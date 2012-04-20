The 16 Stocks That People Are Shorting Like Crazy

Photo: AP

Given all the uncertainty in the economy and the huge run-up in stocks, taking any sort of investment position with conviction seems like a frightening thought.But some investors are showing some spine and have set their sights on stocks they believe will get killed by our volatile moment.



The stocks seeing the highest short interest as a per cent of float, according to Bloomberg, range across all sectors, from supermarkets to materials. Some of the firms are less than a decade old, others have been around since the dinosaurs.

For these stocks, bulls should be wary given the negative sentiment, while bears should be wary of crushing short squeezes.

Approach with caution.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.