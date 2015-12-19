The 20 most popular stories about money this year

There’s a lot to say about money.
From wondering what to do with your 20-year-old savings bonds to exploring the money secrets of the super-wealthy, we all have something to discuss — and learn.
Below, in no particular order, find 20 of the most popular posts about money that appeared on Business Insider this year.
Even the wealthiest, most successful people are prone to making money mistakes.
Billionaire and investor Mark Cuban misused his credit cards at a young age, while personal finance guru Suze Orman once found herself deep in debt after overspending on fancy clothes and cars.
Read: What 11 successful people wish they'd known about money in their 20s
A 23-year-old Google employee lives in a truck in the company's parking lot and saves 90% of his income
When 23-year-old Brandon headed from Massachusetts to the Bay Area in mid-May to start work as a software engineer at Google, he opted out of settling into an overpriced San Francisco apartment.
Instead, he moved into a 128-square-foot truck.
'I'm going for a target of saving about 90% of my after-tax income, and throwing that in student loans and investments,' he told Business Insider.
Read: A 23-year-old Google employee lives in a truck in the company's parking lot and saves 90% of his income
Salary potential isn't the only factor to consider when college searching -- but it's nice to know which schools are paying off in the long run, particularly since tuition continues to soar.
In a new report, the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce looked at the four-year colleges whose students go on to earn the highest salaries 10 years after starting their studies.
MIT topped the rankings, with median annual earnings of $91,600.
Read: The 50 colleges where students earn the highest salaries
'Everyone says they want to be rich, and there's certainly enough advice out there on how to acquire more money,' writes self-made millionaire and best-selling author Steve Siebold.
'But what about the reasons you're not rich?' he continues. 'What's really holding you back?'
'It's easy to tell someone how to do something, but chances are they aren't going to change until they recognise the real root of the problem.'
'Just because someone has accumulated a bank account that rivals that of Bill Gates doesn't mean they spend like there is no tomorrow,' writes Murray Newlands in a post that originally appeared on Entrepreneur.
'Research and anecdotes teach that wealthy people, including the very wealthiest, are surprisingly frugal.'
If you want to get rich, start investing -- and start as early as you possibly can.
'Becoming rich is nothing more than a matter of committing and sticking to a systematic savings and investment plan,' financial adviser David Bach writes in his book 'Smart Couples Finish Rich.'
'You don't need to have money to make money,' he writes. 'You just need to make the right decisions -- and act on them.'
To illustrate the simplicity of building wealth over time, Bach created a chart (which we re-created) detailing how much money you need to set aside each day, month, or year in order to have $1 million saved by the time you're 65.
Read: How much money you need to save each day to become a millionaire by age 65
From Bill Clinton to Oprah, life coach and author Tony Robbins has coached some of the most powerful and famous people in the world.
His five best-selling books and popular self-help seminars have made him rich. WealthX estimates that he's worth at least $440 million.
Robbins owns a resort in Fiji, travels by private jet, and is an owner of Los Angeles' Major League Soccer team. He's made the most of his success.
We've pointed out some of the best personal-finance books to read and podcasts to listen to.
If those didn't strike a chord or fit in to your busy schedule, we have a third option for you.
To get smarter about investing and psyched about managing money, start by bookmarking these 11 sites.
78 years ago, a journalist who studied 500 millionaires realised something about relationships that is just as relevant today
Nearly a century ago, journalist Napoleon Hill studied more than 500 self-made millionaires over 20 years. His research culminated in the 1937 bestseller 'Think and Grow Rich,' which shares what he calls the 'money-making secret' in 13 principles.
His 10th principle -- 'the mystery of sex transmutation' -- suggests that love, romance, and sex are critical factors in the determination of one's success and wealth.
Read: 78 years ago, a journalist who studied 500 millionaires realised something about relationships that is just as relevant today
Mastering your money has a lot more to do with psychology and mindset than we might think.
That's what Napoleon Hill preached in his bestselling 1937 book 'Think and Grow Rich,' the culmination of his intensive study of more than 500 self-made millionaires.
