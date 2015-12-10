US

These are the most powerful members of 'Skull and Bones' -- one of America's most famous secret societies

Jenner Deal, Abby Jackson, Christina Sterbenz

Founded in 1832 by Yale students, the elitist, members-only Skull and Bones has since become one of America’s most revered and snubbed secret societies. And whether loved or hated, the society’s alumni include some of the most powerful men in the world.

Produced by Jenner Deal. Original Reporting by Christina Sterbenz and Abby Jackson.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.