The 30 Most Popular Sandwiches In America

Menu research firm Datassential surveyed thousands of consumers to find out the most popular sandwiches in America.

Turkey and ham were the most popular choices, but grilled cheese and PB&J were also top contenders.

The firm did a survey among thousands of people who had eaten a sandwich in the past two weeks.

Here’s their list of the top sandwiches, along with whether people made them at home or bought them from a restaurant.

The firm also took data from 100,000 restaurant menus to find out the biggest sandwich ingredient trends.

Barbecue, chipotle, and pesto have become nearly ubiquitous.

Ingredients gaining in popularity include kimchee, aged cheddar, and naan.

