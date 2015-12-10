These are the most powerful members of 'Skull and Bones' -- one of America's most famous secret societies

Founded in 1832 by Yale students, the elitist, members-only Skull and Bones has since become one of America’s most revered and snubbed secret societies. And whether loved or hated, the society’s alumni include some of the most powerful men in the world.

