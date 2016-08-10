The most popular Starbucks in every state

Fact: people love Starbucks.
It’s no wonder there are over 24,000 of them in 70 countries around the world.
But next time you want to complain about how long the lines are, and how much time it’s taking that barista to make your tall, non-fat, no foam latte with caramel drizzle, think again.
We’ve teamed up with Swarm, Foursquare’s check-in app, to find out which Starbucks locales are the most popular — ergo, the busiest.
Using Swarm check-in data from August 1 2015 to July 31 2016, we determined the most-visited Starbucks locations in every state.
Here they are:
ALABAMA: Hoover, 4710 Hwy 280 east
ALASKA: Anchorage, 1005 E Dimond Blvd
ARIZONA: Tempe, 555 N Scottsdale Rd
ARKANSAS: Little Rock, 917 Broadway St
CALIFORNIA: Irvine, 38 Prism
COLORADO: Centennial, 8243 S Quebec St
CONNECTICUT: Stamford, 288 West Ave
DELAWARE: Newark,530 JFK Memorial
FLORIDA: Lake Buena Vista, 1501 A East Buena Vista Dr.
GEORGIA: Atlanta, 734 Spring Street NW
HAWAII: Honolulu, 949 Auahi Street
IDAHO: Pocatello, 883 Yellowstone Avenue
ILLINOIS: Chicago, 131Hwy S State St
INDIANA: Indianapolis, 6920 Lake Plaza Dr
IOWA: Des Moines, 5901 Douglas Ave
KANSAS: Overland Park, 8801 Metcalf Ave
KENTUCKY: Florence, 7905 Mall Rd
LOUISIANA: New Orleans, 700 Canal St
MAINE: Auburn, 35 Mount Auburn Ave
MARYLAND: Catonsville, 856 N Rolling Rd
MASSACHUSETTS: Cambridge, 1380 Massachusetts Ave
MICHIGAN: Ann Arbor, 2793 Plymouth Rd
MINNESOTA: Bloomington, 704 W 98th St
MISSISSIPPI: Hattiesburg, 3708 Hardy St
MISSOURI: Kansas City, 4101 Main St
MONTANA: Bozeman, 1765 N 19th Ave
NEBRASKA: Omaha, 222 S 15th St
NEVADA: Las Vegas, 10520 Southern Highlands Pkwy
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Manchester, 1111 S Willow St
NEW JERSEY: Edgewater, 543 River Rd
NEW MEXICO: Albuquerque, 800 Broadway NE
NEW YORK: Manhattan, 1585 Broadway
NORTH CAROLINA: Fayetteville, 565 Cross Creek Mall
NORTH DAKOTA: Fargo, 4900 13th Ave S
OHIO: Columbus, 339 N Front St
OKLAHOMA: Tulsa, 1832 Utica Sq
OREGON: Portland, 720 SW Broadway
PENNSYLVANIA: Philadelphia, 1528 Walnut St
RHODE ISLAND: Warwick, 25 Pace Blvd
SOUTH CAROLINA: North Charleston, 5060 International Blvd
SOUTH DAKOTA: Sioux Falls, 3601 W 41st St
TENNESSEE: Nashville, 3005 West End Ave
TEXAS: Houston, 2521 Post Oak Blvd
UTAH: Salt Lake City, 80 S Main St
VERMONT: South Burlington, 580 Shelburne Rd, #9
VIRGINIA: Vienna, 8381 Leesburg Pike
WASHINGTON: Seattle, 1912 Pike Pl
WASHINGTON, DC: Washington, DC, 1301 Connecticut Ave NW
WEST VIRGINIA: Morgantown, 1109 Van Voorhis Rd
WISCONSIN: Milwaukee, 544 E Ogden Ave
WYOMING: Cheyenne, 2111 Central Ave
NOW WATCH: A makeup artist on YouTube does a mean Harley Quinn
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.