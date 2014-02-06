The Most Powerful People In Hollywood At Every Age

When Kanye West and Kim Kardashian announced the arrival of their baby girl, her name — North West — nearly caused the Internet to explode.
Similarly, no “Star Trek” fan could take their eyes off the Twitter IPO when legendary actor Patrick Stewart rang the opening bell.
Celebrities and their offspring serve as major influencers in all spheres of life: entertainment, business, politics, tech, and fashion.
We rounded up the top actors, directors, producers, studio executives, and industry insiders from just under one year old to 100 years old who will surely make headlines in 2014.
Daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
What makes her powerful: Little Nori sparked a media firestorm when she was born, and all of Twitter had an opinion about the name 'Kimye' chose for their first child.
The 8-month-old has been pretty absent from the spotlight, but Kardashian did release a photo of her Christmas present: a miniature Lamborghini to match the one her rapper daddy drives.
Daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z
What makes her powerful: In the lavish style of her parents, Blue Ivy Carter celebrated her second birthday at Miami's exotic Jungle Island.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z rented out the entire wildlife park and zoo for their little girl's big day. That's what happens when you're the daughter of the Queen.
Son of Robin Thicke and Paula Patton
What makes him powerful: The 'Blurred Lines' singer says his little tyke keeps his ego in check and inspires his music. Julian plans to follow in his dad's footsteps into entertainment, according to actress-mother Patton, and always requests to accompany Thicke to sound check.
Other powerful three-year-olds: Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's adopted twins who inspired their own BuzzFeed list.
Son of Sandra Bullock
What makes him powerful: King Louis keeps the 'Gravity' star grounded and out of the spotlight. She thanked him for 'letting her come out' to accept the Best Movie Actress award at the recent People's Choice Awards.
Bullock shocked fans when she announced in 2010 that she secretly adopted Louis from New Orleans, who she calls her 'little Cajun cookie.'
Daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
What makes her powerful: Vivienne -- one-half of Brangelina's set of twins -- makes her big-screen debut as the young Princess Aurora in her mum's film, 'Maleficent,' which premieres May 2014.
Actress
What makes her powerful: You may know Colbert as the adorable little girl from the Cheerios commercial that sparked a lot of debate this year for portraying a biracial family on TV. (Colbert actually thought all the hoopla was from her winning smile.)
Colbert and her TV family appeared again in General Mills' Super Bowl commercial last weekend.
Another powerful 6-year-old: Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who plays spunky Lily on 'Modern Family.'
Daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes
What makes her powerful: A pop culture influencer since the start, Suri's first public photo on the cover of Vanity Fair became the magazine's second-highest selling issue in history.
She continues to rile paparazzi -- one called her the B-word last year -- and be named to best-dressed lists.
Reality TV star
What makes her powerful: The sassy 8-year-old known as Honey Boo Boo has made a franchise out of her TLC reality show.
Not only does she earn a whopping $50K per episode, but with royalties from Honey Boo Boo merch like ringtones, an app, and a Web series for her mama, the grade-schooler is making it bigger than most kids her age.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Don't let her adorableness fool you -- Carmichael is quickly becoming a household name in horror cinema. She's known for her dark roles in 'The Wicked' and 'Lizzie,' and will have a small role in '300: Rise of an Empire.'
Actress
What makes her powerful: She's still the youngest actress to receive a Best Actress Oscar nom, and the chance for a win is in the foreseeable future with her major role in the recent movie '12 Years a Slave.'
Wallis stars in an upcoming movie remake of 'Annie,' complete with a $US750,000 salary.
Son of David and Victoria Beckham
What makes him powerful: The budding Burberry model dreams of being a professional footballer, and has reportedly signed with the Arsenal Youth Academy. Burberry's Chief Creative Officer Christopher Bailey called the pre-teen's fashion sense 'impeccable.'
Actor
What makes him powerful: If there's a child star to watch, it's Ty Simpkins. The kid who built his name in box-office hits like 'War of the Worlds' back in '05 landed a nice-sized role in 'Iron Man 3' last summer.
Now he's slated to play a leading role in the next instalment of the 'Jurassic Park' enterprise, 'Jurassic World.'
