar for best motion picture last year for his role in '12 Years a Slave,' which also took home a Golden Globe in the same category. The veteran actor starred in 'Fury' and performed opposite wife Angelina Jolie in 'By the Sea,' set to premiere this year.
Director
What makes him powerful: Fincher cinched a best director nomination at the 2014 Golden Globes for his direction of thriller 'Gone Girl.' No stranger to drama, he's also known for past hits 'The Social Network' and 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,' which both earned him Oscar nods for best achievement in directing.
Actor, director, and writer
What makes him powerful: Even after a packed career, Clooney is still at the forefront of Hollywood. Last year the two-time Oscar winner directed and starred in 'The Monuments Men,' and won the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes for 'outstanding contributions' to entertainment. The long-time bachelor also made headlines for finally tying the knot, with Amal Alamuddin, a lawyer.
Another powerful 53-year-old: Director Peter Jackson, who wrapped up 'The Hobbit' trilogy last year, won three Oscars for his work on the 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' in 2004.
CEO of Netflix
What makes him powerful: There's no doubt that Netflix is killing it lately, with original series 'House of Cards' winning two Golden Globes and four Emmys. 'Orange Is the New Black' holds its own as well, taking home three Emmys from an impressive 12 nominations. And with nearly 60 million subscribers, the streaming service shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, Hastings is so confident in Netflix's future, he believes the service can expand globally within the next two years while still remaining profitable.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Spacey's been making waves in Hollywood for years, claiming two Oscars for his roles in 'The Usual Suspects' and 'American Beauty.' And though his newest gig on 'House of Cards,' Netflix's first original series, was a risk, it's paid off, earning Spacey a Golden Globe this year.
Publicist and founder of Slate PR
What makes him powerful: With a client list that includes Jennifer Aniston, Neil Patrick Harris, and Ryan Gosling, Huvane manages some of the most prominent names in Hollywood. Business Insider named him the most powerful publicist in Hollywood for his impressive connections and deep influence in the industry.
TV host and actress
What makes her powerful: Degeneres might be known for her humour, but her power in Hollywood is no joke -- she has a net worth of $US285 million, has won 25 Emmys throughout her career, and was named 'Favourite Daytime TV Host' at the People's Choice Awards for the 15th time in a row last year. Even her funny stunts have staying power, like her now-famous 'Oscar selfie,' which became the most retweeted photo ever on Twitter. It's not the first time Degeneres has made history, either. In 1997, she made headlines for coming out on 'Ellen,' and has been an advocate for the LGBT community since.
Chief Creative Officer at Walt Disney Studios
What makes him powerful: Lasseter changed the animation game in 1995 with 'Toy Story,' the first feature-length film to be fully computer animated, earning him a Special Achievement Oscar. Now Disney's chief creative officer, Lasseter oversees all Disney and Pixar animation, and has produced favourites 'Finding Nemo,' 'Up,' and 'The Incredibles,' among others. He'll be returning to the director's chair for a new 'Toy Story' instalment in 2017.
Reality TV star
What makes her powerful: Though her marriage to Bruce Jenner is coming to an end, Kris 'Mumager' Jenner remains as powerful as ever. She's still the creator, executive producer, and costar, alongside her daughters, on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' and has a reported net worth of over $US125 million.
Director and producer
What makes him powerful: Though he started out acting on 'Happy Days' and 'The Andy Griffith Show,' Howard is now recognised for his work behind the camera, most notably for directing the Oscar-winning film 'A Beautiful Mind.' In 2013, he directed the Golden Globes-nominated 'Rush' starring Chris Hemsworth. They will reteam in this year's Moby Dick film, 'In the Heart of the Sea.'
Media mogul
What makes her powerful: Oprah returned to acting again last year with a role in 'Selma,' an Oscar contender for best picture. The media mogul also continues to grow her nearly $US3 billion net worth with profits from OWN television network; O, The Oprah Magazine; and syndication of her acclaimed talk show, among other projects.
Another powerful 61-year-old: Producer Kathleen Kennedy became president of Lucasfilm when Disney bought the company, and is overseeing 'Star Wars: Episode VII.'
Producer, writer
What makes him powerful: Lorre's currently producing three hit shows -- 'Mum,' 'The Big Bang Theory,' and 'Two and a Half Men' -- and writes for 'Mike and Molly,' making him a powerful presence during primetime. Lorre's brand of comedy pays too -- he's worth $US600 million.
Another powerful 62-year-old: Liam Neeson, who gained prominence for his role in 1993 Oscar winner 'Schindler's List,' reinvented himself as an action star after his role in 2008's 'Taken.'
CEO of Walt Disney Corporation
What makes him powerful: Not only does Iger claim a personal net worth of $US100 million, but throughout his tenure at Disney he's raised the company's market capitalisation from $US48.4 billion to $US153 billion, and has overseen the acquisitions of Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar. Thanks to this success, Disney extended his contract as CEO for another two years, keeping Iger in power until at least 2018.
CEO at DreamWorks Animation
What makes him powerful: Before cofounding DreamWorks, Katzenberg served as Disney's studio chairman, where he oversaw the production of classics such as 'The Lion King,' 'Aladdin,' and 'The Little Mermaid.' Through DreamWorks he's also brought us several more hits, including 'Shrek' and 'How To Train Your Dragon.' His $US860 million net worth is nothing to scoff at, either.
President and CEO of CBS
What makes him powerful: As CEO, Moonves oversees all of CBS's numerous branches, including CBS Television Studios and The CW. Under his leadership, the network rolled out shows like 'Survivor' and 'CSI.' Before his tenure at CBS, Moonves served as president of Warner Bros. Television, where he helped launch classics 'Friends' and 'ER.'
Other powerful 65-year-olds: Actress Meryl Streep continually pulls off flawless performances, earning her three Oscars. 'American Horror Story' star Jessica Lange also has two Oscar wins under her belt.
Author
What makes him powerful: He may still write his novels using a typewriter, but Martin has fans going crazy over his 'A Song of Ice and Fire' books, as well as 'Game of Thrones,' the hit HBO show based off them. Martin is in the middle of the sixth instalment of the best-selling series, though he has no plans to publish it just yet.
Author
What makes him powerful: King has authored 66 books -- and counting -- and many have been turned into very successful movies, including 'The Shining,' 'Carrie,' and 'Misery.' He is one of the wealthiest authors, with a net worth of $US400 million.
Anther powerful 67-year-old: David Letterman is the celebrated host of 'Late Night' on CBS, but has plans to retire this year.
Director
What makes him powerful:
Spielberg has made his name as one of the most prominent and prolific film directors, having directed several iconic classic films including 'E.T.,' 'Schindler's List,' 'Saving Private Ryan,' and more. His work on 'Schindler's List' and 'Saving Private Ryan' earned him Oscars, and he also received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award in 1987. He sits at
No. 11 on Forbes Most Powerful Celebrities list, with a net worth of $US3 billion. Later this year, he has an untitled spy thriller coming out with Tom Hanks.
Actress
What makes her powerful: The actress won an Oscar for her performance as 'The Queen.' She is one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood and epitomizes elegance. She continues to churn out movies that are critically acclaimed, including 2014's Golden Globe-nominated 'The Hundred-Foot Journey.'
Other powerful 69-year-olds:
Tom Selleck is known for 'Magnum P.I.' and stars on 'Blue Bloods.' Comedian, writer, and actor
Steve Martin isn't doing much acting work right now, but he has written a number of best-selling books.
Producer and creator of 'Saturday Night Live'
What makes him powerful:
Lorne Michaels is known as the go-to guy for making network comedy. He's behind 'Saturday Night Live,' and he also produced Tina Fey's wildly popular comedy '30 Rock,' among many others.
Other powerful 70-year-olds: Actor Michael Douglas will add 'Ant-Man' to his resume this summer, and the creator, director, and writer of 'Star Wars,' George Lucas, is also quite powerful.
Actor
What makes him powerful: DeNiro has two Oscars under his belt, and age isn't stopping him from hard work. He has five films in the works for 2015.
