These Are The 10 Most Popular Tumblr Blogs

Yahoo just snapped up microblogging site Tumblr for $1.1 billion.



In light of the news, we decided to take a look at some of the most popular Tumblr blogs out there.

It’s worth noting that this list doesn’t take into consideration Tumblr-hosted blogs that lack the .tumblr domain. So for example, even though MashableHQ.com is powered by Tumblr, it does not show up in Quantcast’s data.

Here are the most visited Tumblr blogs worldwide, according to Quantcast:

Mcupdate.tumblr.com (1.9 million unique monthly visitors): A blog dedicated to news about Minecraft, a game about blocks. comoeumesintoquando.tumblr.com (1.2 million unique monthly visitors): A collection of hilarious GIFs. dedalvs.tumblr.com (1.1 million unique monthly visitors): The personal blog of David J. Peterson, the guy who created the Dothraki and Valyrian languages for HBO’s Game of Thrones. onenable.tumblr.com (715.6 thousand unique monthly visitors): A site dedicated to Korean comics. theworstroom.tumblr.com (707 thousand unique monthly visitors): A blog about the trials and tribulations of finding housing in New York City. publicshaming.tumblr.com (645.7 thousand unique monthly visitors): Created by producer Matt Binder, Public Shaming will call you out if you start tweeting hypocritical content. siriuslymeg.tumblr.com (606.3 thousand unique monthly visitors): A blog all about movie quotes and inside jokes. howdoiputthisgently.tumblr.com (525.3 thousand unique monthly visitors): A graduate student documents her life through GIFs. comedycentral.tumblr.com (490.7 thousand unique monthly visitors): Comedy Central’s official blog. reasonsmysoniscrying.tumblr.com (449.7 thousand unique monthly visitors): A blog that documents all the reasons why children cry.

