Only 5% of Americans call the NBA their favourite sport

Cork Gaines

In the annual survey conducted The Harris Poll, the NFL is still the most popular sport among American adults, easily outdistancing the second-most-popular sport, Major League Baseball.

Of those surveyed, 33% of American adults picked pro football as their favourite sport, up from 32% a year ago, but still behind its peak in 2011 at 36%. Meanwhile, the number of people who picked baseball dropped from 16% in 2014 to 15% this past year. At its peak popularity in 2011, the NFL had a 23% lead over MLB. That gap is now just 18%.

Meanwhile, the popularity of pro basketball (NBA) drops to 5%, behind college football and auto racing, a place the sport has held consistently since the Michael Jordan era when the NBA nearly caught MLB in popularity.

Popular Sports ChartCork Gaines/Business Insider

