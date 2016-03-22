The most popular shoes for guys right now

Dennis Green

Just like with hair, beards, and other clothing items, men’s shoes are subject to trends that come and go.

Luckily, with shoes it’s a little bit simpler.

Our friends at Onpointfresh.com have identified the most popular and put them together in a handy infographic. From Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost sneakers to Yves Saint Laurent’s super trendy Chelsea boots, these are the most popular shoes guys can wear right now.

Trending men's footwearOnpointfresh.com

NOW WATCH: You’ll soon be able to buy these Nike self-lacing shoes inspired by ‘Back to the Future’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.