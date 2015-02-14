The 19 hottest power couples in tech

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg with husband Dave Goldberg, CEO of SurveyMonkey.

Some couples aren’t just great matches for each other, but hold major power across their industry as well.

In honour of Valentine’s Day, we put together a list of the couples who are ruling the tech world.

This is an update of an earlier article by Alyson Shontell and Julie Bort.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.