Self-made millionaire Steve Siebold, who interviewed 1,200 of the world's wealthiest people during the past three decades, agrees. As backward as it sounds, getting rich often has less to do with the money than the mentality, he writes in his book 'How Rich People Think.'
Read: 21 ways rich people think differently than the average person
America's top earners are doing well for themselves.
The top 1% alone owns a shockingly large portion of the country's wealth: about 40%.
To see how you stack up against the wealthiest of the wealthy, The New York Times created an interactive tool that allows you to enter your household income and compare your earnings across 344 zones throughout the US.
Business Insider highlighted the annual household income required to be in the top 5% and top 1% in 13 major US cities.
Read: Here's what you need to earn to be in the top 1% in 13 major US cities
As self-made millionaire and bestselling author Steve Siebold was leaving his house one day, he was flagged down by one of the men working on its renovation.
'It's not fair,' the man told him. 'You have this beautiful home and a nice car while we are stuck doing hard labour for just a little more than minimum wage.'
Siebold spent over an hour talking to them about his journey out of $50,000 of debt.
About six months later, he ran into one of the men again. He writes: 'A man driving a truck down the street stops in front of my house and yells, 'Mr. Siebold, I took your advice and started my own company. I have five employees working for me and business is booming. My family and I are experiencing freedom like we never thought possible.''
Here, he shares what he told those men.
Read: I'm a self-made millionaire, and here are the 10 best pieces of advice I can give you about money
So you aren't in the 1% of earners in your city. What about the top half?
In the New York City metro area, for example, if you're earning $52,000 a year, you're earning more than half the population.
That's according to an interactive tool from The New York Times that allows you to enter your household income and compare your earnings across 344 zones throughout the US.
In this post, we highlighted the annual household income required to be in the top 25% and top 50% in 19 major US metro areas, from lowest to highest.
Read: Here's the salary you need to be in the top 50% of earners in 19 major US cities
I was earning $500,000 a year at 30: Here are the 10 best pieces of advice I can give you about money
After graduating from college, Cary Carbonaro moved quickly up the corporate ladder, including eight years on Wall Street.
'I was earning $500,000 a year at age 30, but I felt like I wasn't making much money because I was in an established industry without big stock options,' she writes. 'It was conservative and I was conservative. It didn't fulfil me. I felt like I wasn't making a good difference in anyone's life.'
So she left, striking out on her own as a financial planner. 'I went from $500,000 income a year to almost zero the next,' she writes. 'It challenged me personally, professionally and emotionally.'
Read: I was earning $500,000 a year at 30: Here are the 10 best pieces of advice I can give you about money
Using data from the Minnesota Population Center's 2014 'American Community Survey' in the Integrated Public Use Microdata Series, we found the median annual total personal income for employed millennials.
We used the Pew Research Center's definition of millennials: Americans born between 1981 and 1997.
The medians ranged between a low of $18,000 per year in Montana and a high of $43,000 in the District of Columbia.
How do you stack up?
Read: Here's how much millennials are earning annually across the US
I spent 5 years studying rich people, and here are the 9 best pieces of advice I can give you about money
What secrets about managing money do the rich know that the average person doesn't?
Thomas C. Corley spent five years trying to answer that question. He asked 233 millionaires 144 questions and discovered that the rich have certain specific money habits we all should adopt immediately.
Nine, to be exact.
Read: I spent 5 years studying rich people, and here are the 9 best pieces of advice I can give you about money
Your phone and your wallet are a lot more similar than you think.
Business Insider found 18 apps that will make you money. All of the apps can be downloaded for free, and each has a strong user base to ensure that you get the most bang for your buck.
From taking surveys to kicking back and watching TV, here are the apps that will put a little cash in your pocket.
17 things keeping you from getting rich, according to a journalist who spent his career studying millionaires
Journalist Napoleon Hill researched more than 500 self-made millionaires over 20 years before releasing his 1937 best-seller 'Think and Grow Rich.'
In addition to boiling down the 'secret' to building wealth in 13 principles, he revealed 30 'major causes of failure' that hold many of us back from getting rich.
17 are still relevant today.
Read: 17 things keeping you from getting rich, according to a journalist who spent his career studying millionaires
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.