Actress
What makes her powerful: Like her character Prim in the hugely successful 'Hunger Games' franchise, Shields is growing up before a worldwide audience.
In 'Catching Fire,' she transforms from a vulnerable little girl into a caretaker for her mother and District 12 while her sister Katniss, played by Jennifer Lawrence, fights to survive.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Riggs is still on fire for his role as Carl in 'The Walking Dead,' which soaked up nomination after nomination in 2013. He'll likely be taking the lead when the second half of Season 4 kicks off in February.
Another powerful 14-year-old: Kiernan Shipka grew up on the set of 'Mad Men' where, as Sally Draper, she became a star.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Dakota Fanning's little sister is making a name for herself on the red carpet, modelling for Miu Miu's highly anticipated Spring 2014 fashion campaign, and starring opposite Angelina Jolie in 'Maleficent.'
Another powerful 15-year-old: The Other Fresh Prince, Jaden Smith starred alongside his dad Will in 'After Earth' last summer.
Actress
What makes her powerful: In the 2005 remake of 'The Amityville Horror,' Moretz played Missy Lutz, the role that made her famous.
Since then, she's established herself as a versatile actress in both comedic roles, like the spoiled TV network heiress in '30 Rock,' and dramatic roles, like the title character in the October remake of Steven King's 'Carrie.'
Actress
What makes her powerful: The 'Little Miss Sunshine' scene-stealer is tired of hearing 'she's all grown-up!' She's landing serious roles, appearing alongside heavy-hitters Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, and Ewan McGregor in 'August: Osage County.'
Daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger
What makes her powerful: Baldwin's Twitter followers, north of 50K, hang on her every word, especially when those words are being used to defend her dad's latest tabloid-worthy antics. The young model and 'it' girl hasn't always had the best relationship with her old man, but she's still daddy's little girl.
Singer
What makes him powerful: The international pop sensation had a tumultuous 2013, and has already added a DUI arrest to his rap sheet this year.
But the Biebs is being heralded as a 'marketing genius' for updating his oh-so-innocent image to attract an older, broader fan base.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Robb has revived one of the biggest roles in television: that of the infamous New Yorker Carrie Bradshaw. Robb plays Carrie's younger self in the 'Sex and the City' prequel 'The Carrie Diaries,' which premiered last year.
Singer-actress
What makes her powerful: The twerking princess of pop music has a net worth of $120 million. Last year, Cyrus shocked fans with her explicit performance at MTV's Video Music Awards and music videos for 'We Can't Stop' and 'Wrecking Ball,' which garnered a collective 805 million views on YouTube.
Actress
What makes her powerful: The girl who got her start as the pregnant teen lead of the ABC Family show 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager' has moved into the big leagues. Heralded as the next Jennifer Lawrence, Woodley was cast as the lead in 'Divergent,' which could be the next big trilogy after 'The Hunger Games.'
Actress
What makes her powerful: Lawrence holds one of the most successful film franchises, 'The Hunger Games,' in her quiver, and recently won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'American Hustle.'
Singer/actress
What makes her powerful: T-Swift may only have a small role in Hollywood, acting-wise, but she's got a big one in the who's-dating-who world of red carpet gossip. Jake Gyllenhaal is a former beau of Swift's, as are Zac Efron, Taylor Lautner, and Lucas Till.
But her popular music, nominated twice now for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture, is a hot commodity for TV and film.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Stone is helping to strengthen the role of women in the comic-book-movie industry as Gwen Stacy in the 'Spider-Man' franchise reboot.
Hollywood is swirling with rumours that her character's impending death will be postponed in order to keep Stone around for a third instalment .
Actress
What makes her powerful: Clarke is as dominant in show biz as her 'Game of Thrones' character, Daenerys, is on screen.
The Brit starred opposite Jude Law in 2013's 'Dom Hemingway,' and will have a major role in the next instalment of the 'Terminator' series, due out in 2015.
Actor
What makes him powerful: The handsome British actor, named GQ magazine's 'Gamer of the Year,' plays Jon Snow in the hit fantasy drama, 'Game of Thrones.' Harington lands his first leading role in this February's action flick, 'Pompeii.'
