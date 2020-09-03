Walmart says these will be the 36 toys every kid wants this holiday season

Summary List Placement
Walmart on Thursday released its list of top-rated toys for the 2020 holiday season.
The list of 36 toys includes items like a $US59 Vtech “creator cam” for kids to create their own video content, scooters, hoverboards, and a $US28.82 “Gotta Go Flamingo” that “poops” in a toilet after being fed.
Walmart releases a top-rated toy list annually and said this year’s picks have been different than any other due to the pandemic and people spending more time at home.
“We’ve seen demand spike across the toy department … especially as it relates to any toys that are keeping kids busy and having fun at home,” Brad Bedwell, Walmart’s merchandising director of preschool toys, told Business Insider. “Things like bikes and ride-ons and board games and puzzles – all of those things have been just really, really hot this year. And we think a lot of those trends will continue.”
He said the company is also seeing some trends related to digital media consumption as many kids are getting more screen time at home. For example, there has been more demand for kid influencer-created toys, products that allow kids to create their own media content, and toys related to top shows and movies such as Blue’s Clues and Paw Patrol.
“It’s cool to see how social media and some of those trends are actually driving the product development,” he said.
Toys with elements of mystery remain popular as well, such as Hatchimals and L.O.L. Surprise products, he said.
The toys that made the list were selected by a focus group of kids ages 2 to 12 years old, who play with, review, and rate their favourite items.
Walmart’s toy team is stocking up to prepare for the holidays
There’s a fair amount of uncertainty among all retailers around how the all-important holiday shopping season will be impacted by the pandemic.
But Bedwell said Walmart is expecting to see continued demand for toys and is making some changes to its supply chain in preparation.
“We’re trying to make sure that we’re in stock no matter what,” he said.
As part of this effort, the company is stocking up on more toys and sending a bigger allocation of inventory to fulfillment centres to match surging e-commerce activity.
“This list gives us an early insight into what the hottest toys will be since it’s literally kids telling us which ones they like most,” Bedwell said. “And so all of the toy buyers at Walmart went back to toy suppliers and we ramped up production immediately and ramped up the buys on these particular toys to have a better chance of staying in stock all season.”
Walmart is also launching an online “Wonder Lab,” an interactive website that allows kids to unbox and play with top toys to determine whether they want to add them to their wish lists.
Here’s Walmart’s complete list of top-rated toys this season:
Barbie Sweet Orchard Farm Playset with Barn
Price:
$US74
Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Set
Price:
$US49.67
Blues Clues & You! Peek-A-Blue
Price:
$US24.84
“The Child” Bop It
Price:
$US14.88
Frozen 2 Magic in Motion Elsa Doll
Price:
$US59
Disney Princess Vanity
Price:
$US49.88
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Instant Camera
Price:
$US59
FurReal Mama Josie Kangaroo Pet
Price:
$US67
Hatchimals Crystal Flyers
Price:
$US29.77
Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower
Price:
$US44.68
Jetson Mars Light-Up Kick Scooter
Price:
$US34.94
Jetson Plasma Light-Up Hoverboard
Price:
$US148
Kinetic Sand Sandwhirlz
Price:
$US19.82
L.O.L. Surprise OMG REMIX Dolls
Price: $US34.88, available mid-September
L.O.L. Surprise Clubhouse Playset
Price:
$US49.88
LEGO Death Star Final Duel
Price:
$US89
Gotta Go Flamingo
Price:
$US28.82
Little People Launch & Loop Raceway
Price:
$US49.44
Megalodon Storm RC
Price:
$US43.88
My Life As Hello Kitty Dolls
Price:
$US35
Na! Na! Na! Ultimate Surprise
Price:
$US69
Nerf Fortnite Dart Blaster
Price:
$US29.97
onn. 8″ Tablet Pro
Price:
$US99
Paw Patrol Dino Patroller
Price:
$US59
Razor Black Label E100 Electric Scooter
Price:
$US128
Ryan’s World Vending Machine
Price:
$US39.82
Semi-Truck and Trailer Ride On
Price:
$US249
Sensory FX ASMR Mega Bar
Price:
$US19.88
Spark Puppy Piano
Price:
$US19.82
Squeakee the Balloon Dog
Price:
$US58
Star Wars Dark Saber
Price:
$US29.84
The Animal
Price: $US34.88, available October 1
Tic Tac Tony
Price:
$US9.97
Treasure X Sharks Treasure
Price:
$US19.87
VTech Helping Heroes Fire Station
Price:
$US39.82
VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam
Price:
$US59
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.