This Is The Most Popular Vine Ever Vined In Vine History

Twitter users are sharing five Vine videos every second, according to data from Unruly Media.



And which of these is the most popular? It’s this video, titled “The Emos Getting Ready In The Dressing Room,” from Harry Styles of the band One Direction. The video’s been shared 47, 813 times to date.

You can check out Unruly’s complete roundup of the most popular Vine videos here. Styles’s video appears below.

