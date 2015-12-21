The 10 most buzzed about TV shows of 2015 -- according to the internet

Madison Malone Kircher
Couple chooses a movie amy schumer comedy centralYouTube

As December draws to a close, it’s a great time to look back at exactly what we watching in 2015.

Data and analytics company ListenFirst Media took a look at exactly what television shows people were hyped about online over the past year. They created a list of the top ten most buzzed about programs of 2015, using Facebook, Google+, Instagram, Tumblr, YouTube, and Wikipedia page views to calculate online search volume.

From a beloved children’s program to late night talk shows, here are the top ten.

10. 'America's Got Talent'

Peter Kramer/NBC

9. 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

8. 'Sportscenter'

ESPN

7. 'Key & Peele'

Comedy Central YouTube Channel

6. Sesame Street

Darren McCollester/Getty Image

5. 'Conan'

Team Coco

4. 'The Voice'

NBC/Contributor/Getty Images

3. 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

ABC

2. 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

1. 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

YouTube

