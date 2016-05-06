The 10 most powerful mums of 2016

Mark Davis / Getty Images Beyonce with husband Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy.

In honour of Mother’s Day, Working Mother magazine put together a list of 50 powerful women “whose influence is felt on a daily basis via their singular talent, hard work, and intellectual capital.”

“These are some of the most influential decision-makers,” Jennifer Owens, editorial director at Working Mother Media, told Business Insider. “We chose them not only for their talent and success, but for their courage and vision. And of course, because even as they work to make the world a better place, they are raising their own families.”

The list of powerful mums — who each have at least one child under age 18 — is not ranked. However, the editors at Working Mother selected their “top 10” for us to share.

Adele Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS Singer/Songwriter Children: Angelo, 3 Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, known as 'Adele,' was born and raised in the projects of London. 'Today, the young mum completely rules the charts, churning out hit after hit that tugs on the heartstrings of kids and grandparents alike,' writes Vivian Manning-Schaffel of Working Mother Magazine. 'Even with all her success, she recently told Vogue that being Angelo's mother is her most fulfilling achievement: '(Angelo) makes me very proud of myself. When I became a parent, I felt like I was truly living. I had a purpose, where before I didn't.'' Viola Davis Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner Actress/Producer Children: Genesis, 5 The 'How to Get Away with Murder' star, who has racked up a few awards throughout her career, including two Tonys, a SAG award, and an Emmy, uses most every acceptance speech and other platforms 'to stump for the advancement of women of colour in hers and other industries,' writes Manning-Schaffel. Beyoncé Larry Busacca / Getty Actress/Musician/Producer Children: Blue Ivy, 4 Queen Bey become the top earning woman in the music business in 2014 when she doubled her 2013 earnings to the tune of $115 million, according to Forbes. And last year, she made an estimated $250 million. The most-nominated woman in Grammy history with 20 awards and 53 nods, Beyonce just released her latest album, 'Lemonade,' and was dubbed 'the new political goddess' by CNN. When she's not on stage or taking care of her daughter, Beyonce is focused on her business ventures, like Ivy Park -- an athleisure brand she's launching in partnership with Topshop -- and music label Parkwood Entertainment. Cathy Engelbert Washington Post/YouTube CEO, Deloitte Children: Julia, 18, Tommy, 15 As the first woman to be named CEO of the largest professional services firm in the nation, this 30-year Deloitte veteran is in charge of $14.9 billion in revenue and 70,000 employees. Engelbert has said she's 'dealt with many companies that lack the strong commitment to women shown by Deloitte, stressing that it's important both men and women be honest about the time they take for their families in order to set a better precedent,' Manning-Schaffel explains. She told Fortune magazine: 'We have clients that need to be served, but they're looking to us to be role models and leaders, and that's one thing I found in my career. Even clients were looking to see how I balanced it all, so I became more cognisant and made sure they knew when I was leaving. I coached my daughter's basketball team for four years, for instance, and I was not shy about it. I said when I was leaving for a practice or a game, and they respected that and used to come and say, 'I'm so glad you were honest with us because I didn't think I could leave for my daughter's dance recital, and now I know I can.'' Lorraine Twohill YouTube/The Marketing Institute of Ireland SVP of Global Marketing, Google Children: Two Twohill has been with Google for over 12 years. Under her leadership, Google's ad revenue rose to almost $67 billion in 2015 from the $59-plus billion the year before, according to Statista. When asked by Fast Company how she transitions from work mode to kid mode, she cited the benefits of SoulCycle after work on Fridays: 'It's a cleansing ritual. It makes me feel like I have earned my glass of wine. And when I walk into my home, I'm done. The kids take over, giving you hugs and telling you about their day. It's family time. Kids are the best way of balancing your life.' Chelsea Clinton Rob Kim/Getty Vice-Chair, Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation Children: Charlotte, 19 months; expecting second Clinton, who may be the first person to have both parents become President of the United States, is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Marc Mezvinsky while speaking out in support of her mother's presidential campaign. 'When asked by Elle how motherhood changed her life, Clinton replied: 'My whole life is reoriented around my daughter in the most blessed sense. I now understand -- this is something else that Marc and I talk about all the time -- all of the enthusiastic, bombastically spectacular, wonderful things people say about their children,'' Manning-Schaffel writes. Ivanka Trump Jemal Countess / Getty Images Executive VP, The Trump Organisation/Head of the Ivanka Trump lifestyle brand Children: Arabella, 4, Joseph, 2, Theodore, newborn As a third-generation developer, Trump has lead 'some of the highest profile deals of her father's (and grandfather's) real-estate empire, including a recent $250 million renovation of the Doral Golf Resort in Miami -- not to mention the Trump Hotel Collection she founded with brothers Eric and Donald Jr.,' notes Manning-Schaffel. 'But her biggest role to date is that of advisor to dad Donald's highly successful presidential campaign, noting that they speak as often as five times a day.' Delphine Arnault Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Executive Vice President, Louis Vuitton Children: Elisa, 4 The daughter of Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of luxury conglomerate LVMH, 'was groomed to dominate the world of fashion, with degrees from EDHEC Business School and the London School of Economics,' Manning-Schaffel writes. 'Famously allergic to the spotlight, Delphine did let her affection for her newborn daughter show in a Wall Street Journal write-up: 'It's really been a revolution -- an extraordinary thing. The greatest happiness in my life!'' Sheryl Sandberg Justin Sullivan/Getty Images COO, Facebook/Author/Advocate Children: Two sons, 9 and 7 The Facebook COO began the 'Lean In' movement and foundation to establish gender equality in the workplace and encourage women to support each other all the way to the c-suite. 'Though she suffered the tragic loss of her beloved husband a year ago, she spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about the benefits of gender diversity in the workplace, the challenges of bias women face and how to get more women into leadership roles,' says Manning-Schaffel. As co-chair of the Stand Up for Kids campaign, Sandberg recently announced her goal to raise $7 million to end childhood hunger. She recently told her local NBC affiliate: 'My children and I go regularly to distribution and we hand eight bananas to a family of five -- that's for a month. We know we can do more.'

