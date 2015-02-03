The 10 most-watched Super Bowl commercials on YouTube

Super Bowl ads were bigger and better than ever this year.

People spent nearly 4 million hours watching game-day ads and teaser videos on YouTube this year. That’s nearly double the 2.2 million hours spent last year last year.

Here are the 10 most popular ads, in ascending order:

10. This inspiring Toyota commericals about dancer and snowboarder Amy Purdy has 3.1 million views:

9. Playing “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons, this Hyundai commercial racked up 3.3 million views:

8. People have watched this moving ad about domestic violence 5.7 million times:

7. This Mercedes-Benz racing commercial has reeled in 6.6 million:

6. This Snickers commercial riffs on the recent popularity of “The Brady Bunch” for 7.9 million views:

5. Featuring Liam Neeson, Clash of Clan’s commercial has 9.1 million views:

4. This BMW commercial shows some hilarious vintage footage of Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel. It has nearly 12.5 million views:

3. Kim Kardashian has 13.1 million views for her self-satirizing #SaveTheData T-Mobile commercial:

2. This Bud Light commercial about a man playing a game of real-life PacMan has 14.1 million views as of now:

1. And the winner is… Budweiser! The company’s follow-up to its super popular puppy ad last year has an astounding 21 million views:

Added bonus: Here are the ad-related questions people Googled during the Super Bowl

