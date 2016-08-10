The most popular Starbucks in every state

Fact: people love Starbucks.

It’s no wonder there are over 24,000 of them in 70 countries around the world.

But next time you want to complain about how long the lines are, and how much time it’s taking that barista to make your tall, non-fat, no foam latte with caramel drizzle, think again.

We’ve teamed up with Swarm, Foursquare’s check-in app, to find out which Starbucks locales are the most popular — ergo, the busiest.

Using Swarm check-in data from August 1 2015 to July 31 2016, we determined the most-visited Starbucks locations in every state.

Here they are:

ALABAMA: Hoover, 4710 Hwy 280 east

ALASKA: Anchorage, 1005 E Dimond Blvd

ARIZONA: Tempe, 555 N Scottsdale Rd

ARKANSAS: Little Rock, 917 Broadway St

CALIFORNIA: Irvine, 38 Prism

COLORADO: Centennial, 8243 S Quebec St

CONNECTICUT: Stamford, 288 West Ave

DELAWARE: Newark,530 JFK Memorial

FLORIDA: Lake Buena Vista, 1501 A East Buena Vista Dr.

GEORGIA: Atlanta, 734 Spring Street NW

HAWAII: Honolulu, 949 Auahi Street

IDAHO: Pocatello, 883 Yellowstone Avenue

ILLINOIS: Chicago, 131Hwy S State St

INDIANA: Indianapolis, 6920 Lake Plaza Dr

IOWA: Des Moines, 5901 Douglas Ave

KANSAS: Overland Park, 8801 Metcalf Ave

KENTUCKY: Florence, 7905 Mall Rd

LOUISIANA: New Orleans, 700 Canal St

MAINE: Auburn, 35 Mount Auburn Ave

MARYLAND: Catonsville, 856 N Rolling Rd

MASSACHUSETTS: Cambridge, 1380 Massachusetts Ave

MICHIGAN: Ann Arbor, 2793 Plymouth Rd

MINNESOTA: Bloomington, 704 W 98th St

MISSISSIPPI: Hattiesburg, 3708 Hardy St

MISSOURI: Kansas City, 4101 Main St

MONTANA: Bozeman, 1765 N 19th Ave

NEBRASKA: Omaha, 222 S 15th St

NEVADA: Las Vegas, 10520 Southern Highlands Pkwy

NEW HAMPSHIRE: Manchester, 1111 S Willow St

NEW JERSEY: Edgewater, 543 River Rd

NEW MEXICO: Albuquerque, 800 Broadway NE

NEW YORK: Manhattan, 1585 Broadway

NORTH CAROLINA: Fayetteville, 565 Cross Creek Mall

NORTH DAKOTA: Fargo, 4900 13th Ave S

OHIO: Columbus, 339 N Front St

OKLAHOMA: Tulsa, 1832 Utica Sq

OREGON: Portland, 720 SW Broadway

PENNSYLVANIA: Philadelphia, 1528 Walnut St

RHODE ISLAND: Warwick, 25 Pace Blvd

SOUTH CAROLINA: North Charleston, 5060 International Blvd

SOUTH DAKOTA: Sioux Falls, 3601 W 41st St

TENNESSEE: Nashville, 3005 West End Ave

TEXAS: Houston, 2521 Post Oak Blvd

UTAH: Salt Lake City, 80 S Main St

VERMONT: South Burlington, 580 Shelburne Rd, #9

VIRGINIA: Vienna, 8381 Leesburg Pike

WASHINGTON: Seattle, 1912 Pike Pl

WASHINGTON, DC: Washington, DC, 1301 Connecticut Ave NW

WEST VIRGINIA: Morgantown, 1109 Van Voorhis Rd

WISCONSIN: Milwaukee, 544 E Ogden Ave

WYOMING: Cheyenne, 2111 Central Ave

