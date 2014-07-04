Business Insider/Skye Gould Top row: Janet Yellen, Warren Buffett, Li Ka-shing; bottom row: Louis Bacon, Sallie Krawcheck, Julian Marchese

In finance experience is everything, but these people show you can be 18, 38, 68, or 108 and still be a powerhouse on Wall Street. From teen traders to veteran executives, we found the most powerful person in finance at every age. These big names are influencing budding businesses as well as macroeconomics. They make things happen in the finance industry.

To compile this list, we considered three factors. Those on this list are commanding money, making major business deals, and executing financial decisions that affect people or companies. Because of the nature of the industry, we began the list at age 16 and skipped wherever appropriate people for certain ages couldn’t be found. We also took into account the nominations that were submitted by Business Insider readers.

Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments!

