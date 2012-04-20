The 16 Stocks That People Are Shorting Like Crazy

Photo: AP
Given all the uncertainty in the economy and the huge run-up in stocks, taking any sort of investment position with conviction seems like a frightening thought.But some investors are showing some spine and have set their sights on stocks they believe will get killed by our volatile moment.
The stocks seeing the highest short interest as a per cent of float, according to Bloomberg, range across all sectors, from supermarkets to materials. Some of the firms are less than a decade old, others have been around since the dinosaurs.
For these stocks, bulls should be wary given the negative sentiment, while bears should be wary of crushing short squeezes.
Approach with caution.
Short per cent of float:
17.15%
YTD return:
+28.12%
Sector: Automative parts manufacturing
BorgWarner faces strong competition and has a concentrated customer base.
Source: Zacks
Short per cent of float:
17.29%
YTD return:
+30.83%
Sector: Asset management
Federated saw disappointing Q4 EPS, fuelled by lower top-line growth and an increase in voluntary fee waivers.
Source: Zacks
Short per cent of float:
18.61%
YTD return:
-21.39%
Sector: Telecom
Frontier has weak subscriber growth and declining revenue. It's also been criticised for inefficiently integrated assets it bought from Verizon.
Source: Zacks
Short per cent of float:
19.87%
YTD return:
-24.19%
Sector: Pharmaceutical
Express missed EPS estimates for Q4 by $0.03.
Source: Zacks
Short per cent of float:
21.47%
YTD return:
+28.46%
Sector: Homebuilding
Lennar appears to be the main homebuilder investors upon which have focused their housing market paranoia. The stock was recently downgraded by Susquehanna.
Source: Forbes
Short per cent of float:
21.47%
YTD return:
+6.17%
Sector: Travel
The market punished Expedia''s spinoff of TripAdvisor in December by cutting the stock's price by more than 50%, and remained unmoved by the company's acquisition of Medco this month. The company missed EPS estimates for Q4 by $0.03.
Source: Zacks
Short per cent of float:
22.09%
YTD return:
-5.46%
Sector: Autoparts retailer
The stock has more than tripled since its 2009 lows.
Source: Forbes
Short per cent of float:
23.9%
YTD return:
-8.87%
Sector: Telecom and printing
Investors get down on Pitney as more online service providers grab market share.
Source: Seeking Alpha
Short per cent of float:
24.75%
YTD return:
+1.91%
Sector: Supermarket
Credit Suisse recently issued a report finding Safeway had an unexpectedly large unfunded liability for its pension plan. The bank also downgraded SWY from 'outperform' to 'neutral.'
Source: Zacks
Short per cent of float:
24.99%
YTD return:
-3.28%
Sector: Clothing retail
J.C. Penney announced job cuts earlier this month and continues to seek ways to lower expenses.
Source: Reuters
Short per cent of float:
25.12%
YTD return:
+3.02%
Sector: Materials
U.S. Steel shares remain quite volatile. The company had fiscal 2011 loss per share of 47 cents.
Source: Reuters
Short per cent of float:
30.92%
YTD return:
-19.48%
Sector: Telecom and printing
Forbes recently ran an article with the headline, 'R.R. Donnelley Prints Everything -- Including an 8% Dividend Yield -- Except Profits.' It has not tapped into emerging markets and faces competition from digital services.
Source: Forbes
Short per cent of float:
32.6%
YTD return:
+78.21%
Sector: Retail
Sears has been trying to sell off assets to raise cash, but remains featured in articles titled, '10 industries that are dying in America.'
Source: Yahoo
Short per cent of float:
34.1%
YTD return:
-40.32%
Sector: Alternative energy
First Solar recently announced it was cutting 30% of its workforce. It's been hit by the Eurozone crisis (the continent had the greatest demand for solar panels) and falling raw material prices.
Source: Forbes
Short per cent of float:
34.1%
YTD return:
-26.48%
Sector: Supermarket
SUPERVALU recently announced management changes at several of its grocery chains. It reported a $3.54 loss per share.
Source: Seeking Alpha
Short per cent of float:
47.04%
YTD return:
-6.31%
Sector: Retail
GameStop plans to close 50 more stores than it opens this year. The company faces competition from web providers.
Source: Fool.com
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.