Meet The Five Biggest Winners Of Microsoft's Company-Wide Reorganization

Microsoft made its reorganization official today, shifting the responsibilities of some of its top execs to focus on the goal of making it a “devices and services” company.



So who won big in the reorganization? Here are the five execs who got some very important new roles at Microsoft:

Terry Myerson: Executive Vice President, Operating Systems

Myerson was in charge of the Windows Phone division, but his new promotion puts him in charge of all of Microsoft’s operating systems. That includes operating systems like Windows for PCs, Windows Phone for smartphones, and even the OS that powers the Xbox video game console.

Julie Larson-Green: Executive Vice President, Devices and Studios

Larson-Green was one two people running the Windows division after Steven Sinofsky, the former Windows boss, left the company last year. Her new role puts her in charge of all hardware Microsoft makes from the Xbox to the Surface tablets. Qi Lu: Executive Vice President, Applications and Services

Lu will be in charge of products like Microsoft Office, Yammer, Skype, Bing, and the myriad other apps and services Microsoft has.Satya Nadella: Executive Vice President, Cloud and Enterprise

Nadella was in charge of Microsoft’s servers and tools business, but will now oversee all of the cloud and enterprise products. Specifically, Nadella will focus a lot on Microsoft’s Cloud OS product that enterprises use for private cloud networks.

Tami Reller: Executive Vice President, Marketing

Reller was in charge of marketing for Windows, but her role will now expand to marketing and advertising for all of Microsoft’s products.

