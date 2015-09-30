We recently released our list of the 50 most powerful companies in America.

To determine the power of each company, we factored together 2014 revenue, number of employees, press mentions, and social media influence. You can read our full methodology here.

Now we’re looking at the most powerful finance companies from our list.

Berkshire Hathaway is the most powerful finance company in America — it ranked at No. 20 on the list, followed by Wells Fargo (No. 25) and American Express (No. 28).

Scroll through to see the 9 most powerful finance companies in America.

3. American Express Angela Pham/BFAnyc.com 2014 revenue: $US34.3 billion Number of employees: 53,500 Between slowing sales and the expiration of its exclusive deal with Costco, it was a tough year for American Express. But the credit-card company still remains profitable, proving that powerful companies can take a hit and still bounce back. On the social media front, New York City-based Amex still commands a strong presence with over 5 million Facebook fans, 841,000 Twitter followers, and a Klout score of 89.

