The 10 most buzzed about TV shows of 2015 -- according to the internet

As December draws to a close, it’s a great time to look back at exactly what we watching in 2015.

Data and analytics company ListenFirst Media took a look at exactly what television shows people were hyped about online over the past year. They created a list of the top ten most buzzed about programs of 2015, using Facebook, Google+, Instagram, Tumblr, YouTube, and Wikipedia page views to calculate online search volume.

From a beloved children’s program to late night talk shows, here are the top ten.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.