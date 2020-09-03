Walmart says these will be the 36 toys every kid wants this holiday season

AP/Gunnar Rathbun Walmart expects strong demand for toys this holiday season.

Walmart on Thursday released its list of top-rated toys for the 2020 holiday season.

The list of 36 toys includes items like a $US59 Vtech “creator cam” for kids to create their own video content, scooters, hoverboards, and a $US28.82 “Gotta Go Flamingo” that “poops” in a toilet after being fed.

Walmart releases a top-rated toy list annually and said this year’s picks have been different than any other due to the pandemic and people spending more time at home.

“We’ve seen demand spike across the toy department … especially as it relates to any toys that are keeping kids busy and having fun at home,” Brad Bedwell, Walmart’s merchandising director of preschool toys, told Business Insider. “Things like bikes and ride-ons and board games and puzzles – all of those things have been just really, really hot this year. And we think a lot of those trends will continue.”

He said the company is also seeing some trends related to digital media consumption as many kids are getting more screen time at home. For example, there has been more demand for kid influencer-created toys, products that allow kids to create their own media content, and toys related to top shows and movies such as Blue’s Clues and Paw Patrol.

“It’s cool to see how social media and some of those trends are actually driving the product development,” he said.

Toys with elements of mystery remain popular as well, such as Hatchimals and L.O.L. Surprise products, he said.

The toys that made the list were selected by a focus group of kids ages 2 to 12 years old, who play with, review, and rate their favourite items.

Walmart’s toy team is stocking up to prepare for the holidays

There’s a fair amount of uncertainty among all retailers around how the all-important holiday shopping season will be impacted by the pandemic.

But Bedwell said Walmart is expecting to see continued demand for toys and is making some changes to its supply chain in preparation.

“We’re trying to make sure that we’re in stock no matter what,” he said.

As part of this effort, the company is stocking up on more toys and sending a bigger allocation of inventory to fulfillment centres to match surging e-commerce activity.

“This list gives us an early insight into what the hottest toys will be since it’s literally kids telling us which ones they like most,” Bedwell said. “And so all of the toy buyers at Walmart went back to toy suppliers and we ramped up production immediately and ramped up the buys on these particular toys to have a better chance of staying in stock all season.”

Walmart is also launching an online “Wonder Lab,” an interactive website that allows kids to unbox and play with top toys to determine whether they want to add them to their wish lists.

Here’s Walmart’s complete list of top-rated toys this season:

Barbie Sweet Orchard Farm Playset with Barn

Walmart

Price:

$US74

Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Set

Walmart

Price:

$US49.67

Blues Clues & You! Peek-A-Blue

Walmart

Price:

$US24.84

“The Child” Bop It

Walmart

Price:

$US14.88

Frozen 2 Magic in Motion Elsa Doll

Walmart

Price:

$US59

Disney Princess Vanity

Walmart

Price:

$US49.88

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S Instant Camera

Walmart

Price:

$US59

FurReal Mama Josie Kangaroo Pet

Walmart

Price:

$US67

Hatchimals Crystal Flyers

Walmart

Price:

$US29.77

Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower

Walmart

Price:

$US44.68

Jetson Mars Light-Up Kick Scooter

Walmart

Price:

$US34.94

Jetson Plasma Light-Up Hoverboard

Walmart

Price:

$US148

Kinetic Sand Sandwhirlz

Walmart

Price:

$US19.82

L.O.L. Surprise OMG REMIX Dolls

Walmart

Price: $US34.88, available mid-September

L.O.L. Surprise Clubhouse Playset

Walmart

Price:

$US49.88

LEGO Death Star Final Duel

Walmart

Price:

$US89

Gotta Go Flamingo

Walmart

Price:

$US28.82

Little People Launch & Loop Raceway

Walmart

Price:

$US49.44

Megalodon Storm RC

Walmart

Price:

$US43.88

My Life As Hello Kitty Dolls

Walmart

Price:

$US35

Na! Na! Na! Ultimate Surprise

Walmart

Price:

$US69

Nerf Fortnite Dart Blaster

Walmart

Price:

$US29.97

onn. 8″ Tablet Pro

Walmart

Price:

$US99

Paw Patrol Dino Patroller

Walmart

Price:

$US59

Razor Black Label E100 Electric Scooter

Walmart

Price:

$US128

Ryan’s World Vending Machine

Walmart

Price:

$US39.82

Semi-Truck and Trailer Ride On

Walmart

Price:

$US249

Sensory FX ASMR Mega Bar

Walmart

Price:

$US19.88

Spark Puppy Piano

Walmart

Price:

$US19.82

Squeakee the Balloon Dog

Walmart

Price:

$US58

Star Wars Dark Saber

Walmart

Price:

$US29.84

The Animal

Walmart

Price: $US34.88, available October 1

Tic Tac Tony

Walmart

Price:

$US9.97

Treasure X Sharks Treasure

Walmart

Price:

$US19.87

VTech Helping Heroes Fire Station

Walmart

Price:

$US39.82

VTech KidiZoom Creator Cam

Walmart

Price:

$US59

