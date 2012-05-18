Here's Forbes' List Of Most Powerful Celebrities On The Planet

Justin Bieber is featured on this month’s issue of Forbes.

Photo: FORBES

Yesterday, Forbes revealed their annual list of the world’s most powerful celebrities.While George Lucas and Simon Cowell are among those with the biggest paychecks last year, they don’t top the most powerful list.



Forbes ranks according to six different factors: pay for the last year, money, TV/radio presence, press presence, Web presence and social media.

We’re counting down the top 10 along with their incomes from the last year. Rihanna, Britney and Justin Bieber all make the list.

You can see the full list of 100 here.

