Here's Forbes' List Of Most Powerful Celebrities On The Planet

Kirsten Acuna
forbes justin bieberJustin Bieber is featured on this month’s issue of Forbes.

Photo: FORBES

Yesterday, Forbes revealed their annual list of the world’s most powerful celebrities.While George Lucas and Simon Cowell are among those with the biggest paychecks last year, they don’t top the most powerful list. 

Forbes ranks according to six different factors: pay for the last year, money, TV/radio presence, press presence, Web presence and social media.

We’re counting down the top 10 along with their incomes from the last year. Rihanna, Britney and Justin Bieber all make the list. 

You can see the full list of 100 here

10. Steven Spielberg

Pay: $130 million

Money Rank: 3

TV/Radio Rank: 38

Press Rank: 10

Web Rank: 46

Social Rank: 80

9. Tom Cruise

Pay: $75 million

Money Rank: 13

TV/Radio Rank: 22

Press Rank: 26

Web Rank: 32

Social Rank: 42

8. Katy Perry

Pay: $45 million

Money Rank: 36

TV/Radio Rank: 21

Press Rank: 18

Web Rank: 7

Social Rank: 4

7. Kim Kardashian

Pay: $18 million

Money Rank: 77

TV/Radio Rank: 5

Press Rank: 35

Web Rank: 6

Social Rank: 16

6. Britney Spears

Pay: $58 million

Money Rank: 20

TV/Radio Rank: 26

Press Rank: 34

Web Rank: 15

Social Rank: 11

5. Lady Gaga

Pay: $52 million

Money Rank: 30

TV/Radio Rank: 3

Press Rank: 1

Web Rank: 8

Social Rank: 1

4. Rihanna

Pay: $53 million

Money Rank: 27

TV/Radio Rank: 23

Press Rank: 11

Web Rank: 5

Social Rank: 2

3. Justin Bieber

Pay: $55 million

Money Rank: 24

TV/Radio Rank: 4

Press Rank: 9

Web Rank: 9

Social Rank: 3

2. Oprah

Pay: $165 million

Money Rank: 1

TV/Radio Rank: 1

Press Rank: 13

Web Rank: 19

Social Rank: 18

1. Jennifer Lopez

Pay: $52 million

Money Rank: 30

TV/Radio Rank: 10

Press Rank: 22

Web Rank: 13

Social Rank: 19

Check out this summer's 10 must-see films>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.