Tens of millions of people are already watching these Super Bowl ads

GLENDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 01: Singer Katy Perry performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A lot of people believe that the best part about watching the Super Bowl is the ads.

If you’re one of ’em, you might not even feel the need to tune into The Big Game, because more than 130 ads and teasers have already been posted on YouTube.

And the clips have received more than 140 million views so far.

Here are the most popular commercials so far, in ascending order:

10. The #DefyLabels ad made by car company Mini already has more than 5 million views: 9. So does TurboxTax's commercial, which features theoretical physicist Dr. S. James Gates: 8. This collaboration between Kung Fu Panda and website-maker Wix is creeping towards 6 million views: 7. TurboTax strikes again. This second ad features another physicist, and has ~6.5 million views: 6. UnitedHealthcare's spot will entertain 'Rocky' fans. It already has ~10 million views: 5. We get it, TurboTax, you're funny. This add has more than 6.7 million views: 4. We were actually super impressed by this Axe ad. Apparently, so were more than 8.5 million other viewers: 3. Football players Jerry Rice and Shannon Sharp star in this blockbuster Pepsi commercial, which already has 10.5 million views: 2. Holy smokes, Pokemon is *20* years old. The brand celebrates itself with this ad that already has more than 12 million views: 1. 'The Chase' by Hyundai. Since getting published on February 1, it has rocketshipped up to more than 15 million views:

