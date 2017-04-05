The top 100 most difficult-to-score restaurant reservations in San Francisco, according to Yelp

San Francisco has an increasingly buzzy food scene, which makes getting a reservation at its best restaurants a tricky ordeal.
Reviews and reservations site Yelp has put together a list of its top 100 most popular restaurants that take reservations.
The list is ranked by the number of mobile page views of its users. It only includes non-chain restaurants and those that have at least 150 user reviews and a 4-star rating or above.
If you’re hoping to dine here, try making a reservation well ahead of time.
Check out the list here:
1. Sotto Mare
6. Nopa
7. The House
9. Gary Danko
10. Kitchen Story
11. Loló
12. Marlowe
13. Aina
14. Tropisueño
16. Beretta
17. Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine
18. 5A5 Steak Lounge
19. Dragon Beaux
20. Foreign Cinema
22. Kin Khao
23. Hops & Hominy
24. Han Il Kwan
25. Izakaya Sozai
26. The Front Porch
27. Zero Zero
30. Sanraku
31. IPOT
33. La Fusión
34. Benu
35. Lolinda
36. Frances
37. Blackwood
39. Coqueta
40. Don Pisto’s
41. Wayfare Tavern
42. Straw
43. Izakaya KOU
44. Bellota
46. Lers Ros
48. Cockscomb
49. KUSAKABE
50. House of Thai
51. Seven Hills
52. Espetus Brazilian Steak House
53. Mister Jiu’s
54. Skool
55. The Rotunda
56. Barbacco
58. Thanh Long
59. Limón Rotisserie
60. Sakesan Bistro
62. Atelier Crenn
63. Chubby Noodle
65. Lazy Bear
66. Boiling Hot Pot
67. Rusty’s Southern
68. Zuni Café
69. Farallon
70. Cassava
71. Pabu
74. Bobo’s
75. Gracias Madre
76. Omakase
77. Sugoi Sushi
79. The Cavalier
80. Causwells
82. Stones Throw
83. Original Joe’s
84. Super Pan
85. Barcha
86. Delfina
87. Suppenküche
88. Hog & Rocks
89. DOSA on Fillmore
90. Mozzeria
91. Saison
92. The Crew
93. Chambers
94. Montesacro Pinseria-Enoteca
95. Little Delhi
96. Cuisine of Nepal
99. Picaro
100. Kim Thanh Restaurant