Another powerful 27-year-old: Lena Dunham created 'Girls,' HBO's most hipster cultural phenomenon.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Cuoco stars as Penny -- the sweet-yet-desirable girl-next-door -- in CBS' critical darling, 'The Big Bang Theory.' She's ranked the second-highest paid actress in TV, taking home $US300,000 per episode.
Another powerful 28-year-old: Gal Gadot will play the iconic Wonder Woman in the highly anticipated Batman/Superman movie.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Johansson gives a riveting performance as Samantha, a computer operating system that Joaquin Phoenix's character falls in love with, in Spike Jonze's romantic drama 'Her.' But the actress never appears on screen, rendering her ineligible to compete at the Golden Globes.
Another powerful 29-year-old: Olivia Wilde, who proudly showed off her baby bump as a presenter at this year's Golden Globe Awards.
Actor
What makes him powerful: The recent Academy Award nominee, who made a killing in 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' confirmed with his performance that this comedic actor can indeed do drama -- and well, too. Hill is also proving his talent behind the scenes with both writer and producer roles.
Other powerful 30-year-olds: There are some silver-screen superheroes in the mix -- Chris Hemsworth who plays 'Thor' and Henry Cavill who plays 'Superman.'
Actor
What makes him powerful: After Charlie Hunnam relinquished his leading role in the upcoming adaptation of E.L. James' '50 Shades of Grey,' Ireland-born Dornan stepped in. The 'Once Upon a Time' actor will play the handsome, erotic billionaire Christian Grey.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Hiddleston is one of the most powerful villains in Hollywood these days. Known for his role as the sympathetic anti-hero Loki in the 'Thor' films, his performance was applauded as a fantastic portrayal of a dynamic 'bad guy' who fans both love and loathe.
Singer/actress
What makes her powerful: Bell resurrected the 'Veronica Mars' series in a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, and will reprise her starring role on the silver screen in March. Last year she wed longtime boyfriend Dax Shepard; the pair waited to get married until a California law, banning same-sex couples from tying the knot, was abolished.
Actor
What makes him powerful: A co-star on one of the biggest shows to ever hit television, Paul just received his first Golden Globe nomination for his role as Jesse in 'Breaking Bad.' This year, with the end of the show, Paul will abandon his meth-making character to star in Scott Waugh's 'Need for Speed' this spring.
Another powerful 34-year-old: Mindy Kaling is the 'it' girl of television right now, going strong in her sophomore season of 'The Mindy Project.'
Singer-actor
What makes him powerful: The 'Saturday Night Live' alum's first venture into situational comedy has paid off big. Fox's 'Brooklyn Nine Nine' won Golden Globes for Best TV Series and Best TV Actor in the comedy category.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Ejiofor dominated on screen as the lead in '12 Years a Slave.' Now pocketing an Oscar nomination for the role, Ejiofor is rumoured to be joining fellow big shots Cate Blanchett and Christoph Waltz in the upcoming crime thriller 'Triple Nine.'
Actress
What makes her powerful: The mum-to-be was definitely one of the biggest breakout stars of 2013, and snagged a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a TV Drama this year. The 'Scandal' star will be presenting at the upcoming SAG Awards ceremony this month.
Another powerful 37-year-old:Benedict Cumberbatch plays the titular role on the BBC mystery drama 'Sherlock,' which drew almost 10 million viewers upon its return to the screen on New Year's Day.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Jolie stayed largely out of the spotlight last year, but not out of the news: The 'Maleficent' star underwent a preventative double-mastectomy in February due to a high genetic likelihood of developing breast cancer. She and actor fiancé Brad Pitt will soon tie the knot, but not before likely adopting a seventh child.
Actor
What makes him powerful: The recent Golden Globe winner saw monstrous box-office success with 'The Great Gatsby' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street.' His portrayal of financial scumbag Jordan Belfort won DiCaprio some of the best reviews of his career.
Other powerful 39-year-olds: Amy Adams was nominated for an Oscar for her role in 'American Hustle,' as was her co-star Bradley Cooper.
Actor
What makes him powerful: This September the 'Big Bang Theory' star won his third Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy -- and it's the most critically acclaimed comedy on TV right now. He's also one of the highest-paid actors on TV, making a reported $US325,000 ... per episode.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Affleck's casting as Batman in the 'Man of Steel' sequel triggered a tsunami of criticism. While the Caped Crusader said he was initially reluctant to suit up, he is excited by director Zack Snyder's new direction.
