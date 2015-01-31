Tens Of Millions Of People Are Already Watching These Super Bowl Ads

Jillian D'Onfro

If you’re one of the people who thinks that the Super Bowl ads are the best part about watching the game, you might not even have to tune in live this year: More than 115 Super Bowl ads or teasers have already been posted to YouTube so far.

That’s up 80% from the same time last year, and the posted videos had more than triple the watchtime than posted videos did in 2014.

Here are the most popular, in ascending order:

10. This Newcastle ad with Aubrey Plaza has more than 2 million views:

9. This adorable “Dear Kitten” commercial — a BuzzFeed / Friskies collaboration — already has 2.8 million views:

8. This Snickers teaser, with 2.9 million views, shows that the candy bar company plans to riff on the recent popularity of “The Brady Bunch”:

7. This Mercedes-Benz racing commercial has reeled in 3.2 million:

6. This BMW shows has some hilarious vintage footage of Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel. It has more than 6 million views:

5. Burger company Carl’s Jr has raked in 6.1 million views for its super sexual ad:

4. Kim Kardashian has 8.8 million views for her self-satirizing #SaveTheData T-Mobile commercial:

3. This Bud Light commercial about a man playing a game of real-life PacMan has 10.9 million views as of now:

2. Budweiser’s follow-up to it super popular puppy ad last year has an astounding 12.5 million views already:

1. But the top-watched is Nissan, with the “Crazy Plastic Ball PRANK!!” which it made as a collaboration with YouTube star Roman Atwood. The video has already generated an impressive 20.6 million views:

