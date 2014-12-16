RANKED: The 30 Most Popular Vine Stars In The World

Forget 15 minutes of fame. Ever since its launch almost two years ago, Vine stars are using six-second videos to make a name for themselves.
We collected and ranked the most popular Vine stars in the world based on their number of followers. Most are comedians, while others are musicians or actors.
These Vine users have risen from relative obscurity, and are now followed by millions of people. Some have even landed record deals or TV show and movie deals because of Vine.
Followers: 3.3 million
Amymarie is an amazing dancer, so you'll see six-second snippets of choreography, mixed in with cute videos of her pets.
Followers: 3.4 million
Shawn is a sixteen-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter. He posts a lot of covers or songs, as well as original material. This summer he signed with Island Records and released an EP.
Followers: 3.4 million
Jessi Smiles, whose real name is Jessica Vasquez, is a singer and makeup artist. On any given day Jessi posts hilarious videos talking to the camera and hanging out with her friend Gabbie, another Vine star.
Followers: 3.9 million
Along with his friends -- including the Vine-popular Nash Grier -- Carter Reynolds makes six-second videos of himself stealing an entire pizza, having a dance party in the car with his mum, and more.
Followers: 3.9 million
Brandon Calvillo probably got so big because his Vines are hilarious and relatable, and he's incredibly self-aware, especially on Twitter.
Followers: 4 million
Southern California-based David Lopez makes Vines with his friend (and fellow viner) Josh Darnit. Occasionally, Josh's cute son Evan also appears in David's videos.
Followers: 4.1 million
DeStorm Power got his start ghostwriting for record labels including Atlantic Records and Universal, but quickly moved on to rapping and beatboxing on YouTube. He's since taken his talents to Vine, where he's expanded into comedy and even includes his son Tayvion in his videos.
Followers: 4.3 million
Together, husband and wife Michael and Carissa Alvarado are Us The Duo, a folk-pop band that rose to prominence this year on Vine. They have signed with Republic Records, went on an international tour, and released their second album.
Followers: 4.3 million
KC James does comedy sketches in six-second form. He's most well-known for his Vines in which he gets hit in the face with different objects.
Followers: 4.5 million
Thomas Sanders won Ryan Seacrest's 'Favourite Vine Celebrity' contest, and he's best known for his Vines in which he walks around and narrates the lives on unassuming, ordinary people in public.
Followers: 4.6 million
Nicholas Megalis is a Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter, director, and artist, but he's best known for his funny Vine videos.
Followers: 4.7 million
Christian DelGrosso is another Vine funny guy. He makes a lot of videos with Curtis Lepore, who is probably one of the best-known Vine stars.
Followers: 4.7 million
Matthew Espinosa is a high school junior, but he's also one of the most popular Viners on the planet. Matthew was part of MagCon, a collective of the biggest names in Vine who staged meet-and-greet conventions across the country for their IRL fans.
Followers: 4.8 million
Jack Gilinsky and Jack Johnson met in kindergarten, and the two have been inseparable ever since. Jack and Jack are a pop-rap duo, and they moved to LA after graduating from high school this year to work on their music and to keep making Vines.
Followers: 5.2 million
Alabama-based best friends Baylor Barnes, John Stephen Grice, and Cole LaBrant are DEM_WHITE_BOYZ, a comedy Vine account. The guys' popularity blew up after submitting a video of themselves to popular Vine user Dalaun Richardson's Vine twerking content.
Followers: 5.5 million
Lele Pons is a Miami-based teenager, best known for pulling pranks on family and friends and for her hyper-edited Vines.
Followers: 5.5 million
20-year-old Marcus Johns has his roots in acting -- as a child, he had roles in movies like 2004's The Punisher. On Vine, he has his own comedy shtick.
Followers: 5.8 million
Brent Rivera is a 16-year-old kid from Los Angeles whose cult-like social media following has catapulted him into Vine fame.
Followers: 6.1 million
Logan Paul's funny, over-the-top Vines landed him a nomination for in this year's Shorty Awards, a Web-based awards show recognising people who do cool stuff on the internet. Hamming it up on Vine must run in the family because Logan's little brother Jake was nominated for the same award.
Followers: 6.4 million
Cameron Dallas' hilarious Vine account garnered him so much attention that he's landed himself the main role in a new movie coming out soon called Expelled. His co-stars are also popular Viners.
Followers: 6.4 million
Of all the most popular Vine stars, Josh Peck may be the only one who could have been referred to as a celebrity before Vine was ever created. An actor most well-known for his stint on Nickelodeon's 'Drake & Josh,' Josh has converted his humour into six-second soundbites on Vine.
Followers: 6.5 million
Jerry Purpdrank's relatable Vines aren't the only thing he's famous for: the Viner even has his own mobile game, available in the App Store.
Followers: 6.6 million
Brazilian-Italian Viner Rudy Mancuso is best known for his portrayals of a Spanish Batman and a Spanish Superman.
Followers: 6.7 million
Alx James is uber-popular on Vine -- he posts hilarious videos of himself, usually accompanied by pop culture references and music -- and soon he'll have his own reality TV show too.
Followers: 6.8 million
You might recognise Curtis Lepore's Vines because many of them star his adorable Boston terrier sidekick Buster Beans. Lepore briefly dated Vine star Jessi Smiles, but she accused Lepore of rape shortly after the two met in person and hung out. In February, Lepore pleaded no contest to a lesser charge -- assault -- and the rape charge was eventually dropped.
Followers: 7.8 million
Jerome Jarre is a French Vine star and one of the first Snapchat celebrities. In October he was detained by police after he attempted to film a Vine aboard a flight to Miami, wearing a Speedo and carrying a five-foot rubber duck.
Followers: 8 million
Brittany Furlan is Vine's most popular female star. She's since landed a deal for a sketch comedy show being produced by Seth Green.
Followers: 9.7 million
Andrew B. Bachelor, better known as KingBach, is one of the most popular Viners in the world. The Canadian-born Vine star grew up in Florida, and was one of the NCAA's best high jumpers.
Followers: 10.3 million
Sixteen-year-old Nash Grier is the most popular Vine star in the world. Along with his best friend and fellow Vine star Cameron Dallas, Grier accepted a leading role in a movie called Expelled, which stars a bunch of Vine celebs.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.