Twitter Reveals The Most Retweeted Message Of 2013

Twitter revealed Thursday that a message acknowledging the death of “Glee” television show star Cory Monteith was the most reposted tweet on the globally popular messaging platform this year.

“Thank you all for helping me through this time with your enormous love & support. Cory will forever be in my heart,” read the tweet by co-star Lea Michele (@msleamichele) about Monteith’s fatal drug overdose.

It was retweeted more than 408,000 times by users from 133 countries, making it the “Golden Tweet” of 2013, according to the San Francisco-based Internet company.

“Among the millions of affecting Tweets this year, there is something we call The Golden Tweet,” Twitter spokesman Gabriel Stricker said in a blog post.

“It’s the most-retweeted Tweet of the year — the one that resonated most with millions of Twitter users around the world. In 2013.”

A Twitter message announcing the death of “The Fast and The Furious” film celebrity Paul Walker in a car crash was second, having been retweeted 400,367 times, according to Stricker.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we must confirm Paul Walker passed away today in a tragic car accident,” read the tweet from @RealPaulWalker.

The third most retweeted message was fired off by One Direction band member Niall Horan rejoicing in having just turned 20 years old.

“Yesss ! I’m 20 ! Wohooo ! No more teens!” Horan chimed at the Twitter account @NiallOfficial.