Another powerful 71-year-old: Christopher Walken, who is a prolific actor and an Oscar winner, is still working. He appeared in 'Peter Pan Live' and 'Jersey Boys' in 2014.
Director and screenwriter
What makes him powerful:
The prolific director has been nominated for Oscars many times, with one win under his belt for 'The Departed.' He shows no signs of stopping. He has projects lined up all the way through 2016.
Another powerful 72-year-old: Barbra Streisand is an iconic actress, singer, and director, who was also the first female director to receive the Kennedy Center Honours.
Media mogul
What makes her powerful: Martha Stewart owns an entire media company (Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia) based around homemaking, as well as lines of products, and more. Even though she had a stint in prison in 2004, she's still wildly popular -- and pretty vocal, too. She's shamelessly voiced her opinions on Gwyneth Paltrow, Blake Lively, Sheryl Sandberg, and 'Orange Is the New Black.'
Actor
What makes him powerful: When he's not hanging out with his pal Sir Ian McKellen, Stewart is doing it all. In 2014 alone, he starred on Broadway in 'Waiting For Godot' and in the mega-blockbuster 'X-Men: Days Of Future Past.' He's also going to star in Starz's comedy, 'Blunt Talk' in summer 2015, but he won't be returning for 'X-Men: Apocalypse.' But perhaps his biggest achievement was receiving knighthood in 2010.
Other powerful 74-year-olds: Actor
Al Pacino has eight Oscar nominations under his belt. Chuck Norris, a martial artist, actor, and producer, is also powerful, and so is and Roger Ailes, the president of Fox News Channel.
Director and producer
What makes him powerful: Coppola is a five-time Oscar Winner, a two-time Golden Globe winner, and he won the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award at the Oscars in 2011. He's best known for 'The Godfather,' but he's still producing movies. He also has a winery and has a net worth of $US250 million
Another powerful 75-year-old: Sir Ian McKellen recently acted on Broadway alongside his pal Sir Patrick Stewart in 'Waiting For Godot,' and appeared on the big screen in the 'X-Men' franchise. He was knighted in 1991 for his service to the performing arts.
Media mogul, founder of CNN and TNT
What makes him powerful: Turner is a powerful billionaire -- he's worth $US2.2 billion. In addition to being the founder of two major networks, he's the former owner of The Atlanta Braves.
Another powerful 76-year-old:
Christopher Lloyd is an actor with a long career. He's best known for his role in the 'Back To The Future' franchise.
Director
What makes him powerful:
Scott has directed many iconic movies, including the sci-fi classic 'Alien.' He was also at the helm of 2014's 'Exodus.'
Another powerful 77-year-old: Morgan Freeman is an Oscar-winning actor with a widely recognised speaking voice.
Actor, director, and founder of The Sundance Film Festival
What makes him powerful:
The Sundance Kid made an enormous comeback snagging a starring role in 'All Is Lost.' He played the head of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 2014's 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier.' He has two Oscars under his belt -- one honorary award and one for directing 'Ordinary People.' He also is the founder of the Sundance Film Festival, so every movie that goes through the festival furthers Redford's legacy.
Another powerful 78-year-old:
Mary Tyler Moore is a famous actress, best known as the former star of 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show.'
Screenwriter, director, and actor
What makes him powerful:
Allen is a prolific screenwriter and director, as well as a four-time Oscar winner, having won his first two for 'Annie Hall.' He hasn't stopped churning out critically acclaimed movies. 'Blue Jasmine' was nominated for an Oscar in 2014, and Cate Blanchett took home an award for her performance in the film. Allen will make his first TV series for Amazon's Instant streaming service.
Another powerful 79-year-old: Julie Andrews is an actress and singer who will forever be known to many as Maria in 'The Sound of Music' and the titular nanny in 'Mary Poppins.' More recently, she also starred in 'The Princess Diaries' and voiced Gru's mother in 'Despicable Me.'
Actress
What makes her powerful: You can catch Dame Maggie Smith on 'Downton Abbey,' which is in its fifth season. She's won two Oscars, and has a strong foot in pop culture. 'Harry Potter' fans also know her as Professor McGonagall from the popular movies. She achieved her damehood 1989.