Other powerful 41-year-olds: Sofía Vergara snagged a Golden Globe nomination for her role in 'Modern Family' and has her hands on some massive endorsement contracts. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was the highest-grossing actor of 2013, thanks to the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.
Actress/Comedian
What makes her powerful: Co-hosting the Golden Globes for the second year in a row, Poehler shows no signs of slowing down, even to receive an award herself that night for playing the loveable lead Leslie in 'Parks and Rec.' Expect to see her up at the podium again when she hosts in 2015.
Another powerful 42-year-old: Martin Freeman plays Bilbo Baggins in 'The Hobbit' franchise. The sequel was the highest grossing movie of 2013.
Actress
What makes her powerful: McCarthy became one of Hollywood's unlikeliest stars with her Oscar-nominated role in 'Bridesmaids,' and kept fans laughing in the summer blockbuster, 'The Heat.' The comedy, also starring Sandra Bullock, is rumoured to have a sequel.
Actor
What makes him powerful: McConaughey commands the screen with his all-in roles. He sets the bar for method acting in Hollywood, gaining and losing amounts of 50-plus pounds for the sake of his performances.
Another powerful 44-year-old: Spike Jonze directed the Oscar-nominated film 'Her.'
Actor
What makes him powerful: The Aussie triple-threat -- he sings, dances, and acts -- starred in Warner Brothers' 'Prisoners' and 'The Wolverine' last year. He recently spilled to Vanity Fair that once 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' drops this summer, his tenure as the clawed character may be over.
Actor/Comedian
What makes him powerful: Ferrell's 'Anchorman 2' was easily the most-awaited sequel of 2013, holding Ron Burgundy fans in its grip from the day it was announced. From cliff-hanging trailers to Kanye cameos to a limited edition Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavour made to promote the film, there was nowhere Ferrell couldn't be seen.
Another powerful 46-year-old: Vin Diesel signed a massive, hush-hush deal with Marvel and stars in one of the highest grossing film franchises of all time, 'Fast and Furious.'
Director, producer
What makes him powerful: One year ago in a galaxy far, far away, Abrams signed on to direct the most highly anticipated franchise reboot of this millennium: 'Star Wars: Episode VII.' Currently, he's the brains behind TV shows 'Person of Interest,' 'Beyond Human,' and 'Believe.'
Actor
What makes him powerful: Not only did the latest 'Iron Man' flick command more than $US1 billion in theatres, but it grossed more than $195 million in its first five days alone, breaking records worldwide. Tony Stark returns in 2015's 'The Avengers: Age of Ultron.'
Actress
What makes her powerful: Bullock is the undisputed star of the space odyssey, 'Gravity,' and is likely to get an Oscar nod for the role. These days 'Miss Congeniality' is balancing Hollywood with motherhood, and was photographed taking her son Louis to school just hours after sweeping the People's Choice Awards.
Actor
What makes him powerful: At 50, Pitt still knows how to pick and choose his gigs. His latest movie, '12 Years a Slave,' took home a Golden Globe for best picture earlier this month, and now it's up for an Oscar in the same category.
Actor
What makes him powerful: The 'World's Best Boss' is becoming a bona fide movie star, and last year added 'Despicable Me 2,' 'The Way Way Back,' 'The Incredible Burt Wonderstone,' and 'Anchorman 2' to his résumé.
Another powerful 51-year-old: Love him or hate him, Tom Cruise is one of the biggest movie stars of his generation.
Director
What makes him powerful: Cuarón's hit last year, 'Gravity,' received multiple nods at the Golden Globes -- including a 'Best Director' win for Cuarón himself. His film has even more nominations for Oscars, including again for Best Director, which means Cuarón could be two for two very soon.
Another powerful 52-year-old: George Clooney emerged as an advocate for risky, meaningful movies last year, standing up to hedge fund manager Dan Loeb and creating the upcoming 'The Monuments Men.'
Actor
What makes him powerful: Spader, as a mastermind criminal in 'The Blacklist,' nabbed a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Series, and this year joins the 'Avengers' cast as the main villain in 'Age of Ultron.'
