The 20 Most Popular TED Talks Of All Time

Courtesy of TED Conference/Photo Credit: www.leslieimage.com Sir Ken Robinson’s TED Talk on education and creativity has been viewed more than 29 million times.

Nonprofit organisation TED launched in 1984 with a mission to present ideas worth sharing.

It has since become a cultural phenomenon, bringing together thought leaders from around the globe to give short, 18-minute talks about ideas that could change the world.

Of the more than 1,800 TED Talks, which have been viewed a total of

2.5 billion times across all platforms, a few have risen to the top. The following 20 talks are the most popular ever on Ted.com.

This is an update of an article written by Samuel Blackstone and Aimee Groth.

20. Keith Barry hacks the most complex thing in nature, the human brain. Views: 8 million Keith Barry is well known in Europe for his mind-blowing (literally) stunts. Some call him a magician, others call him a brain hacker. Whatever the name, Barry entertains with 'brain magic,' composing routines that exploit the human mind's loopholes and bugs. The effect is a revealing look into the complex software between our ears. 19. David Blaine explains how he held his breath underwater for 17 minutes. Views: 8.5 million Magician David Blaine reveals how he hit this world record and why he chooses to put his life on the line to entertain audiences. When he decided to see how long he could hold his breath, for example, a surgeon told him anything longer than six minutes would risk serious brain damage. 'So, I took that as a challenge,' Blaine says. 18. Cameron Russell describes what it's really like to be a supermodel. Views: 8.5 million The Victoria Secret underwear model knows that she 'won a genetic lottery,' but she also admits that she is insecure, since she has to think about what she looks like every day. 'If you ever are wondering, 'If I have thinner thighs and shinier hair, will I be happier?' you just need to meet a group of models, because they have the thinnest thighs and the shiniest hair and the coolest clothes, and they're the most physically insecure women probably on the planet.' 17. Pattie Maes and Pranav Mistry show the intersection of data and real life. Views: 8.7 million MIT's Pattie Maes and Pranav Mistry demonstrate SixthSense, a wearable device with a projector that allows the real world and the world of data to interact. The idea behind the technology: transforming the computer from a distinct object into a source of intelligence embedded in our environment. 16. Shawn Achor shares the happy secret to better work. Views: 8.7 million Being happy at work isn't just a perk, argues psychologist Shawn Achor; happiness fuels productivity. 'If you can raise somebody's level of positivity in the present, then their brain experiences what we now call a happiness advantage, which is your brain at positive performs significantly better than it does at negative, neutral, or stressed,' he says. 'Your intelligence rises, your creativity rises, your energy levels rise. In fact, what we've found is that every single business outcome improves.' 15. Hans Rosling argues that the US is not the most powerful nation in the world. Views: 8.9 million Hans Rosling believes the notion of 'the West and the rest' is flat out wrong, and he uses statistics and discussions of global health and poverty to support his point. He's personally debated Fidel Castro and is also an accomplished sword swallower -- which explains how he can deliver such a riveting presentation. 14. Pamela Meyer reveals how to spot a liar. Views: 9 million 'Liespotting' author Pamela Meyer says we're facing an epidemic of dishonesty, when on any given day you may be lied to anywhere from 10 to 200 times. You can train yourself to spot the subtle cues of deception, she says, by listening for qualifying language ('to tell you the truth…') and watching for uncharacteristic body language, like too much eye contact or a fake smile. 13. Elizabeth Gilbert says everyone is a genius. Views: 9 million Elizabeth Gilbert, author of 'Eat, Pray, Love,' discusses the impossible expectations we have for people we deem geniuses. Instead of labelling a select few people as geniuses, she believes we all have something in us that is genius. Gilbert says, 'I have had work or ideas come through me from a source that I honestly cannot identify. What is that thing?' 12. Susan Cain describes the secret power of introverts. Views: 9.7 million The author of best-selling book 'Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking' argues that charismatic talkers tend to overshadow thoughtful introverts -- which can be a problem, since the loudest person in the room is not always the smartest or most creative. The quieter types among us have plenty to bring to the table and can make excellent leaders, she says. 11. Dan Gilbert reveals the science behind happiness. Views: 9.9 million Harvard psychologist Dan Gilbert explains the fallacy behind the notion that to achieve happiness, one must get what they want. He uses psychology and neuroscience to explain that what we think makes us happy is, oftentimes, completely wrong. As Gilbert explains it, 'Natural happiness is what we get when we get what we wanted, and synthetic happiness is what we make when we don't get what we wanted. In our society, we have a strong belief that synthetic happiness is of an inferior kind.' 10. David Gallo shares the mystery behind the sea creatures of the deep. Views: 11.2 million A pioneer in ocean exploration, David Gallo provides us with a look at life miles below the ocean's surface. Included in the footage of his explorations are a cuttlefish that changes colours; a camouflaged, nearly-invisible octopus; and a neon fish. 