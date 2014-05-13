This Chart Shows The Most Popular Types Of Alcohol Around The World

A new report from the World Health Organisation has revealed the most popular alcohol preferences in six major regions of the world.

The WHO regions (as shown on the chart below from left to right) are: African region, region of the Americas, Eastern Mediterranean region, European region, South-East Asia region, and Western Pacific region.

Americans love beer, as do our neighbours to the north and south. Unsurprisingly, wine is more popular in Europe than in any other region. Hardly anyone in the South-East Asia region drinks wine — 77.3% of the alcohol consumed there in 2010 was spirits. The Western Pacific region also favours spirits.

Globally, spirits are more popular than any other type of alcohol, and beer comes in second.

This map shows how the WHO regions are divided:

