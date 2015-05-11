The 10 most powerful mums of 2015

In honour of Mother’s Day, Working Mother magazine put together a list of 50 remarkable women “whose influence is felt on a daily basis via their singular talent, hard work, and intellectual capital.”
“These are some of the most influential decision-makers,” says Jennifer Owens, editorial director at Working Mother Media. “We chose them not only for their talent and success, but for their courage and vision. And of course, because even as they work to make the world a better place, they are raising their own families.”
The list of powerful mums — who each have at least one child under age 18 — is not ranked. However, the editors at Working Mother selected their “top 10” for us to share.
EVP, Walmart International
Children: Two
Ruiz began her career at Walmart in 1992 as a store management trainee and worked her way up to the C-suite through hard work and determination.
Now, as EVP of Walmart International, she is 'dedicated to giving back through various diversity and mentorship programs,' writes Working Mother.
Ruiz told the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility: 'Looking back there were so many people in my career who chose to help me, who chose to support me, and took the time to do that because they had an interest in me. It's more of a personal responsibility than a professional one. It really is about giving back considering what you've received.'
Designer and Founder, Tory Burch; Activist
Children: Nick, 17, Henry, 17, Sawyer, 14
Burch's billion dollar brand is upheld by more than 120 freestanding boutiques and spaces in more than 3,000 department and specialty stores around the globe, Working Mother points out. 'Her Tory Burch Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting women's economic empowerment, recently partnered with Bank of America to offer female entrepreneurs $US10 million in loans.'
In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said: 'I think (success) comes down to having a great idea and an amazing team and being willing to work incredibly hard. There's no such thing as an overnight success.'
COO, Facebook; Author
Children: Two
The Facebook executive and best-selling author of 'Lean In' is 'building a movement toward gender equality in the workplace,' says Working Mother. She even launched a new initiative, 'Lean In Together,' targeting men and their role in the gender equality equation.
In a recent conversation with Nate Silver from FiveThirtyEight, she said: 'When we get to more equality in our homes we have happier marriages, happier relationships and more successful, happier and healthier children.'
Sadly, Sandberg's husband, SurveyMonkey CEO Dave Goldberg, died suddenly due to a head trauma in early May.
CEO, JPMorgan Asset Management, JPMorgan Chase
Children: Mia, 12, Morgan 10, and Mason, 7
This powerful mum, who oversees one of the largest money management operation in the US, with more than $US2.5 trillion in assets, was named the most powerful woman in finance by
American Banker.
What's more, says Working Mother, 'she's empowering fellow women in finance with two programs aimed at giving women in the industry a greater range of opportunities for career advancement.'
Erdoes explained to American Banker why she founded these programs: 'Women fall out of the workforce during years where they wanted to do other things in their life, pursue a different job track or raise a family. When they're ready to return, they don't have a natural way of coming back into the industry.'
Senior Vice President of Retail and Online Stores, Apple
Children: Jennings, 19, Sommer, 18, and Angelina, 14
The former Burberry CEO now heads up the $US20 billion retail operation at Apple, where she reportedly earned over $US70 million in her first year on the job.
In an interview with Makers, Ahrendts said family has always come first: 'If I'm a better mother, if I'm a happy wife and my husband's happy, I will be a better executive and the company will win.'
U.S. Senator, New York (D)
Children: Theodore, 11, Henry, 6
One of only two women in the US Senate with young children, Gillibrand works tirelessly for women's causes.
She recently authored the New York Times best-selling book 'Off the Sidelines: Speak Up, Be Fearless and Change Your World,' which she said she wrote as a call to action for young women to rise above sexism in the workplace.
Entertainer/Producer/
Businesswoman
Children: Max, 7, Emme, 7
Aside from winning a Billboard Icon award last year and producing and starring in the thriller, 'The Boy Next Door,' J. Lo's Nuyorican Productions just sold a few more TV projects; she produces the ABC Family sitcom 'The Fosters' and is currently a judge on 'American Idol,' among many other things.
But she still makes time for her twins.
Lopez recently told People magazine: 'I know everybody feels this way about their kids, but I just feel like they're super-special. I can't wait to see what they do, and I feel like my job is to not mess them up too much. It's unconditional love.'
Showrunner/Producer/Writer
Children: Harper, 13, Emerson, 3, Beckett, 2
The queen of Thursday night television is on a hot streak, 'thanks to the fruits of her brilliant imagination,' says Working Mother. Shondaland, her production company, is responsible for 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Scandal,'
and 'How to Get Away with Murder.'
Rimes recently gave an inspirational speech at the Human Rights Campaign gala, where she encouraged aspiring writers and creatives to ignore the odds and just go for it:
If you are a kid and you are out there and you are chubby and not so cute and nerdy and shy and invisible and in pain, whatever your race, whatever your gender, whatever your sexual orientation, I'm standing here to tell you: You are not alone. Your tribe of people, they are out there in the world. Waiting for you.
Actress/Musician/Producer
Children: Blue Ivy, 3
Queen Bey become the top earning woman in the music business last year when she doubled what she made in 2013 to the tune of $US115 million, according to Forbes.
In December, she released a surprise video tribute, titled 'Yours and Mine,' to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her 'Beyoncé' album.
In it, she speaks of the power of her inspiration -- her family: 'One thing that's for sure, the love I have for music, for my husband, for my child is something that will last far beyond my life.'
