The Most Powerful Millennials In Tech

There’s arguably nothing more impressive than founding a company and turning it into a billion-dollar business before you turn 35.

And in tech, millennials are taking over. We scoured top CEOs, talent, and billionaires for impressive leaders who were born after 1980.

Here are the youngest people making the biggest impact in technology today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.