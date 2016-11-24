The most Googled Thanksgiving recipe in every state

Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

Americans generally eat the same things on Thanksgiving but there are major differences.

While lots of regions of the country have their own unique flavours, Google can track which states are looking for recipes.

The Midwest is searching for salad recipes, the west coast has finally discovered squash, and tricky casseroles are always attracting attention.

On Thanksgiving, people across the United States devour feasts that typically consist of turkey, stuffing, potatoes, and pie.

But Thanksgiving meals can also vary depending on where you live.

To get a better picture of Americans’ favourite side dish recipes in each state, Business Insider consulted Google. Looking at search data from the past three years, Google’s researchers found the most uniquely highly searched recipe that people in every state (plus Washington DC) Googled during November.



The researchers didn’t look at the most popular dish for every state (which would have been pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and apple pie in all 50). Instead, they focused on the most distinct, and then found the recipes with the highest search volume for each state.

Check them out in the map below:

Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Leanna Garfield contributed to an earlier version of this post.