Actor
What makes him powerful: Spacey took a big risk in 2013 by starring in Netflix's first original series 'House of Cards.' Spacey obviously had a good instinct about that move though, as the show earned him a nomination for Best Actor in a TV Drama at this month's Golden Globes. Now he's shooting for a second season, out on Valentine's Day.
Director
What makes him powerful: Russell churned out two of the most critically acclaimed blockbuster films of the last two years: 'Silver Linings Playbook' and 'American Hustle,' which gave him Best Director nominations at consecutive Golden Globes.
Director/ Producer/ Writer
What makes him powerful: Lee directed a remake of Chan-woo Park's 'Oldboy,' one of the best Korean films ever made, and it completely bombed at the box office. The two-time Oscar nominee sought backing for his next film on Kickstarter, solidifying the site's status as a major influencer in entertainment as well as tech.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Cranston won a Golden Globe for his performance in the emotionally-riveting drama 'Breaking Bad,' which ended its run in 2013. He will appear in this year's 'Godzilla' reboot.
Another powerful 57-year-old: The iconic Tom Hanks appeared in the recent critical darlings, 'Captain Phillips' and 'Saving Mr. Banks.'
Director
What makes him powerful: A director known for his dramatizations of real-life events, Greengrass snared a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director for his film, 'Captain Phillips.' The Oscar-recognised thriller follows the captain of a U.S. ship who is taken hostage by Somalian pirates, based on a real-life 2009 event.
Director-producer
What makes him powerful: Howard thrilled the cultish fan base of 'Arrested Development' when he resurrected the show on Netflix in 2013. Season four made award show history when its lead actor, Jason Bateman, earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a TV Comedy Series, despite the program being delivered online.
Media mogul
What makes her powerful: The creator of The Oprah Winfrey Network ventured once again onto the silver screen in 2013, and received a SAG nomination for her supporting role in 'The Butler.' The recently-turned-60-year-old celebrated with a star-studded birthday bash.
Director
What makes him powerful: The man behind one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time -- 'Fast and Furious' -- passed on the seventh instalment and will instead direct Jeremy Renner in the next Jason Bourne movie.
CEO, Walt Disney Corp.
What makes him powerful: Iger was at the helm of Disney's $4 billion acquisition of Lucasfilm at the end of 2012; this year the new film mega-empire set the release date for the first of three more 'Star Wars' movies for Dec. 18, 2015, so all of Hollywood has their calendars marked.
TMZ executive producer
What makes him powerful: The lawyer-turned-celebrity-news king founded TMZ, and shepherded its operations into TV. 'TMZ Live' is a top-ranked talk show in the Fox markets, and is renewed through 2017.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Like a great wine, Streep's command on the big screen has only become more refined with age. She was just nominated again, unsurprisingly, for a Best Actress Oscar for 'August: Osage County' after being nominated for the same award at the Golden Globes.
Another powerful 64-year-old: Jessica Lange currently stars in 'American Horror Story,' for which she's been nominated for Emmys many times over.
Actor
What makes him powerful: One of the most esteemed actors of his time, Jackson is slated to appear in five movies in 2014, including 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier.' His character's origin story is rumoured to play a critical role in the sequel.
Writer
What makes him powerful: The prolific novelist has had dozens of his works adapted for film, the most recent being a second version of his 1974 novel 'Carrie.' The film was remade last year starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore, and it was recently announced that his novel 'It' will also be remade this year, in a two-part film.
Reality TV star
What makes him powerful: The patriarch of the 'Duck Dynasty' family sparked a national conversation following controversial, anti-gay remarks he gave in an interview with GQ magazine. A&E Network suspended Robertson, and then reversed the decision.
Another powerful 67-year-old: Steven Spielberg has a net worth of $US3.3 billion.
Actress
What makes her powerful: The 'Phil Spector' star received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a TV Movie, and while she didn't win, Dame Helen is already busy on her next big project, 'The Hundred-Foot Journey,' due out in August.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Douglas won an Emmy and Golden Globe for his portrayal of Liberace in 'Behind the Candelabra' -- a role that he called 'nirvana' after battling cancer and witnessing his son's imprisonment for selling crystal meth last year.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Nailing every role is what makes De Niro one of the greatest actors in history; he appeared only briefly in runaway hit 'American Hustle,' but proves that he can't be typecast as a mobster. The 70-year-old will be playing legendary boxing coach Ray Arcel in the upcoming movie 'Hands of Stone.'
