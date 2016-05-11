The 10 most popular summer travel destinations, according to TripAdvisor

Talia Avakian
Myrtle Beach South CarolinaShutterstockMyrtle Beach, South Carolina.

TripAdvisor just released its 2016 Summer Vacation Value Report, which includes a roundup of this summer’s 10 most popular destinations.

The results were based on booking interest seen on TripAdvisor and include the average price for hotels, flights, meals, and tours for June 1 through August 31.

Hotel costs were based on the average cost of a seven-night stay at the hotels listed on TripAdvisor, while airfare prices were based on average round-trip costs from the US, as determined by TripAdvisor Flights.

Meal and tour prices don’t include tax, tips, or drinks, and are based on TripAdvisor-listed restaurants and tours.

From beach getaways to city adventures, here are the top 10 places Americans are most interested in this summer.

10. Playa del Carmen, Mexico

‘Playa del Carmen P1030174’ by Félix Arreguín, © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons.

Average nightly hotel rate: $178

Average airfare: $513

Average meal cost: $18

Average tour cost: $121

9. Paris, France

iStock/TomasSereda

Average nightly hotel rate: $180

Average airfare: $1,433

Average meal cost: $32

Average tour cost: $107

8. Destin, Florida

‘DSCF3014’ by Armand, © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons.

Average nightly hotel rate: $222

Average airfare: $518

Average meal cost: $22

Average tour cost: $139

7. London, England

ileana_bt / Shutterstock

Average nightly hotel rate: $213

Average airfare: $1,662

Average meal cost: $34

Average tour cost: $92

6. New York City, New York

iStock/MIHAI ANDRITOIU

Average nightly hotel rate: $306

Average airfare: $372

Average meal cost: $32

Average tour cost: $73

5. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Shutterstock

Average nightly hotel rate: $210

Average airfare: $376

Average meal cost: $18

Average tour cost: $37

4. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

‘Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (9)’ by Ben Kucinski, © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons.

Average nightly hotel rate: $246

Average airfare: $600

Average meal cost: $27

Average tour cost: $103

3. Orlando, Florida

Shutterstock/Songquan Deng

Average nightly hotel rate: $137

Average airfare: $336

Average meal cost: $23

Average tour cost: $79

2. Cancun, Mexico

Shutterstock / Victor Torres

Average nightly hotel rate: $181

Average airfare: $513

Average meal cost: $23

Average tour cost: $108

1. Las Vegas, Nevada

littleny/Shutterstock

Average nightly hotel rate: $135

Average airfare: $384

Average meal cost: $31

Average tour cost: $122

