The Most Popular Toy In Every State

With the holidays approaching, many parents are scrambling to buy Christmas gifts.

E-commerce giant eBay has released a list of the most popular toy in every US state.

Legos, Barbies, and video games are popular motifs.

Alabama: Furby Boom Pink Hearts

Alaska: Lego Minifigures

Arizona: Barbie Fashion Doll Clothing Set

Arkansas: My Little Pony Derpy Vinyl Figure

California: Call Of Duty

Colorado: Assassin’s Creed IV

Connecticut: Webkinz Sparkle Harp Seal

Delaware: Littlest Pet Shop Playset

Florida: Assassin’s Creed IV

Georgia: New Super Mario Brothers for Nintendo DS

Hawaii: Star Wars: The Black Series R2D2 Action Figure

Idaho: Mario & Sonic At The Sochi 2014 Olympic Games

Illinois: Call Of Duty Advanced Warfare

Indiana: Super Mario 64 DS

Iowa: LEGO Minifigures

Kansas: Star Wars Clone Wars

‘Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ Video games like Call of Duty are on many wishlists this year.

Kentucky: Disney Frozen Snow Glow Elsa Doll

Louisiana: Disney Frozen Elsa Toddler Doll

Maine: Funko POP Game of Thrones Arya Stark Vinyl Figure

Maryland: Call Of Duty Advanced Warfare

Massachusetts: Lego Minifigures

Michigan: New Super Mario Brothers Nintendo DS

Minnesota: Barbie Fashion Doll Clothing Set

Missisissippi: NCAA Football 12 Video Game

Missouri: Lego Minifigures

Montana: The Legend Of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Nebraska: Prestige 1:16 Scale Tractor

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider Elsa dolls inspired by the movie Frozen are a hot seller this year.

Nevada: LEGO Star Wars Favour Kit For 1

New Hampshire: Lego Minecraft Microworld The End

New Jersey: Call Of Duty Advanced Warfare

New Mexico: The Lionel 30” Straight Track

New York: Call Of Duty Advanced Warfare

North Carolina: Disney Frozen Puzzle Set

North Dakota: Littlest Pet Shop Horse Pet and Horse Friend

Ohio: Lego Minecraft Microworld The End

Oklahoma: Call Of Duty Advanced Warfare

Oregon: Pokemon Black & White 4 2-Pack Trading Card Game

Pennsylvania: New Super Mario Bros Nintendo DS

Rhode Island: Disney Frozen Snow Glow Elsa Doll

South Carolina: Barbie Fashion Doll Clothing Set

South Dakota: Mega Bloks HALO Covenant Scarab Building

Tennessee: Halo The Master Chief Collection

Toys ‘R’ Us Furby is a popular toy this year.

Texas: Lego Bricks & More

Utah: Fisher Price A Little People Christmas

Vermont: Magic The Gathering 2012 Core Set Booster Pack

Virginia: Lego Minecraft Micro World The End

Washington: Call Of Duty Advanced Warfare

West Virginia: Lego Bricks & More

Wisconsin: New Super Mario Bros Nintendo DS

Wyoming: Pokemon Black Version 2 Nintendo DS