'Today we've only explored about 3% of what's out there in the ocean,' he tells the audience. 'Already we've found the world's highest mountains, the world's deepest valleys, underwater lakes, underwater waterfalls… There's still 97%, and either that 97% is empty or just full of surprises.' 9. Dan Pink delves into the science behind motivation. Views: 11.7 million Previously a speech writer for Al Gore, Dan Pink is now a career analyst, studying the puzzle of motivation. He offers advice to managers who want to get the most out of their employees. First off, he tells them to forget the traditional forms of reward that, in the end, actually 'dull thinking and block creativity.' 8. Tony Robbins says an 'invisible force' is what motivates us to act. Views: 12.8 million One of the most famous motivational speakers in the world, Tony Robbins has held 10,000-seat seminars and spoken with Olympic athletes, heads of state, and CEOs. In this speech, which includes a famous TED moment in which he spontaneously high-fives with the spectating Al Gore, Robbins discusses what motivates us -- something he calls the 'invisible force.' 7. Pranav Mistry uses the SixthSense to reveal a paper laptop. Views: 13 million The inventor takes a deeper look at the SixthSense by unveiling a new, paradigm-shifting paper 'laptop.' A Q&A with Mistry leads to the announcement that he will open-source SixthSense, allowing its possibilities to be discovered, and experienced, by all. 6. Mary Roach reveals the most surprising facts about orgasm. Views: 13.6 million The topic isn't the only reason this talk is so popular; it's also the humour and wit of Mary Roach. She details her findings from hours of obscure research into the unknown and centuries-old topic of the orgasm. In the end, she gives viewers 10 bold and surprising claims about the sexual climax. (Viewer discretion is advised). 5. Jill Bolte Taylor demonstrates what a stroke does to the brain. Views: 16 million Jill Bolte Taylor, a brain scientist, learned firsthand what a stroke does to the human mind when a blood vessel in her brain burst one morning. Witnessing her motion, speech, and self-awareness shut down one-by-one, Bolte spent the next eight years relearning how to think, walk, and talk. While the left side of her brain was permanently damaged, the right side experienced a windfall of creative energy. Today, she serves as a powerful voice for brain recovery. 4. Brené Brown discusses the power of vulnerability, courage, authenticity, and shame. Views: 17.2 million These four emotions and characteristics are things we come into contact with every day, and Brené Brown has spent the last 10 years studying them. In a speech filled with quotable material, her most poignant remark may be this: 'You're imperfect, and you're wired for struggle, but you are worthy of love and belonging.' 3. Simon Sinek discusses how and why great leaders inspire action. Views: 19.5 million Simon Sinek has a simple question he believes is the root of inspiration for all great people: Why? Sinek has spent his life's work trying to convince people to do what inspires them. 'People don't buy what you do,' he says. 'People buy why you do it.' 2. Amy Cuddy explains how your body language shapes who you are. Views: 21 million Social psychologist Amy Cuddy details the scientific evidence behind power posing. Her research shows that the way you sit, stand, and hold yourself not only affects the way others perceive you, but it changes your body chemistry. Social psychologist Amy Cuddy details the scientific evidence behind power posing. Her research shows that the way you sit, stand, and hold yourself not only affects the way others perceive you, but it changes your body chemistry. She explains how assuming a high-power pose, like standing with your feet spread and planting your hands on your hips, can increase your feelings of dominance and lower your stress. 1. Sir Ken Robinson says that schools are killing our creativity. Views: 29.1 million Sir Ken Robinson tops the list with his speech that calls into question our whole conception of education. As Robinson explains, we need to radically rethink our schools, encouraging and cultivating creativity and acknowledging the presence of multiple types of intelligence. Robinson believes we are educating people out of their creativity. 'If you're not prepared to be wrong, you'll never come up with anything original,' Robinson says.

