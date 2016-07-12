These are the most popular wedding songs, according to Spotify

We are at the peak of wedding season and that means wedding song lists, particularly those associated with the crucial “first dance.”

But which songs are most popular? Streaming giant Spotify analysed 6.7 million wedding-themed playlists to find out.

The top spot for “wedding reception” playlists was snagged by Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin,” followed by The Black Eyed Peas’ “I Gotta Feeling,” and Bruno Mars’ “Marry You.”

But the “first dance” playlists were a bit more contemplative and slow.

Here were the top 10 song Spotify found for “first dances“:

Ed Sheeran – Thinking Out Loud Etta James – At Last Ray LaMontagne – You Are The Best Thing John Legend – All of Me Christina Perri – A Thousand Years Adele – Make You Feel My Love Jason Mraz – I Won’t Give Up Michael Bublé – Everything Jack Johnson – Better Together Lonestar — Amazed

