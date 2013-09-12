Here Are The Cities That Americans Love To Visit In The U.S.

Hotels.com just came out with their

annual Hotel Price Index, a report which analyses trends among American travellers.

The report looked at the most-visited destinations in America, based on hotel bookings.

For the third year in a row, Las Vegas remained the most popular travel destination in the U.S. for American travellers. Sin City continues to lure in travellers with its promise of luxe hotel rooms at a reasonable price, glitzy shows, top-notch restaurants run by celebrity chefs, and raucous nightlife.

New York City came in right behind Vegas, and Orlando followed at number three.

While there were few surprises in the top 10, there were several shifts in the lower-ranked destinations. Denver (#17), Austin (#16), and Atlanta (#11) moved up the ranks in popularity this year.

Despite being home to Disneyland, Anaheim dropped from #16 to #20 — perhaps that’s because it was ranked the ninth least-friendly city in the nation by Condé Nast Travellers’ Reader’s Choice Survey.

Here’s the full list of the Top Domestic Destinations for Americans:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.