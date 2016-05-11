The 10 most popular summer travel destinations, according to TripAdvisor

Shutterstock Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

TripAdvisor just released its 2016 Summer Vacation Value Report, which includes a roundup of this summer’s 10 most popular destinations.

The results were based on booking interest seen on TripAdvisor and include the average price for hotels, flights, meals, and tours for June 1 through August 31.

Hotel costs were based on the average cost of a seven-night stay at the hotels listed on TripAdvisor, while airfare prices were based on average round-trip costs from the US, as determined by TripAdvisor Flights.

Meal and tour prices don’t include tax, tips, or drinks, and are based on TripAdvisor-listed restaurants and tours.

From beach getaways to city adventures, here are the top 10 places Americans are most interested in this summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.