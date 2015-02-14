The 19 hottest power couples in tech

Some couples aren’t just great matches for each other, but hold major power across their industry as well.
In honour of Valentine’s Day, we put together a list of the couples who are ruling the tech world.
This is an update of an earlier article by Alyson Shontell and Julie Bort.
When it comes to power, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer yields plenty. This year, she was at the forefront of a plan to spin off Yahoo's 15% stake in Alibaba into a new public company, which sets Yahoo up for major potential growth at her hand. However, it also means that all eyes are on Mayer for the foreseeable future.
Coupled with husband Zack Bogue, co-managing partner of venture capital firm Data Collective, the pair holds serious clout in the tech world.
Aaron and Karine Hirschhorn co-founded DogVacay, a network of local dog sitters that's now available in over 3,000 cities. They came up with the idea after a terrible experience with a kennel that left one of their dogs, Rocky, hiding under Aaron's desk for the next two days.
Dubbed 'Airbnb for dogs,' this service allows pet users to go away without worrying about the well-being of their pooches. It has raised $US47 million from investors such as First Round Capital, Benchmark, and Andreessen Horowitz, most recently receiving $US25 million in a Series B round of funding led by Omers Ventures.
Both alumni of powerful tech giants -- him: Apple and Facebook; her: Google -- Dave and Brit Morin now run their own startups.
Dave runs Path, a mobile social network, which he co-founded in 2010. He also invests in a bunch of startups through Slow Ventures. Brit started her own company, Brit+Co, a design and cooking site full of inspirational how-to posts, in 2011. Since its launch, it has since raised $US7.6 million in funding.
On top of all that, the couple, who have been married since 2011, welcomed their first child last fall.
Chelsa (Skees) Crowley is a new founder in the NYC startup scene. She recently raised $US1.5 million for Stowaway, a makeup company that wants to produce perfectly-size products. Right now, tubes of mascara expire before they can be fully used, and cartridges of excess eye shadow can lay in makeup drawers for years. The company launched this February to tackle part of the $US60 billion beauty industry.
Dennis Crowley is the CEO and co-founder of Foursquare, a location-based mobile app that's been the darling of the New York startup scene since it was founded in 2o09. The pair got engaged after years of dating in early 2013. They were married a few months later, in October 2013.
Mark Pincus made headlines last year when he stepped down from all operational roles at Zynga, the online gaming company he founded in 2007. He's not out of the tech game yet, though. Recently, he's been working on a new endeavour described as 'part incubator, part startup factory' by Re/code.
Ali Pincus co-founded online home furnishings retailer One King's Lane in 2009. It raised $US112 million last year, valuing the company at nearly $US1 billion. The site isn't without growing pains, though. Last year, it shut down new site Hunters Alley and reportedly closed its Los Angeles office.
Talk about a power couple: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg is married to SurveyMonkey CEO Dave Goldberg.
To Sandberg, picking the right life partner is the single most important decision a professional can make. She's grateful she's chosen someone who isn't only motivated himself, but who also supports her career. 'I have an awesome husband, and we're 50/50,' she told the crowd at Business Insider's Ignition conference a few years ago.
High school sweethearts Eric and Susan Gregg Koger launched Modcloth together while still in college at Carnegie Mellon. Susan's collection of vintage clothing eventually began to outgrow her dorm room, so she employed Eric's tech expertise to set up an online shop.
It quickly caught on and became the couple's full-time business after graduation. Today, Modcloth employs hundreds of people and has raised over $US63 million from investors, including Accel, Norwest, and First Round.
Eric announced earlier this year that he is stepping down as ModCloth's CEO, but Susan will remain on as chief creative officer.
Michael and Kass Lazerow know a thing or two about working together. They founded social media marketing platform Buddy Media together, which sold to Salesforce.com for almost $US700 million in 2012. Before that, the couple launched Golf.com, which they eventually sold to Time Inc.
Michael believes they have been successful as business partners as well as spouses because their skill sets compliment each other. 'You should start a company with someone whose strengths are your weaknesses, and whose weaknesses are your strengths,' he wrote in Inc. 'Divide and conquer together.'
Along with his wife, Melinda, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates -- who is notably worth $US80.2 billion -- founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. The foundation funds worldwide projects to 'help all people lead healthy, productive lives,' including fighting poverty and improving education.
The couple have Microsoft to thank for their romance, however -- they met while Melinda was employed there as a product manager.
It took eight years for them to fall in love, but now Carley Roney and David Liu run a mega wedding brand.
Carley Roney and David Liu met as undergrads at NYU, but didn't fall in love until eight years later when they reunited at a graduate school party and their relationship picked back up.
Two years after they got married, the pair went into business together. They founded The Knot, a wedding website, in 1996. Despite some dark times when the tech bubble burst, the company is publicly-traded and employs hundreds of people. Now known as XO Group, it's expanded to include resources for new relationships and pregnant couples, in addition to brides.
Megan Quinn, a partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, is now engaged to Google Ventures' MG Siegler.
Both are well-known in tech circles: Quinn formerly worked for Square and Google, and Siegler worked for Mike Arrington's CrunchFund and wrote for TechCrunch.
Google board member Diane Greene and husband Mendel Rosenblum co-founded VMWare, a virtualization software company, along with three other people, in 1998. Greene served as CEO until 2008, when she was famously let go. Rosenblum left shortly after.
Today, Greene keeps her hand in tech startups as an angel investor, while Rosenblum teaches computer science and electrical engineering at Stanford.
Together, Sam and Jessica Lessin have paved serious careers for themselves in the tech industry.
Sam co-founded Drop.io, which Facebook acquired 2010, making Lessin a wealthy man when the company went public. He served as Facebook's VP of product until August 2014, when he announced his departure -- via Facebook, of course.
Jessica, a technology reporter, launched media company The Information in 2013. So far, the site has broken a lot of news, including Google executive Susan Wojcicki's new role as head of YouTube.
Travis Kalanick rules the roads as the CEO of car-hailing service Uber. Despite a few PR nightmares, Uber is on the up and up, raising over $US2 billion since its inception in 2010 and putting Kalanick at the forefront of the tech industry.
Gabi Holzwarth, a prominent violinist, works at Shyp, a startup that makes shipping products incredibly easy. Like Uber, users can press a button and to summon an on-demand delivery man. The delivery man picks up the product, packages it up, and ships it anywhere in the U.S. for a small fee.
Kalanick and Holzwarth's relationship is on the rise as well. Recently, she opened up about her past struggles with eating disorders, attributing much of her success in recovery to Kalanick. 'He's been such a rock,' she says.
As CEO of Evernote, the digital note-taking platform he founded in 2007, Phil Libin attempts to do more than just keep people organised. Under the tagline 'remember everything,' Evernote aims to be users' go-to application for taking notes, creating presentations, and communicating with coworkers. And with a valuation of over $US1 billion, Evernote is certainly a force to be reckoned with.
Libin's wife, Sharmila Birbal, doesn't just support him from afar -- she works at Evernote herself, as Libin's assistant.
