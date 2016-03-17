RANKED: the most popular jeans in America

Even if athleisure is eclipsing denim, that doesn’t mean denim hasn’t completely faded from fashion. Further, the kind of jeans you might hate the most, skinny jeans, haven’t gone anywhere, Bloomberg’s Kim Bhasin reports.

That might be because that’s what retailers are selling.

Bhasin points to recent data from WGSN. The trend-predicting firm found out the percentages of styles that are currently being sold at full-price at various retailers. The most stocked jeans are arguably the jeans that consumers demand the most.

The percentages are based on Bloomberg’s graph. Bloomberg notes that the data adds up to more than 100% since some sections overlap.

Here’s what WGSN (via Bloomberg) found:

11. Loose jeans (<1% are sold in stores)

10. Carrot jeans (approximately 1%)





9. Maternity jeans (approximately 4%)



8. Bootcut jeans (approximately 6%)

7. Boyfriend jeans (approximately 7%)

6. Straight cut jeans (approximately 8%)

5. “Other” styles (approximately 9%)

4. Slim jeans (approximately 14%)

3. Flared jeans (approximately 14%)

2. Cropped jeans (approximately 25%)



1. Skinny jeans (54%)



The skinny jean is alive and well.

“At the end of the day, the skinny jean is still the top-selling, top-ranking, most stocked style,” WGSN retail analyst Sydney Morgan-Petro said to Bloomberg. “And it’s probably going to remain that way for some time.”



