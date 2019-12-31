Here are the 14 most popular ski and snowboard destinations for US travellers this season

Reuben Krabbe / SkiBig3 Mount Norquay in Banff, Canada.

With the holidays in the rearview mirror and temperatures continuing to drop,ski and snowboarding season is officially upon us.

SEMrush – a trusted data provider – analysed search volume to determine the top travel destinations for winter thrill seekers based in the US this year.

From famous destinations like Aspen, Colorado, Park City, Utah, and Whistler, Canada to quieter escapes in Telluride, Colorado, Whitefish, Montana, and Bend, Oregon, there are a variety of options for skiers and snowboarders to choose from.

Check out the 14 most popular ski and snowboard destinations for US travellers this season below.

14. Ketchum, Idaho

Sun Valley Sun Valley Resort in Ketchum, Idaho.

Known as some of the finest skiing and snowboarding not only in the state but also on the entire West Coast, Sun Valley Resort in Ketchum, Idaho, is home to over 2,000 acres spread over two mountains and a more-than-3,400-foot vertical drop.

13. Whitefish, Montana

Whitefish Mountain Resort Whitefish Mountain Resort in Whitefish, Montana.

With an average of 300 inches of snow each season, Whitefish Mountain Resort in Whitefish, Montana, is an ideal spot to dive knee-deep into some fresh powder.

12. Whistler, Canada

James D. Morgan / Getty Images Whistler Blackcomb in Whistler, Canada.

Whistler, British Columbia, is home to Whistler Blackcomb – the largest and one of the most well-renowned ski mountains in all of North America. With more than 200 marked trails and 8,171 total acres of terrain topped with an average of 461 inches of snow each year, no ski resort in the northwest offers as much top-notch skiing as Whistler.

11. Vail, Colorado

Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images Vail Resort in Vail, Colorado.

Colorado is the epicentre of skiing and boarding out west. Vail Mountain in Vail, Colorado, is one of the largest, most highly-esteemed, and most centrally-located resorts of them all. The resort has well over 5,000 acres of skiable terrain and gets 350 inches of fresh snow each year, but its quaint village filled with luxurious shopping, dining, and accommodations is just as much a draw as the mountain itself.

10. Breckenridge, Colorado

Robert27/Shutterstock Breckenridge Ski Resort in Breckenridge, Colorado.

With a nearly 13,000-foot elevation at its summit and a whopping 40% of its skiable terrain above the treeline, Breckenridge Ski Resort in Breckenridge, Colorado, is ideal for those looking to shred at high altitudes.

9. Park City, Utah

Johnny Adolphson/Shutterstock Park City Mountain Resort in Park City, Utah.

Another of the titans of West Coast skiing, Park City Mountain Resort in Park City, Utah, boasts a whopping 17 mountain peaks, and more than 330 trails spread over 7,300+ skiable acres.

8. Telluride, Colorado

AP Photo/Nathan Bilow Telluride Ski Resort in Telluride, Colorado.

Known for its down-to-Earth feel, Telluride Ski Resort in Telluride, Colorado, is one of the homiest major ski resorts in all of Colorado. With 4,425 vertical feet of skiing and a high altitude that allows for an extended season, Telluride also boasts some of the best skiing out west.

7. Bend, Oregon

Mt. Bachelor Mt. Bachelor in Bend, Oregon.

Located dead in the centre of the state, Bend, Oregon, is home to some top-notch skiing at Mt. Bachelor. And even though its one of the six biggest ski areas in the country by skiable terrain, it doesn’t attract large crowds like many of the other ski areas on this list, so visitors can expect to ski wide-open expanses without waiting on lift lines.

6. Aspen, Colorado

Aspen Snowmass Aspen Snowmass in Aspen, Colorado.

Known for catering to the rich and famous, Aspen, Colorado, is one of the most esteemed ski destinations in all of North America. Between Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk, there are more than 5,500 skiable acres for visitors to traverse.

5. Burlington, Vermont

With mountains like Stowe Mountain, Smugglers’ Notch, and Sugarbush all within an hour’s drive of downtown, Burlington, Vermont, is amongst the best destinations on the East coast for serious skiers.

4. Quebec City, Canada

Mont-Sainte-Anne Mont-Sainte-Anne in Quebec City, Canada.

Stoneham, Mont-Sainte-Anne, and Le Massif de Charlevoix are all conveniently located near Quebec’s capital. With tons of natural snow, panoramic views of the St. Lawrence River, and some of the best après-ski in the whole world, Quebec City is a great choice for skiing on the East coast.

3. Lake Tahoe, California

With epic views of its namesake from the peaks at resorts like Heavenly, Mt. Rose, and Squaw Valley, Lake Tahoe, Nevada, is one of the unique places to ski and snowboard. And with 300 inches of snow each year, the conditions are about as good as you can get.

2. Banff, Canada

Reuben Krabbe / SkiBig3 Mount Norquay in Banff, Canada.

Known as “The Big 3,” Mt. Norquay, The Lake Louise Ski Resort, and Sunshine Village are stellar ski resorts located in Banff, Canada. With nearly 8,000 acres of skiing and an average of 30 feet of light, dry powder annually, the Alberta destination unsurprisingly ranks high amongst North American ski resorts.

1. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Chris Figenshau/Jackson Hole Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Located in western Wyoming, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is the crème de la crème of North American skiing. With two mountains – Après Vous and Rendezvous – 2,500 acres of in-bounds terrain, more than 3,000 acres of open backcountry, 459 inches of fresh snow annually, and a unique, 100-passenger aerial tram, there’s no ski resort quite like Jackson Hole.

