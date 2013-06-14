The 20 New Most Popular Cities For Tourists

For the



first time in three years, an Asian city is expected to welcome more tourists than any other city in the world.Bangkok, Thailand will be the number one destination for tourists in 2013, according to MasterCard’s new Global Destination Cities Index.

It beat out major destinations like London, Paris, New York, and Dubai with an anticipated 15.98 million international arrivals in 2013.

The annual report forecasts estimated arrivals of foreign visitors, as well as how much they are expected to spend in total. The numbers are based on data from tourism boards, number of flights in and out of the country, and the amount of reservations at paid accommodations in the city.

Keep reading to see which other destinations will be popular with tourists.

