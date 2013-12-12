The Most Popular YouTube Videos Of 2013

Though we say it every year, this year feels like it went by fast. It’s hard to believe the “Harlem Shake” meme came onto the scene last winter, or that Miley’s jaw-dropping VMA performance took place in August.

As 2013 comes to a close, YouTube looks back on the most watched videos on its platform this year.

Here’s what they found:

10. Wake Me Up – Avicii

9. Come and Get It – Selena Gomez

8. La La La – Naughty Boy featuring Sam Smith

7. Stay – Rihanna featuring Mikky Ekko

6. Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke featuring T.I. and Pharrell

5. Just Give Me A Reason – P!nk featuring Nate Ruess

4. Roar – Katy Perry

3. We Can’t Stop – Miley Cyrus

2. Wrecking Ball – Miley Cyrus

The winner?

If you guessed “Gagnam Style” would live on in infamy through millions of views, you were (sadly) right.

The honour of this year’s top trending music video goes to South Korea’s Psy:

