The 20 most popular stories about money this year

As self-made millionaire and bestselling author Steve Siebold was leaving his house one day, he was flagged down by one of the men working on its renovation.

'It's not fair,' the man told him. 'You have this beautiful home and a nice car while we are stuck doing hard labour for just a little more than minimum wage.'

Siebold spent over an hour talking to them about his journey out of $50,000 of debt.

About six months later, he ran into one of the men again. He writes: 'A man driving a truck down the street stops in front of my house and yells, 'Mr. Siebold, I took your advice and started my own company. I have five employees working for me and business is booming. My family and I are experiencing freedom like we never thought possible.''

Here, he shares what he told those men.

