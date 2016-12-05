This is the most powerful wind turbine in the world



Wind turbines are often criticised as inadequate for our main energy source due to low efficiency. Many companies tackle this issue by developing better performing wind turbines to spread across the world. Enercon, a German wind turbine manufacturer and supplier, is the designer of E-126, the highest-performing onshore wind turbine in the market.

Video courtesy of Extreme World and Engineering



