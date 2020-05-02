These were the 10 most popular stocks on Robinhood in the month of April

Robinhood

Robinhood, the zero-commission brokerage platform that is popular with millenials, has seen a surge in trading volume as the market entered a volatile period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Robintrack is a platform that uses data from Robinhood’s API to track how many of its users own a particular stock over time.

The compiled data is put into a charting format that helps show the relationship between the price of a stock and popularity with Robinhood users.

Here are the 10 most popular stocks on Robinhood in the month of April.

The data helps identify stocks where investors are either:

Buying the dip , which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock surges as the stock price falls.

, which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock surges as the stock price falls. Taking profits, which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock falls as the stock price rises.

which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock falls as the stock price rises. Going full FOMO , which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock rises as the stock price rises.

, which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock rises as the stock price rises. Jumping ship, which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock falls as the stock price falls.



The data is also helpful for contrarian investors to go against the herd and identify popular stocks to sell short or unpopular stocks to buy long.

Here are the 10 most popular stocks among Robinhood users in the month of April.

10. Apple

Apple was the 10th most popular stock on Robinhood in April.

The iPhone maker was owned by 356,304 users at the end of the month, compared to 311,472 users in the prior month.

The 14% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 15.5% jump in Apple’s stock price in April, signalling that investors continue to add shares as the stock price moves higher.

Source: Robintrack.net

9. Carnival

Carnival was the ninth most popular stock on Robinhood in April.

The cruise line company was owned by 406,391 users at the end of April, compared to 186,315 users in the prior month.

The 118% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 20% jump in Carnival’s stock price in April, signalling that investors continue to ride shares of Carnival higher following its more than 80% decline due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Robintrack.net

8. Microsoft

Microsoft was the eighth most popular stock on Robinhood in April.

The software company was owned by 425,189 users at the end of April, compared to 389,770 users in the prior month.

The 9% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied by a 13% jump in Microsoft’s stock price in April, signalling that investors continue to add shares as the stock moves higher.

Source: Robintrack.net

7. Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines was the seventh most popular stock on Robinhood in April.

The airline operator was owned by 426,267 users at the end of April, compared to 194,565 users in the prior month.

The 119% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 9% decline in Delta’s stock price in April, signalling that investors are buying the dip in Delta.

Source: Robintrack.net

6. American Air Lines

American Air Lines was the sixth most popular stock on Robinhood in April.

The airline operator was owned by 446,267 users at the end of April, compared to 222,935 users in the prior month.

The 100% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 1% decline in American’s stock price in April, signalling that investors are buying the dip in American.

Source: Robintrack.net

5. GoPro

GoPro was the 5th most popular stock on Robinhood in April.

The camera company was owned by 451,662 users at the end of April, compared to 389,087 users in the prior month.

The 16% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 34% jump in GoPro’s stock price in April, signalling that investors are sticking with and adding to their GoPro position as the stock rises.

Source: Robintrack.net

4. Disney

Disney was the fourth most popular stock on Robinhood in April.

The house of mouse was owned by 509,091 users at the end of April, compared to 416,987 users in the prior month.

The 22% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 12% increase in Disney’s stock price in April, signalling that investors continue to add shares as the stock price moves higher.

Source: Robintrack.net

3. General Electric

General Electric was the third most popular stock on Robinhood in April.

The industrial conglomerate was owned by 686,309 users at the end of April, compared to 509,417 users in the prior month.

The 35% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 14% decline in General Electric’s stock price in April, signalling that investors are buying the dip in General Electric.

Source: Robintrack.net

2. Ford

Robintrack.net Ford stock price and number of Robinhood accounts that own the stock.

Ford was the second most popular stock on Robinhood in April.

The auto manufacturer was owned by 786,210 users at the end of April, compared to 649,147 users in the prior month.

The 21% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 5% increase in Ford’s stock price in April, signalling that investors continue to add shares as the stock moves higher.

Source: Robintrack.net

1. Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis was the most popular stock on Robinhood in April.

The cannabis company was owned by 969,595 users at the end of April, compared to 854,685 users in the prior month.

The 13% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 18% decline in Aurora’s stock price in April, signalling that investors are buying the dip in Aurora Cannabis.

Source: Robintrack.net