Director-producer
What makes him powerful: 'The Wolf of Wall Street' became one of the most controversial films of the director's 50-year career. Scorsese, who's behind classics including 'Taxi Driver,' 'Raging Bull,' and 'Goodfellas,' publicly defended the glitzy, morally depraved comedy and will likely land his eighth best director Oscar nomination for it.
Media mogul and TV personality
What makes her powerful: As if running a global media empire -- Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia -- wasn't enough, the queen of all things home- and DIY-related still hosts a successful cooking show on PBS. She announced in April that she had joined Match.com, and is chronicling her quest for love on the 'Today' Show.
Actor
What makes him powerful: The 'Star Trek' actor has no trouble keeping busy: He rang the opening bell at Twitter's IPO launch, married his jazz-singer girlfriend, and reprised his role as Professor Charles Xavier in 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' -- due in theatres in May.
Another powerful 73-year-olds: Roger Ailes is president of FOX News Channel, the #1 rated cable news network again in 2013.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Not only has Voight given us powerful, award-winning performances like the one in the HBO series 'Ray Donovan,' but he's given us a talented daughter (Angelina Jolie) as well. The recent Golden Globe winner will have a major part in the upcoming movie about Ronald Reagan.
Another powerful 74-year-old: Sir Ian McKellen makes a splash in 'The Hobbit' trilogy and on Broadway.
Media mogul
What makes him powerful: Turner founded CNN, the first 24-hour news network, and built a fortune once worth $US10 billion. The news titan received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame a decade ago.
Director
What makes him powerful: The man who gave us 'Black Hawk Down' and 'Gladiator' will be releasing his highly-anticipated 'Exodus' this year. 'Prometheus' fans can also rejoice, as Scott recently announced that he will be directing a sequel, due out sometime in 2015.
Actor
What makes him powerful: The Sundance Kid became the comeback kid, snagging a Golden Globe nomination for his starring role in last year's 'All Is Lost.' He will play the head of S.H.I.E.L.D. in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier.'
Writer/director
What makes him powerful: Allen was just awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, a powerful nod to the prolific 78-year-old. His most recent flick, 'Blue Jasmine,' was just nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.
Another powerful 78-year-old: Julie Andrews continues to be a major influencer in cinema. She got some nods last year with the live version of 'Sound of Music' and the feature film 'Saving Mr. Banks,' about the creation of Mary Poppins.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Dench has performed in nearly every Shakespeare, Chekhov, and Ibsen play, and takes the prestigious role of M in seven James Bond films. The five-time Oscar nominee's latest performance in the indie drama 'Philomena' helped her snare a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Drama.
Entertainment journalist
What makes her powerful: As the most loved -- and most hated -- entertainment journalist on the red carpet, Rivers has access to practically everyone who's anyone in Hollywood. Her command of a conversation and brazen willingness to 'go there' never fails to get her the best industry gossip.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Best known for her starring role in 'Requiem for a Dream,' Burstyn has nine movies currently in the works -- including Christopher Nolan's star-studded space odyssey, 'Interstellar,' in theatres this November.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Best known as Captain Kirk of 'Star Trek,' Shatner is keeping busy as spokesperson for Priceline.com, is a published author, and an horologist -- or a watch-designer.
Actor / director / producer
What makes him powerful: A macho movie icon, Eastwood switches up his directorial M.O. this year with the big-screen adaptation of the Tony award-winning musical, 'Jersey Boys.'
Actress
What makes her powerful: She's actually from Illinois, not Nebraska, but the Golden Globes Best Supporting Actress nominee in Alexander Payne's 'Nebraska' could take an Oscar back to her home state if she wins the Oscar for the same category next month.
