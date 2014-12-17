The Most Popular Toy In Every State

With the holidays approaching, many parents are scrambling to buy Christmas gifts.
E-commerce giant eBay has released a list of the most popular toy in every US state.
Legos, Barbies, and video games are popular motifs.
Alabama: Furby Boom Pink Hearts
Alaska: Lego Minifigures
Arizona: Barbie Fashion Doll Clothing Set
Arkansas: My Little Pony Derpy Vinyl Figure
California: Call Of Duty
Colorado: Assassin’s Creed IV
Connecticut: Webkinz Sparkle Harp Seal
Delaware: Littlest Pet Shop Playset
Florida: Assassin’s Creed IV
Georgia: New Super Mario Brothers for Nintendo DS
Hawaii: Star Wars: The Black Series R2D2 Action Figure
Idaho: Mario & Sonic At The Sochi 2014 Olympic Games
Illinois: Call Of Duty Advanced Warfare
Indiana: Super Mario 64 DS
Iowa: LEGO Minifigures
Kansas: Star Wars Clone Wars
Kentucky: Disney Frozen Snow Glow Elsa Doll
Louisiana: Disney Frozen Elsa Toddler Doll
Maine: Funko POP Game of Thrones Arya Stark Vinyl Figure
Maryland: Call Of Duty Advanced Warfare
Massachusetts: Lego Minifigures
Michigan: New Super Mario Brothers Nintendo DS
Minnesota: Barbie Fashion Doll Clothing Set
Missisissippi: NCAA Football 12 Video Game
Missouri: Lego Minifigures
Montana: The Legend Of Zelda: The Wind Waker
Nebraska: Prestige 1:16 Scale Tractor
Nevada: LEGO Star Wars Favour Kit For 1
New Hampshire: Lego Minecraft Microworld The End
New Jersey: Call Of Duty Advanced Warfare
New Mexico: The Lionel 30” Straight Track
New York: Call Of Duty Advanced Warfare
North Carolina: Disney Frozen Puzzle Set
North Dakota: Littlest Pet Shop Horse Pet and Horse Friend
Ohio: Lego Minecraft Microworld The End
Oklahoma: Call Of Duty Advanced Warfare
Oregon: Pokemon Black & White 4 2-Pack Trading Card Game
Pennsylvania: New Super Mario Bros Nintendo DS
Rhode Island: Disney Frozen Snow Glow Elsa Doll
South Carolina: Barbie Fashion Doll Clothing Set
South Dakota: Mega Bloks HALO Covenant Scarab Building
Tennessee: Halo The Master Chief Collection
Texas: Lego Bricks & More
Utah: Fisher Price A Little People Christmas
Vermont: Magic The Gathering 2012 Core Set Booster Pack
Virginia: Lego Minecraft Micro World The End
Washington: Call Of Duty Advanced Warfare
West Virginia: Lego Bricks & More
Wisconsin: New Super Mario Bros Nintendo DS
Wyoming: Pokemon Black Version 2 Nintendo DS