Another powerful 80-year-old: Judi Dench is an actress with a long-spanning carer. She won an Oscar for her performance in 'Shakespeare In Love.'
Actor
What makes him powerful: Caine is still working hard after a long career, throughout which he's appeared in over 100 movies. In 2014, he starred in the blockbuster 'Interstellar,' and many will recognise him for his work in 'The Dark Knight.'
Another powerful 81-year-old: Gene Wilder will be forever known to many as Willy Wonka in 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.' He also starred in 'Blazing Saddles,' 'Young Frankenstein,' and 'The Producers.'
Composer
What makes him powerful:
Williams wrote the score for several iconic films, including 'Star Wars' and 'Harry Potter,' and won Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Golden Globes for his work. He's writing the score for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' which is likely to be the biggest movie of 2015. He has a net worth of $US100 million.
Another powerful 82-year-old: Even after a long career,
Ellen Burstyn remains prolific. In 2014, she appeared in eight movies, including the blockbuster 'Interstellar.' She has three movies set to be released in 2015. She'll make her directing debut with 'Bathing Flo.'
Actor
What makes him powerful: That notable speaking voice! Shatner has a net worth of $US100 million. He played Captain Kirk in the original 'Star Trek' series, and he keeps busy with guest roles and endorsements.
Another powerful 83-year-old:
James Earl Jones is yet another actor with a memorable speaking voice. He uttered the memorable line, 'I am your father' as Darth Vader in 'Return of the Jedi.'
Actor and director
What makes him powerful:
Eastwood has four Oscars, and has seamlessly transitioned his career from a high-profile actor to an acclaimed director. Even at 84, he continues working. In 2014, he directed 'Jersey Boys,' as well as the Oscar-nominated and wildly successful 'American Sniper.'
Actor
What makes him powerful: The actor has had a long and successful career, winning an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and two Emmys. He has four movies in the works for 2015.
Other powerful 85-year-olds:
June Squibb was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in 'Nebraska' in 2013. Bob Newhart is best known for 'The Bob Newhart Show,' but younger people may recognise him from 'Elf,' 'The Big Bang Theory,' and 'The Librarians.'
Actor
What makes him powerful: West is best known for playing Batman on the TV show and in the original movies. Even though other actors have portrayed the Dark Knight since, it's impossible to not draw comparisons to West.
Another powerful 86-year-old:
Martin Landau took home an Oscar in 1994 for his performance in 'Ed Wood.' Age hasn't stopped him from acting -- he'll appear in two new movies in 2015.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Poitier has been a lot of 'firsts' in the biz. He was the first black actor to win an Oscar for best actor, and the first black man to kiss a white woman in a movie. He remains an icon to many new and aspiring film stars, as he was known for playing characters with strong moral compasses. Even though he couldn't read until he was well into his teens, the actor has gone on to write several books.
Another powerful 87-year-old:
Bill Daily is an actor known for his performances in several popular sitcoms, including 'I Dream Of Jeannie,' 'Alf,' and 'The Bob Newhart Show.'
Businessman, founder, chief creative officer of Playboy
What makes him powerful:
The man behind the Playboy empire has become the icon of a specific lifestyle, relaxing in his signature red robe and living in the famous Playboy Mansion.
Other powerful 88-year-olds: James Lipton is the host of long-running 'Inside The Actor's Studio.' Actress Cloris Leachman won an Oscar for 'The Last Picture Show.' Mel Brooks, the comedic mind behind 'Spaceballs,' 'The Producers,' and 'Blazing Saddles,' is one of a small group of people to ever win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Dick Van Dyke received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Screen Actor Guild Awards in 2013. He's known for 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' and his role as chimney sweep Bert in 'Mary Poppins.' He's still acting, too -- he recently appeared in 'Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb.'
Actress and singer
What makes her powerful:
The actress was a cinematic icon in the 1960s. She won an Oscar in 1960 for best actress for her performance in 'Pillow Talk.'
Host, 'The Price Is Right'
What makes him powerful: Barker hosted long-running TV game show, 'The Price Is Right,' for 35 years before retiring in 2007. After his retirement, he continued to play himself in sitcoms like 'How I Met Your Mother' and 'Family Guy,' extending his legacy even further. He even made an appearance on 'The Price Is Right' for his 90th birthday.
Another powerful 91-year-old: Sumner Redstone is the chairman of CBS.
Media mogul, writer, comic book character creator, and actor
What makes him powerful: Stan Lee co-created many icons in the Marvel Universe, including Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, and The Hulk. He makes cameos in many Marvel movies, including 'Guardians Of The Galaxy,' 'Captain America,' and 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2.' His latest was seen in Disney's animated 'Big Hero 6.'
Other powerful 92-year-olds: Comedian
Carl Reiner is best known for performing alongside Mel Brooks. Actor Christopher Lee brought Count Dracula to life in the 1958.
Actress
What makes her powerful: The 'Golden Girls' star has become a pop-culture icon. After showing that the elderly can pull 'Punk'd'-style pranks with the best of them in 'Off Their Rockers,' she's continued making a comeback as the star of TV's 'Hot in Cleveland.' She recently made it into the Guinness Book of World Records as the female entertainer with the longest TV career: 74 years strong, and still going.
Another powerful 93-year-old: Carol Channing nailed 'Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend' in 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' long before Marilyn Monroe. The Tony Award lifetime achiever has since retired, but she's frequently referenced in pop culture, including an episode of 'Family Guy' in which she played herself.
Actress
What makes her powerful: O'Hara is known for her roles in 'Miracle on 34th Street' and 'The Parent Trap.' She will receive an Honorary Academy Award for her lifetime of work at this year's ceremony.
Actor and radio host
What makes him powerful: Young is known for his voice -- he even had his own radio show from 1944 to 1949. He's also recognised for his career as a television star, particularly for his role as the loveable Wilbur Post on 'Mr. Ed' and his memorable voiceover work as Scrooge McDuck in 'DuckTales.'
Actor
What makes him powerful: In addition to having a long-spanning career, the Romanian actor received a Guinness World Record for being the oldest active theatre actor when he was 95. When he recieved that honour, he was still performing on stage in plays in Romania.
Hollywood icon and actress
What makes her powerful: Zsa Zsa Gabor was one of the most glamorous women in Hollywood in her heyday, known for her beauty, her famous accent, and how easily she stirred up fodder for the tabloids. The former Miss Hungary followed her actress sister, Eva, to the US and began an acting career. She's been the victim of internet death hoaxes, as she's been paralysed since a car accident in 2002.
Another powerful 97-year-old: Joan Fontaine is a classic Hollywood actress known for her work in 'Rebecca' and 'The Women.'
Actor
What makes him powerful: Douglas has been acting for many years, appearing in classics such as '20,000 Leagues Under The Sea' and 'The Bad And The Beautiful.' He's won many lifetime achievement awards for his work, including one Honorary Academy Award in 2006. He's also bred a family of talent like himself -- his son Michael Douglas is perhaps the most famous, appearing as a runner-up on this list, too.
Another powerful 98-year-old: Olivia de Havilland is an old Hollywood icon and actress known for roles in 'Gone with the Wind' and 'To Each His Own.' She won Academy Awards for Best Actress for 'To Each His Own' and 'The Heiress.'
Author
What makes him powerful: The author fought in World War II and has written several books, including 'The Winds of War' and 'The Caine Mutiny,' both turned into movies. He'll turn 100 in May.
Actor and comedian
What makes him powerful: Known as 'The World's Foremost Authority,' Corey is a renowned comic and actor. His most recent movie credits include 'The Curse of The Jade Scorpion' in 2001 and 'The Boy Behind The Desk' in 2002. He was still cracking wise at live performances in the 2000s. He gets credit for just making it to triple digits.
Another powerful 100-year-old:
Shep Houghton, who is perhaps Hollywood's most powerful dancing extra. He's appeared in many classic movies, including 'The Wizard of Oz' and 'Hello, Dolly.'
