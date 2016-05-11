The 10 most popular summer travel destinations, according to TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor just released its 2016 Summer Vacation Value Report, which includes a roundup of this summer’s 10 most popular destinations.
The results were based on booking interest seen on TripAdvisor and include the average price for hotels, flights, meals, and tours for June 1 through August 31.
Hotel costs were based on the average cost of a seven-night stay at the hotels listed on TripAdvisor, while airfare prices were based on average round-trip costs from the US, as determined by TripAdvisor Flights.
Meal and tour prices don’t include tax, tips, or drinks, and are based on TripAdvisor-listed restaurants and tours.
From beach getaways to city adventures, here are the top 10 places Americans are most interested in this summer.
Average nightly hotel rate: $178
Average airfare: $513
Average meal cost: $18
Average tour cost: $121
Average nightly hotel rate: $180
Average airfare: $1,433
Average meal cost: $32
Average tour cost: $107
Average nightly hotel rate: $222
Average airfare: $518
Average meal cost: $22
Average tour cost: $139
Average nightly hotel rate: $213
Average airfare: $1,662
Average meal cost: $34
Average tour cost: $92
Average nightly hotel rate: $306
Average airfare: $372
Average meal cost: $32
Average tour cost: $73
Average nightly hotel rate: $210
Average airfare: $376
Average meal cost: $18
Average tour cost: $37
Average nightly hotel rate: $246
Average airfare: $600
Average meal cost: $27
Average tour cost: $103
Average nightly hotel rate: $137
Average airfare: $336
Average meal cost: $23
Average tour cost: $79
Average nightly hotel rate: $181
Average airfare: $513
Average meal cost: $23
Average tour cost: $108
Average nightly hotel rate: $135
Average airfare: $384
Average meal cost: $31
Average tour cost: $122