Actor
What makes him powerful: For an entire generation, West is Batman -- courtesy of his Caped Crusader portrayal in the 1960s TV series and spin-off movie. He gave Ben Affleck his stamp of approval when the casting news broke.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Poitier has been a lot of 'firsts' in the biz. He was the first black actor to win a Best Actor Oscar and the first black man to kiss a white woman in a movie. The man remains an icon to many new and aspiring film stars. Despite humble beginnings, Poitier, who couldn't read until he was well into his teens, has written a number of autobiographies and, last year, a sci-fi-esque novel.
TV personality-producer
What makes him powerful: Since 1994, Lipton has taken viewers behind the scenes and into the personal lives of Hollywood's elite on the Emmy-nominated series, 'Inside the Actors Studio.' Last May, Bravo aired its 250th episode.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Dick Van Dyke received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last year, presenting the same award to Mary Tyler Moore the year before. The 88-year-old, who was saved from his Jag when the car caught fire in August and will soon celebrate his second wedding anniversary, joked that he feels 'like Justin Bieber.'
Actress
What makes her powerful: She's considered the First Lady of Rom-Coms, winning Oscars for her roles in 'Pillow Talk' and 'The Man Who Knew Too Much.' Day hasn't been photographed since 2008, preferring to stay behind the closed doors of her Carmel Valley mansion caring for the stray animals she rescues.
TV game show host
What makes him powerful: Barker hosted the highest-rated -- and longest-running -- TV game show, 'The Price Is Right,' for 35 years before retiring in 2007. Later he continued to play himself in sitcoms like 'How I Met Your Mother' and 'Family Guy,' extending his legacy even though he no longer hosts the show.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Best known for his role as Count Dracula in a string of popular Hammer Horror films, Lee is a masterful villain on screen. He's played Count Dooku in the later 'Star Wars' movies, and Saruman in the 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Hobbit' sagas.
Actress
What makes her powerful: The 'Golden Girls' star just celebrated her 92nd birthday last month. After proving that the elderly can pull a 'Punk'd'-style prank with the best of them in her show 'Off Their Rockers,' she's continued making a mega-comeback as the star of the TV show 'Hot in Cleveland.' She recently made the Guinness Book of World Records as the female entertainer with the longest TV career: 74 years strong, and still going.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Rooney began acting when he was 15 months old, and went on to receive four Oscar nominations and the Academy's lifetime achievement award. He was the first teenager to be nominated for Best Actor in a leading role, for his work in 'Babes in Arms.'
Actor
What makes him powerful: Young is known for his voice -- he had a love of radio from a young age and his own show from '44 to '49 -- but is most notable for his role as the loveable Wilbur Post on 'Mr. Ed' and his innate ability to do a Scottish brogue as the voice of Scrooge McDuck in 'DuckTales.'
Actor
What makes him powerful: This Romanian actor was declared the world's oldest active actor, which earned him an entry in the Guinness World Records. He currently plays the lead in 'Number One,' a play by Jean Anouilh.
Actress
What makes her powerful: From multiple marriages to an arrest and even a short stint in jail, Gabor was one of the first actresses people loved to gossip about. Credited with coining the coy use of 'dahhhling' -- particularly with men -- Gabor is still a popular Hollywood persona to satirize.
Actor
What makes him powerful: After returning from the Navy in 1945, Douglas immediately landed the lead in 'The Strange Love of Martha Ivers.' Not only has he won many awards for his work, but he's bred a family of talents like himself -- his son Michael is the most famous, but his other children are also known in the industry as actors, producers, and directors.
Actor
What makes him powerful: Possibly Hollywood's oldest 'method' actor, Wallach is still making memorable performances, most recently in 'Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.' A Tony Award winner, Wallach's transition to screen, particularly in 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly,' put him on the map as a versatile film actor.
Actor / dancer / singer
What makes him powerful: After moving to Hollywood as a kid, Houghton was almost immediately spotted on the street by a Tinseltown producer as a potential star. Though he was largely uncredited in his work, his roles in films like 'Hello Dolly,' 'The Big Sleep,' and others remain essential additions to these immortalised classics.
Actress
What makes her powerful: Dow plays the quintessential grandma character; she's best known for her role as the Rapping Grandma in 'The Wedding Singer.' Dow just celebrated her 100th birthday last year and is still acting, including a small role in a recent episode of Zooey Deschanel's 'New Girl.'
