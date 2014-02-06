The Most Powerful People In Hollywood At Every Age

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Top (L-R): North West, Chandler Riggs, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill. Bottom (L-R): J.J. Abrams, Meryl Streep, Patrick Stewart, and Judi Dench.

When Kanye West and Kim Kardashian announced the arrival of their baby girl, her name — North West — nearly caused the Internet to explode.

Similarly, no “Star Trek” fan could take their eyes off the Twitter IPO when legendary actor Patrick Stewart rang the opening bell.

Celebrities and their offspring serve as major influencers in all spheres of life: entertainment, business, politics, tech, and fashion.

We rounded up the top actors, directors, producers, studio executives, and industry insiders from just under one year old to 100 years old who will surely make headlines in 2014.

