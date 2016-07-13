The 50 most popular first dance songs for weddings, according to Spotify

The most popular song to play at a first dance during a wedding is really, really popular.

Spotify looked at thousands of playlists users made on the platform to come up with the world’s top 50 most popular songs to play for the first dance at weddings.

The most popular pick is “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran, which is also the platform’s third-most-streamed track of all time, with 683 million streams. Sheeran has two other songs on the list: “Tenerife Sea” (which features Taylor Swift) and “Kiss Me.”

Here are the top 10 most popular first dance songs:

“Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran “At Last” by Etta James “You Are the Best Thing” by Ray LaMontagne “All of Me” by John Legend “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri “Make You Feel My Love” by Adele “I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz “Everything” by Michael Bublé “Better Together” by Jack Johnson “Amazed” by Lonestar

Here’s the complete Spotify playlist, with all 50 songs:

And here’s an older list of top 50 wedding songs, topped by Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” which is also worth checking out.

NOW WATCH: Take a flyover tour of Bora Bora



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.