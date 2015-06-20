The most popular items at Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s has a cult-like following.

Unwavering loyalty to the brand is held by many shoppers simply because it can be difficult to find favoured items elsewhere.

Trader Joe’s releases an annual list of customers’ favourite products based on polling customers.

These were some of the most popular products at Trader Joe’s in 2014.

1. Speculoos Cookie Butter







Cookie butter is a staple for Trader Joe’s fanatics. It took the number one spot for favorite overall Trader Joe’s product, beating out Mandarin Orange Chicken, Frozen Croissants — Almond & Chocolate, Triple Ginger Snaps and Unexpected Cheddar Cheese. Cookie butter is a product customers obsess over year after year, and it was on the list of top products of 2013 as well.

Price: $US3.69

2. Sourdough bread

The most popular Trader Joe’s sliced bread went to Sourdough bread. The other nominees included Sprouted, Whole Wheat, Rye and Cinnamon bread. Trader Joe’s stocks a wide assortment of different breads.

Price: $US2.99 – $US3.49

3. Charles Shaw Wines



Flickr/scarlatti2004

Charles Shaw Wines took the top spot for favourite beverage of Trader Joe’s customers. Other beverages included seasonal favourites Spiced Apple Cider, Honey Crisp Apple Cider, Low Calorie Lemonade and Triple Ginger Brew. The Charles Shaw Wines are favoured by many customers for their affordability.



Price: $US1.99

4. Unexpected Cheddar Cheese







Unexpected Cheddar Cheese was customers’ favourite Trader Joe’s cheese. Other favourites included Creamy Toscano Cheese dusted with Cinnamon, Cranberry Chevre, Cheddar Cheese with Caramelised Onions and Smoked Gouda. Trader Joe’s regularly features its different cheeses on its food blog.

Price: $US3.99

5. Mandarin Orange Chicken







The most popular frozen entree from Trader Joe’s in 2014 was Mandarin Orange Chicken. This dish of battered chicken and mandarin sauce topped other favoured frozen entrees, including Joe’s Diner Mac ‘n Cheese, Gyoza Potstickers, Chicken Tikka Masala and Tarte D’Alsace.

Price: $US4,99

6. Organic Ketchup

Customers’ favourite condiment was Organic Ketchup. Other condiments favoured by Trader Joe’s customers last year were Whole Grain Dijon Mustard, Sweet Chilli Sauce, Salsa Verde, and Wasabi Mayonnaise.

Price: $US1.99

7. Organic Arugula

Organic arugula was the top salad choice for Trader Joe’s customers. The grocer offers a very wide selection of salads. and many shoppers also enjoyed the Baby Spinach Salad, Caesar Salad with Chicken Breast, Romaine Hearts and Broccoli Slaw & Kale Salad with White Chicken Meat.

Price: $US2.49

8. Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage

Coming out on top in the ‘Favourite TJ’s Meat/Meatless’ category was Sweet Apple Chicken Sausage. The all natural sausages topped many other fan favourites, including Uncured Apple Smoked Bacon, Organic Boneless, Skinless Chicken, Meatless Meatballs and Soy Chorizo.

Price: $US3.99

9. Organic Popcorn with Olive Oil





Organic Popcorn with olive oil was customers’ favourite snack in 2014. The product is regularly featured on food blogs, where customers have detailed their addition to it. Other popular snacks included Nuts (ALL Nuts), Kettle Corn, Roasted Seaweed Snack and World’s Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs.

Price: $US1.99

10. Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups clinched the top ranking for customers’ favourite candy. Other customer favourites were Sea Salt & Turbinado Sugar Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds, Dark Chocolate Covered Caramels, English Toffee and Dark Chocolate Covered Powerberries. Check out the different candy featured on Trader Joe’s blog.

Price: $US4.29

11. Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix

Pumpkin Bread & Muffin Mix beat out Pumpkin Butter, Pumpkin Ice Cream, Pumpkin Pancake And Waffle Mix and Pumpkin Pie for customers’ favourite pumpkin product. People love Trader Joe’s seasonal foods, and this customer even challenged herself to try all the pumpkin products the grocer offers.



Price: $US2.99

